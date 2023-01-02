ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

KDKA Radio Super 7 Basketball Watch List: Week 3

By Josh Rowntree
KDKA News Radio
KDKA News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RfMQf_0k11J7M000

It’s a new year, and with it comes high school basketball section play in the region. But before the games gain more meaning, we look back on some holiday tournament action from the last week.

This season, we will nominate four players (two boys, two girls) to the KDKA Radio Super 7 Basketball Watch List each week. At the end of the year, KDKA Radio will name one player from each WPIAL boys and girls classification, plus the Pittsburgh City League, as the prestigious KDKA Radio Super 7 Player of the Year Award winner.

Here is a look at the four players who had strong individual performances on the hardwood in Week 3 of our coverage:

Braylon Littlejohn, Butler

Butler participated in the Holiday Bash last week, and ‘bash’ is a perfect description of what Littlejohn did to the competition.

First, the junior scored 26 points in an 85-74 win over Central Florida Christian on on Tuesday. On Friday, he eclipsed that mark, dropping in 27 against Bethel Park in an 81-66 victory.

With the wins, the Golden Tornadoes have started the year 8-1, and jump into section play Tuesday at Seneca Valley.

Also a strong football player, Littlejohn has been getting college interest for his talents on the gridiron.

Oumou Thiero, Quaker Valley

Only a freshman, Thiero is already making major waves in the WPIAL basketball scene.

The younger sister of former Quaker Valley standout and KDKA Radio Super 7 Award winner Adou Thiero — now playing at Kentucky — Oumou Thiero seems to truly be following in her brother’s footsteps.

Over the holidays, she scored 15 points in the Quakers’ 38-21 win over Chartiers-Houston. She then paced Quaker Valley’s effort in their Burgettstown Tournament victory, adding 20 points to take down the host school, 47-46.

Thiero, who is 6-foot-4, had to overcome an early season ankle injury this year, but appears to be rounding into form as section play is set to begin.

Meleek Thomas, Lincoln Park

Thomas is one of the most highly recruited sophomores in the country, and has been putting up massive numbers for the Leopards this season .

On Thursday, Thomas went for 20 points, including a pair of free throws with 21 seconds left, in a 70-66 win over a talented Laurel Highlands team.

A day later, he scored 26 in a win over one of Pennsylvania’s top teams, Archbishop Wood, to cap off a title victory in the Central Valley Roundball Classic.

Thomas is rated by 247Sports as the seventh-best sophomore recruit in the country, and has several Power 6 offers already, including Pitt.

Chloe List, Beaver

List is the younger sister of Peyton List, one of the WPIAL’s top female athletes in the last decade. Chloe, however, has been making a name for herself on the hardwood in the 2022-23 season.

On Wednesday, she scored 17 points to take down Ellwood City, 47-21, in the Shenango Tournament.

She followed that up a day later with a game-high 24 point performance, dropping the host team, 46-35, in the tournament’s championship round.

The Bobcats are off to an 8-1 start, and have the second-best defense in Class 4A.

The high school basketball season continues Friday, when Pine-Richland visits North Allegheny for a boys basketball showdown. You can hear the game on 100.1 FM and 1020 AM KDKA Radio. And be sure to follow KDKA Radio’s social media accounts throughout the night for updates, photos and videos of the action.

For a more in-depth look a the WPIAL girls basketball scene, check out the first episode of One-On-One with North Catholic's Dacia Lewandowski, as she's joined by North Allegheny guard and Pitt recruit Jasmine Timmerson.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KDKA News Radio

WPIAL Spotlight Week 5

2. What makes you a good player? What are the strengthens in your game? - I think versatility is my strength. I can impact winning in multiple ways and not just by scoring. I handle the ball and try and get everyone involved.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh native Mark Cuban wants new online pharmacy to be part of legacy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- He's a hometown kid who made it big. To the world, he's a billionaire tech innovator and TV personality with his own NBA franchise, but to his childhood friends, he's just Mark.But Mark Cuban is aiming even higher with a new company designed to disrupt Big Pharma and the sale of prescription drugs."This is the core group," friend Todd Reidbord, the president of Walnut Capital, said. "Some of us have known him since kindergarten."They are childhood buddies from the Mt. Lebanon neighborhood known as Birdland, where each street is named after a species of birds.Cuban's pursuit of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Over $270K won playing Pennsylvania Lottery game

(WTAJ) — One lucky winner made the most of the Pennsylvania Lottery online games and claimed more than $270,000 to start off 2023. The player, from Allegheny County, won $272,352.44 on the online game Stocking $tuffer Multiplier, the lottery announced Tuesday, Jan. 3. Stocking $tuffer Multiplier is a connect-and-collect-style internet instant game. Gameplay features a chance […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Becker West

Pittsburgh Uncovered: Seldom Seen

Placard at entrance to Seldom Seen.Photo byAmanda Westerbeck. Originally home to German immigrants, in the 1800's, Seldom Scene (Shalerville) was its own autonomous community. By 1924, Pittsburgh added it to its territory, but its residents remained independent.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Rocks come down on busy road in Ross Township

PITTSBURGH — Part of Brighton Road in Ross Township was blocked off on Thursday morning after rocks came down on the roadway. The incident was reported a little before 5:30 a.m. near the intersection with Bascom Avenue. Police were on scene and the road was blocked near that intersection.
PITTSBURGH, PA
nextpittsburgh.com

Fat Butcher brings the craft of butchery back to Lawrenceville

Steve Dawson’s life was changed by a piece of meat. It wasn’t even a good piece of meat. It was a Buffalo steak that he found at a farmer’s market outside of Washington, D.C. But it was interesting. “It was like, super tough; it wasn’t good,” says...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Opportunity Knocks in One of Pittsburgh’s Up-and-Coming Neighborhoods

Once plagued by blight, Sheraden in Pittsburgh’s West End neighborhoods is finally making its mark on the region’s real estate market. “People who have options are [choosing] to move to Sheraden now,” says neighborhood developer Kelly Carter, who grew up in Sheraden. “That was not the case five years ago. It happened really fast — just like in Lawrenceville.”
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

Shooting under investigation in Ross Township

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A shooting led to a closure of the northbound side of McKnight Road on Thursday. Watch the breaking news report in the video above. Detective Sgt. Brian Kohlhepp of the Ross Township Police Department confirmed the shooting to Pittsburgh Action News 4. There was a...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pittsburghmagazine.com

Historical Pittsburgh Landmarks Get the Spotlight in ‘Pale Blue Eye’

A few locations have been seen again and again in locally shot films. Contemporary landmarks such as PNC Park, Kennywood and Phipps Conservatory are frequently used as silver-screen backdrops, and for good reason; they look great. “The Pale Blue Eye,” however, is set in 1830 in rural New York. Fortunately,...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pbrtv.com

Romigh returns to the air

Beaver County stations WBVP (1230 Beaver Falls; W257EA 93.3 Beaver Falls) and WMBA (1460 Ambridge; W293CR 95.7 Ambridge) welcomed Mike Romigh back to the stations as hope of “Live Mic with Mike Romigh”. This is his third stint at the stations having worked there in the 1980s and returning to 2014 to host Teleforum. In 2017 he began work at the Beaver County Humane Society from which he recently retired and had been filling in for various hosts.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Food Truck A Palooza returns to Monroeville Convention Center

You’re invited to step under the Big Top and explore a kaleidoscope of cuisine when one of the nation’s only indoor food truck festival returns to western Pennsylvania. Presented by GoodTaste! Pittsburgh, Food Truck A Palooza is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. Jan. 14 at the Monroeville Convention Center, 209 Mall Plaza Blvd.
MONROEVILLE, PA
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

BRACKENRIDGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Flags are at half-staff in Pennsylvania following the shooting death of Brackenridge Police Chief Justin McIntire. Chief McIntire was shot in the line of duty on January 2, 2023, while pursuing a fleeing parole violations suspect in Allegheny County. Governor Tom Wolf ordered commonwealth flags...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
KDKA News Radio

KDKA News Radio

Pittsburgh, PA
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the local breaking news stories from Pittsburgh.

 https://www.audacy.com/kdkaradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy