wgnsradio.com

$12,000 Theft / Fraud Spending Spree Case in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Local authorities are investigating a theft and fraud case right now that dates back several months. Evidently, the case focuses on a couple that dined at Texas Roadhouse in Murfreesboro on November 19th of last year. As the couple were enjoying a peaceful date night, an unknown thief...
MURFREESBORO, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Pipeline project threatens damage to land near south Montgomery County | OPINION

Clarksville Now publishes opinion pieces representing both sides of a variety of topics. Opinions presented do not necessarily reflect those of the newsroom or management. To join the conversation, email your opinion piece to news@clarksvillenow.com. Contributed commentary by Angela Mummaw of Appalachian Voices in Tennessee. I recently spent a couple...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

VA Hospital in Murfreesboro in Need of Nurses - Qualified Nurses Could Receive a $10k to $20k Sign-on Bonus

(Murfreesboro, TN) There will be a hiring fair for nurses in Murfreesboro on Thursday, January 12th at the York VA Medical Center (building 107). The job fair is open to registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants. According to the VA, sign-on bonuses of up to $10,000 and $20,000 may be offered to highly qualified applicants who are interested in long-term care and medical-surgical specialties.
MURFREESBORO, TN
rewind943.com

Private security proposed for Montgomery County Veterans Plaza

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County could soon add a new private security detail to Veterans Plaza. At Tuesday’s informal meeting, the County Commission discussed a resolution that would amend the general fund in order to hire a private security firm to patrol the plaza instead of the Sheriff’s Office deputies.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
WKRN

High threat of recession, per Bank of America economist

Bank of America Chief U.S. Economist Michael Gapen says there is a 'high risk' of a recession to hit in 2023. High threat of recession, per Bank of America economist. Bank of America Chief U.S. Economist Michael Gapen says there is a 'high risk' of a recession to hit in 2023.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Murfreesboro Police Identify Subjects in Alleged Shoplifting Case - Charges Pending

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. – Charges are now pending against suspects in two Murfreesboro Shoplifting Cases, according to the Police Department. Evidently, the first theft unfolded on November 29, 2022 at the Walmart store on Memorial Boulevard and the second theft happened in December at the Walmart on South Rutherford Boulevard. Public Information Officer Larry Flowers confirmed with WGNS on Thursday that all suspects have been positively identified and charges are pending.
WSMV

Brookmeade Park closes, homeless relocated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Brookmeade Park, and its large homeless community, were closed on Wednesday. There has been an ongoing effort to find housing for the homeless people who were living in the encampment. Metro Council passed an ordinance setting conditions for the closure on Tuesday night, which includes putting up a fence to secure the park, and people are no longer allowed to live on the property.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Hamlin family releases statement

The mayor's office provides an update on efforts to address homelessness throughout Davidson County. Missouri executes transgender inmate convicted of …. A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Severe weather in...
NASHVILLE, TN
fox17.com

Lebanon Police Department retired K-9 dies alongside partner

LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — A K-9 with the Lebanon Police Department (LPD) passed away on Monday alongside family in his last days of retirement. K-9 Ace was with the police department from 2015 to 2022, LPD reports. He died next to his partner Officer Richard Clark and his family.
LEBANON, TN

