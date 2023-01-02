Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Issue Activists Planning January 10th Rally at State CapitolAdvocate AndyNashville, TN
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24KZack LoveNashville, TN
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways In TennesseeLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Cheating Girlfriend Humiliated in Front of Parents After Boyfriend Confronts Her in Crazy WayBriana B.Nashville, TN
Related
3 Nashville drug dealers sentenced to over a decade in prison
A Nashville man, the final defendant in a large drug distribution conspiracy, will spend more than 17 years behind bars after being sentenced earlier this week, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Tennessee.
wgnsradio.com
$12,000 Theft / Fraud Spending Spree Case in Murfreesboro
(MURFREESBORO, TN) Local authorities are investigating a theft and fraud case right now that dates back several months. Evidently, the case focuses on a couple that dined at Texas Roadhouse in Murfreesboro on November 19th of last year. As the couple were enjoying a peaceful date night, an unknown thief...
Attorneys to work out key details in high-profile murder of Nashville nurse
A final hearing is set for the Caitlyn Kaufman murder case which is set to go to trial on Jan. 23. Attorneys will address final questions about evidence and potential delays.
This Tennessee County Has The Longest Life Expectancy
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the longest life expectancy in the state.
clarksvillenow.com
Pipeline project threatens damage to land near south Montgomery County | OPINION
Clarksville Now publishes opinion pieces representing both sides of a variety of topics. Opinions presented do not necessarily reflect those of the newsroom or management. To join the conversation, email your opinion piece to news@clarksvillenow.com. Contributed commentary by Angela Mummaw of Appalachian Voices in Tennessee. I recently spent a couple...
wgnsradio.com
VA Hospital in Murfreesboro in Need of Nurses - Qualified Nurses Could Receive a $10k to $20k Sign-on Bonus
(Murfreesboro, TN) There will be a hiring fair for nurses in Murfreesboro on Thursday, January 12th at the York VA Medical Center (building 107). The job fair is open to registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants. According to the VA, sign-on bonuses of up to $10,000 and $20,000 may be offered to highly qualified applicants who are interested in long-term care and medical-surgical specialties.
rewind943.com
Private security proposed for Montgomery County Veterans Plaza
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County could soon add a new private security detail to Veterans Plaza. At Tuesday’s informal meeting, the County Commission discussed a resolution that would amend the general fund in order to hire a private security firm to patrol the plaza instead of the Sheriff’s Office deputies.
WSMV
Insurance agency flooded by busted pipes offers advice for water damage victims
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - After nearly 20 years working as an insurance agent, Kay Cordell knows the difficulties of material loss, and now she’s living through her own. The owner of Cordell Insurance Agency, she entered her Old Hickory office to find it flooded on Christmas Day. “As an...
This Tennessee City Is One Of The Top 'Boomtowns' In America
SmartAsset analyzed nearly 500 U.S. cities to find the top-growing cities across the country.
WKRN
High threat of recession, per Bank of America economist
Bank of America Chief U.S. Economist Michael Gapen says there is a 'high risk' of a recession to hit in 2023. High threat of recession, per Bank of America economist. Bank of America Chief U.S. Economist Michael Gapen says there is a 'high risk' of a recession to hit in 2023.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Murfreesboro Police Identify Subjects in Alleged Shoplifting Case - Charges Pending
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. – Charges are now pending against suspects in two Murfreesboro Shoplifting Cases, according to the Police Department. Evidently, the first theft unfolded on November 29, 2022 at the Walmart store on Memorial Boulevard and the second theft happened in December at the Walmart on South Rutherford Boulevard. Public Information Officer Larry Flowers confirmed with WGNS on Thursday that all suspects have been positively identified and charges are pending.
wgnsradio.com
Resident Informs City of Murfreesboro He Wants to Speak Before Council About Homeless Encampment
(MURFREESBORO, TN) A local resident has sent emails to the City of Murfreesboro requesting permission to speak before the City Council about what he calls a “bumcamp” on Middle Tennessee Boulevard. William James Boyd stated in his email to city officials, “The subject of my comments are the...
WSMV
Brookmeade Park closes, homeless relocated
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Brookmeade Park, and its large homeless community, were closed on Wednesday. There has been an ongoing effort to find housing for the homeless people who were living in the encampment. Metro Council passed an ordinance setting conditions for the closure on Tuesday night, which includes putting up a fence to secure the park, and people are no longer allowed to live on the property.
Delta Offers $8K in Vouchers to Passengers, a Family of Three from Nashville Agree, But Then Don't Get Compensated $24K
A Nashville family vising California was flying out of the Oakland International Airport at the end of December. The Delta Air Lines gate agent offers passengers $8,000 a piece if they would take another flight on an 'overbooked' flight from Oakland to Salt Lake City, Utah.
WKRN
Hamlin family releases statement
The mayor's office provides an update on efforts to address homelessness throughout Davidson County. Missouri executes transgender inmate convicted of …. A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Severe weather in...
Arrington community raises over $27,000 for man who lost wife in house fire
William Sparkman worked as a janitor for Page High school for over 30 years.
Nashville 4th Avenue North Murder/Suicide Deceased Identified
January 2, 2023 – Update: The deceased are identified as Irene Bond, 45, and Geremy Causey, 31, both of Shelby County. Homicide Unit detectives are investigating the apparent murder/suicide involving a man and woman from West Tennessee who were discovered Monday afternoon inside a room of the DoubleTree Hotel on 4th Avenue North.
fox17.com
Lebanon Police Department retired K-9 dies alongside partner
LEBANON, Tenn. (WZTV) — A K-9 with the Lebanon Police Department (LPD) passed away on Monday alongside family in his last days of retirement. K-9 Ace was with the police department from 2015 to 2022, LPD reports. He died next to his partner Officer Richard Clark and his family.
rewind943.com
License plate readers: Why Clarksville Police say they’re needed, and how they would be used
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Clarksville Police Department is looking to install license plate readers (LPRs) on the sides of local highways, saying that doing so would enhance both public and officer safety while improving departmental efficiency. A resolution to support for the initiative is on the City...
Nashville market shifts in ‘favor of renters’ in 2023
A local market expert shares his biggest predictions for 2023, and why the market has shifted in favor of renters.
Comments / 2