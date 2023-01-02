Read full article on original website
Related
Narcity
Canada's Weather Is Warmer Than Normal Right Now But Here's When Winter Could Make A Comeback
While Canada's weather is being dominated by warmer-than-normal temperatures right now, winter is poised to make a comeback across the country soon. A new January forecast from The Weather Network said that winter weather has gone on hiatus after the pattern flipped from freezing cold to mild at the end of 2022.
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Forecast Will Be A Freezing Rain Disaster This Week & Driving Will Suck
If you've been enjoying 2023's remarkably spring-like January, you're not going to like the look of Ontario's weather forecast this week. Spoiler alert! It's going to get cold again. According to The Weather Network (TWN), the province will see its milder precipitation undercut by cold air on Wednesday, an event...
Narcity
Ontario's Weather Will Bring 'Prolonged Freezing Rain' Tomorrow & Warnings Have Been Issued
Ontario's weather will have residents of eastern regions rethinking their travel plans this week due to a "prolonged freezing rain" event set to push through the province on Wednesday and Thursday. According to The Weather Network (TWN), a "swath of freezing rain" is set to develop over cottage country and...
natureworldnews.com
Rapid Storm to Become Bomb Cyclone Causing Severe Weather Conditions in California; Power Outages and Travel Delays Expected
The latest weather report warned that a storm could become a bomb cyclone, unloading heavy rain, strong winds, mudslides and flooding in portions of California. The forecast added that potential power outages and significant travel delays could be expected. People in the affected areas should keep updated with weather forecasts...
The Weather Channel
California Atmospheric River Storm Brings Flooding Rain, Debris Flows, High Winds, Feet Of Snow
A powerful storm tapping into an atmospheric river will hit California through Thursday. Flooding and debris flows are likely threats. High winds could down trees and knock out power. Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. California is...
How To Care For Your Outdoor A/C Unit In The Winter, According To An Expert
Your A/C unit needs protection from the harsh winter weather, even if not in use. Chris Forbus, owner of Choice Air Care, explains how to protect your A/C unit.
Narcity
This Ontario Home Selling For Under $870K Looks Like A Saturday Morning Cartoon
If you were born during the late 90s, you likely grew up on such timeless cartoons as Fairly OddParents, Kim Possible and Spongebob Squarepants. And, while life never turns out quite as vividly as animation, this Ontario home appears to be doing its darnedest to capture a bit of that magic.
Narcity
7 Boardwalk Hiking Trails In Ontario That Are Extra Magical With A Fresh Layer Of Snow
Pack your hiking boots and toque because it's time for a winter adventure in Ontario. The province is full of parks, conservation areas and natural spaces that feature beautiful hiking trails and many have easy-to-to-walk boardwalk sections. If you're looking for a flat hiking trail this winter that you can...
TODAY.com
Extreme weather in California could lead to mudslides
TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer tracks extreme weather across the United States, including more rain in California that has the potential of leading to mudslides.Jan. 4, 2023.
Narcity
This Huge Farm For Sale In BC Is Bigger Than Granville Island & It's Actually Cheap (PHOTOS)
There is an entire farm for sale in B.C. that comes with an astonishing amount of land, at an affordable price — when comparing it to what you can get in Vancouver. The massive hobby farm near Vanderhoof, B.C. has 152.6 acres of land and is currently on the market for $499,000, according to the listing.
The US Is Facing More Winter Storm Warnings & Some Areas Will See Snow, Sleet & Freezing Rain
Another winter storm is headed for the U.S., and it's expected to bring a mixed bag of weather conditions, depending on where you live. The U.S. National Weather Service (NWS) predicts heavy snow and freezing rain over parts of the northern/central Plains into the Upper Mississippi Valley/Upper Great Lakes on Monday.
Narcity
A British TikToker Who Moved To Alberta Was So Confused After A Chinook & Locals Warned Her
People who don't live in Alberta might be confused when they move there or visit, and suddenly the temperature jumps up by 20 degrees or more. A TikToker who moved to Calgary wasn't in the know, but was happy to get a break from the brutal Canadian winter when she experienced her first chinook.
Wild weather driven by roiling Pacific, nature and warming
In a world getting used to extreme weather, 2023 is starting out more bonkers than ever and meteorologists are saying it's natural weather weirdness with a bit of help from human-caused climate change.Much of what's causing problems worldwide is coming out of a roiling Pacific Ocean, transported by a wavy jet stream, experts said.At least one highway in drought-mired California looked more like a river because of torrential rain from what is technically called an atmospheric river of moisture. New Year's brought shirtsleeve weather to the U.S. East and record high temperatures to Europe as the Northern Hemisphere on Wednesday...
wtaj.com
The warm weather pattern will fade over the next couple of days
Thursday will be mild for January standards, but significantly cooler than recent days. We will have more clouds than sunshine with highs in the 40s to near 50. A shower cannot be ruled out by the end of the day, especially in the counties along Route 219. A second front...
What Is a Rain Chain?
Want to add something to your yard to make rainy days more enjoyable? Think about hanging a rain chain from your roof. It’s a plain or decorative chain that channels rain from a roof down to the ground and away from the foundation of the home, or into a rain barrel. It slows the water as it falls, reducing erosion and soil loss.
Comments / 0