Worcester Railers to host Stanley Cup trophy during Friday night game at DCU Center
The Lombardi Trophy will be handed out next month but only football fans know that it goes to the winner of the Super Bowl. So it is with the NBA and Major League Baseball. Those leagues have trophies, too, but there is only one Stanley Cup, the most recognizable name in championship hardware, the silver symbol that goes to the best team in the National Hockey League.
See all homes sold in City of Worcester, Dec. 25 to Dec. 31
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in City of Worcester reported from Dec 25 to Dec 31. There were 31 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 2,358-square-foot home on Salisbury Street in Worcester that sold for $430,000.
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: Cumberland Farms sells $100,000 ticket
A Cumberland Farms gas station was the retailer that sold a $100,000 winning lottery ticket claimed in Massachusetts on Thursday, according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. There were five total $100,000 prizes won or claimed on Thursday. The Cumberland Farms was located in Norton, and the winner claimed their $100,000...
Mass. State Lottery winner: $1 million scratch ticket sold at Speedway
A $1 million scratch ticket was sold from a Speedway on Wednesday, and there were also three other $100,000 scratch tickets claimed in the state according to the Massachusetts State Lottery. The winning $1 million ticket was from the scratch ticket game “100X The Money,” and the Speedway gas station...
Four Massachusetts Cities/Towns Make List of Fastest Selling Homes in the Country
The housing market has been wild for the past two-plus years and Massachusetts has been no exception. Berkshire County, MA is home to some pretty incredible real estate. From stunning mountain getaways to historical homes brought into the modern era, there truly is something for everyone in the bucolic Berkshire hills.
Springfield Thunderbirds host Throwback Night, to wear Falcons jerseys as part of weekend games
SPRINGFIELD - The Springfield Thunderbirds (14-13-1-4) look to continue their three-game win streak into 2023 as they open their January schedule on home ice on Friday, Jan. 6 against the Bridgeport Islanders (14-12-5-1) at 7:05 p.m. at the MassMutual Center. The weekend concludes with M&T Bank Throwback Night as the T-Birds host the Utica Comets (14-9-5-1) on Saturday night at 7:05 p.m., donning the white Springfield Falcons jerseys of the mid-1990s.
Conn. hockey coach fired, caught on video pulling teen player down on ice
A coach from a South Windsor, Connecticut, youth ice hockey group, accused of pulling an opposing team’s teenage player down to the ice by his jersey at a Winter Classic tournament over the weekend, has since been fired. The South Windsor Youth Hockey Association declined to name the former...
UPDATE: Popular Steakhouse Returning to Western Massachusetts
Representatives from FAT Brands Inc., the parent company of Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, reached out to announce the original press release provided on this story contained false information. An alleged JK Polk Investment Group contacted 22News with a press release about Ponderosa Steakhouse reopening. However, the owners of Ponderosa, FAT...
Boston man severely injured in Maine crash involving loaded cement truck
A Boston man became trapped in the tractor trailer he was driving on the Maine Turnpike after he hit a fully loaded cement truck from behind Thursday morning. Manuel Depina-Gonolves, 22, was freed by first responders and suffered severe injuries in the crash. He is expected to survive, according to the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Boland’s Irish pub prepares to open in Worcester’s Canal District
Over the last several months, Stephen Porter and his partners have transformed the Rock Bar’s colorful walls featuring decals of musicians like Jimmy Page into the Irish Pub Boland’s. The bar’s decor is fairly unembellished compared to what it used to be, highlighting the building’s brick walls and...
Single family residence sells in Worcester for $559,000
Sean Collins and Katherine Reyes acquired the property at 26 Maravista Road, Worcester, from Properties Llc Gm on Dec. 16, 2022. The $559,000 purchase price works out to $546 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a underground/basement. The unit sits on a 0.4-acre lot. Additional...
"Teammates," Maura Healey reflects on basketball, relationship with Kim Driscoll
BOSTON -- Long before she became the people's lawyer and the soon-to-be governor of Massachusetts, Maura Healey's first passion was basketball."It's my happy place," Governor-elect Healey said from Suffolk University's Smith Court in Boston.She lit up while playing with her former teammates from the all-women's Kevin Honan Basketball League."They're my teammates, but they're my friends," Healey told WBZ-TV. "They've been with me through everything. I think having the chance to be around people who knew you long before anything is important to me. It's really grounding."Like Charlie Baker, Healey played basketball at Harvard University. Her running mate, Kim Driscoll, was...
Bruins’ Linus Ullmark named to NHL’s Atlantic All-Star team
Linus Ullmark’s outstanding start to the 2022-23 season has earned the Bruins goalie a spot in the 2023 All-Star Game. It’s the first selection for the second-year Bruin. Ullmark leads the NHL in wins (21), save percentage (.939) and goals against average (1.86) and is a big reason Boston has the best record in the NHL.
Boston Globe
The New England Boat Show Sails into Boston
The show takes place Feb. 15-19 at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center. Set in a five-day format, the New England Boat Show is your chance to dive head first into the boating lifestyle. Connect with fellow boating enthusiasts, both nautical novices and seasoned sailors alike, to view a comprehensive selection of boats in New England — from center consoles and family cruisers to pontoons and wakesports boats. You can gear up for the season with the newest boating accessories, marine electronics, and on-the-water must-haves. Newbies gain “Boating 101” education at Fred’s Shed How-To Center, with a variety of daily seminars and demos on everything from getting started to service to operating, while your little ones enjoy splashing around a mini lake in a paddleboat or building their own toy boat. The saltwater fishing seminar is a must catch, while the boating simulator gets you out on the open seas without leaving Boston.
Leaders respond to Holyoke, Springfield, W. Springfield police suspensions
A former West Springfield police captain accused of groping two co-workers at the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade last March. A Springfield police officer who hasn’t worked at the department in nearly two years and faces criminal charges after using a stun gun on a cowering pregnant woman. A Holyoke police officer accused of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
hopkintonindependent.com
Public pushback to proposed regional dispatch center grows louder
At a hybrid informational meeting Wednesday night held at the Hopkinton Senior Center, residents urged the town to take a step back from joining Grafton, Southborough and Westborough in a proposed regional emergency communications center (RECC), citing concerns about security and displacing some the town’s dispatchers. Town Manager Norman...
Body recovered after four-hour search of Lake Quinsigamond in Worcester
WORCESTER — Worcester Fire Department divers recovered a body from Lake Quinsigamond on Tuesday afternoon, city officials said. The body, which was not identified pending notification of next of kin, was recovered at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday. Divers began searching the lake shortly after 10 a.m. after receiving a report...
Prominent office building on Main Street in Springfield sold
A downtown Springfield building has officially been sold.
MBTA, Chinese company at odds over quality of Springfield-built subway cars
SPRINGFIELD — An executive at the MBTA accused management at Chinese-owned CRRC factory in Springfield of abandoning its core responsibilities a week before pulling Springfield-built Orange Line cars from service because the electrical cables arced. In a letter sent to CRRC on Dec. 22 and first reported by a...
Renowned discount supermarket chain opens another new location in Massachusetts
A renowned discount supermarket chain recently opened another new grocery store location in Massachusetts. Read on to learn more. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, the fast-growing discount grocery store chain Aldi celebrated the grand opening of its newest Massachusetts location in Westfield, according to the company's website.
