ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Rapid Storm to Become Bomb Cyclone Causing Severe Weather Conditions in California; Power Outages and Travel Delays Expected

The latest weather report warned that a storm could become a bomb cyclone, unloading heavy rain, strong winds, mudslides and flooding in portions of California. The forecast added that potential power outages and significant travel delays could be expected. People in the affected areas should keep updated with weather forecasts...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Narcity

This Ontario Home Selling For Under $870K Looks Like A Saturday Morning Cartoon

If you were born during the late 90s, you likely grew up on such timeless cartoons as Fairly OddParents, Kim Possible and Spongebob Squarepants. And, while life never turns out quite as vividly as animation, this Ontario home appears to be doing its darnedest to capture a bit of that magic.
CBS San Francisco

Wild weather driven by roiling Pacific, nature and warming

In a world getting used to extreme weather, 2023 is starting out more bonkers than ever and meteorologists are saying it's natural weather weirdness with a bit of help from human-caused climate change.Much of what's causing problems worldwide is coming out of a roiling Pacific Ocean, transported by a wavy jet stream, experts said.At least one highway in drought-mired California looked more like a river because of torrential rain from what is technically called an atmospheric river of moisture. New Year's brought shirtsleeve weather to the U.S. East and record high temperatures to Europe as the Northern Hemisphere on Wednesday...
CALIFORNIA STATE
wtaj.com

The warm weather pattern will fade over the next couple of days

Thursday will be mild for January standards, but significantly cooler than recent days. We will have more clouds than sunshine with highs in the 40s to near 50. A shower cannot be ruled out by the end of the day, especially in the counties along Route 219. A second front...
Family Handyman

What Is a Rain Chain?

Want to add something to your yard to make rainy days more enjoyable? Think about hanging a rain chain from your roof. It’s a plain or decorative chain that channels rain from a roof down to the ground and away from the foundation of the home, or into a rain barrel. It slows the water as it falls, reducing erosion and soil loss.

Comments / 0

Community Policy