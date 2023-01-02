3 dead in scaffolding collapse at Dilworth construction site: Officials

EDITOR’S NOTE: This article was updated with the corrected address of the accident, name of correct property and management company. CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Three people were tragically killed and two others were transported to an area hospital following a scaffolding collapse at a Dilworth construction site Monday morning, emergency officials confirmed.

The accident occurred shortly after 9 a.m. at 715 East Morehead St. in Dilworth where Medic said three victims were pronounced dead. The three workers fell approximately 70 feet from the scaffolding they had been working on, CFD said. Medic said two additional patients were transported to an area medical center with minor injuries.

Houston-based Hanover Dilworth Construction has also worked at the construction site.

Charlotte Fire was also on the scene and said they were at a construction site and had responded to a scaffolding collapse.

All work at the construction site came to a complete stop, CFD said during a news briefing that was held just outside the construction site.

CMPD and OSHA are conducting the investigation, which remains active.

