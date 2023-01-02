Read full article on original website
PhillyBite
9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania
Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
Lehigh County brewery nabs two awards in statewide poll after month-long vote
A month ago, Ron Beitler watched as Breweries in Pennsylvania’s annual reader poll amassed over 10,000 votes on its first day. A month and 100,000 votes later, Beitler and his brewery, Rising River Brewing Co., nabbed two awards from the popular craft beer blog’s Best of Pennsylvania Craft Beer Readers’ Choice Awards.
This Restaurant Has The Best Waffle in The State, According to Foodie Website
Eat This, Not That! is a go-to website for all things food and health. Although a waffle isn't the healthiest thing you can eat, I am highlighting one of their stories featuring Pennsylvania waffles. Because sometimes we can all go for a waffle - one that is crisp on the edges, a bit fluffy in the middle, with outstanding flavor. And of course, real maple syrup.
Hamlin’s hometown; best cheesesteaks; replacement restaurant: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. High: 58; Low: 40. Cloudy. Republican Kevin McCarthy tried again, and failed, yesterday to become speaker of the U.S. House. With Pennsylvania’s Scott Perry in a rebellion against him, McCarthy fell short despite six votes over two days. In Pa., the new House speaker says he’s going to be “independent.” Our John Baer wonders what that’ll be mean for residents.
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery ticket worth $50,000 sold in Allegheny County
A winning Pennsylvania Lottery raffle ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket was sold at Shop ‘n Save, 1620 Babcock Boulevard, Shaler Township. Another was sold in Philadelphia. The winning raffle ticket numbers drawn for the two $50,000 prizes are part of eight weekly drawings in...
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in Pennsylvania
There is certainly no shortage of iconic food establishments in the state of Pennsylvania. Old-school and family-owned, these beloved businesses remain popular community staples.
wvia.org
New historical subjects will be marked in the region
An American Jazz musician from Pottsville, an illustrator from Williamsport and an explosion in Monroe County that had national implications now have something in common. They’re the subject of three of the 36 new Pennsylvania Historical Markers approved by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC). The new markers were selected from 91 applications. The cast aluminum blue markers with gold writing chronicle the people, places and events that have impacted the lives of Pennsylvanians over the centuries.
Pa. Gov.-elect Shapiro’s inauguration promises to be a hot ticket, if you can get one
Tickets to Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro’s inauguration ceremony and celebration sold out within 48 hours and now efforts are underway to make more available to accommodate people on the waiting lists for those events. “We are humbled by the incredibly high level of excitement and interest in Governor-elect Shapiro’s swearing-in...
Pennsylvania ‘predator catcher’ video results in teacher placed on leave | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
Talented line-up announced for Shapiro-Davis inaugural ceremony
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the line-up of Pa. talent that will perform at the upcoming swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony, which will be held on Jan. 17 at the State Capitol, is expected to bring together a geographically diverse group of performances across the Commonwealth. Expected...
PhillyBite
The Most Popular Historical Sites in Pennsylvania
- If you're looking to learn about Pennsylvania's history, there are many places you can visit that will be both educational and fun. These include the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, Fort Ligonier, Valley Forge, the Johnstown Flood Museum, and the Erie Maritime Museum. Independence Hall. Independence Hall, located in Independence...
Santander Bank Closing 13 Pennsylvania, New Jersey Branches; One Is in Montgomery County
Photo bySantander, Philadelphia Business Journal. Santander Bank is closing 13 branches in Pennsylvania and New Jersey, including one in Montgomery County, writes Jeff Blumenthal for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
New Bar & Restaurant to Open in Village of Newtown, PA
The second location of Warrington restaurant, Ardana Food & Drink, will be opening in Newtown, PA. I noticed the Coming Soon sign and construction when I took my daughter to the Village of Newtown shopping center over the weekend. We were headed to the lululemon pop up (along with every...
This Pa. restaurant made a list of the best eateries featured on ‘Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives’
Guy Fieri might be the Mayor of Flavor Town, but he’s spent a lot of time visiting other towns and cities to highlight the best places to get a tasty meal. His Food Network program “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” has brought eateries from coast to coast a lot more attention, including several in Pennsylvania.
Hey PA! Police Can’t Pull You Over For This Minor Infraction Anymore
If you've ever been pulled over for this minor infraction in Pennsylvania, you can breathe a sigh of relief. In a round of new laws now in effect in 2023, Pennsylvania is cutting some slack on one of their license plate laws. As of Jan 1, 2023, police can no longer pull over drivers whose license plates are partially obstructed.
Girl Scout cookie sales launch in central Pa.: What’s new and where to buy them
Girl Scout cookie season has officially started. Girl Scouts in the Heart of Pennsylvania are partnering this year with a new cookie baker, ABC Bakers, and offering several new cookies for sale. Among the selection are refreshing Lemonades, French toast-inspired Toast-Yay!, and gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip. Scouts are also selling...
local21news.com
New year rings in slate of new laws in Pennsylvania
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — As 2023 begins, a slate of new laws are taking effect in Pennsylvania. The laws focus on a variety of topics, including drug paraphernalia, sex traffickers, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. One of the new laws also addresses the crisis of finding volunteer firefighters. Over...
Window contractor facing cases in Valley and Pa.
A man with trouble running his window installation business is facing charges in Ohio and Pennsylvania.
explorejeffersonpa.com
PA Great Outdoors: 2023 Winter Lodging Specials
Winter is a special time in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Region, a time when scenery, spirit, and weather produce storybook scenes and fantastic outdoor adventures. PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has partnered with more than two dozen local lodging providers to offer visitors winter lodging discounts. Experience relaxing in a...
Have you seen a flock of turkeys? The Game Commission wants to know
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Game Commission is asking Pennsylvanians to report any sightings of turkey flocks from now until March 15. The Commission says the sightings and subsequent trappings are part of ongoing population monitoring as well as a large-scale turkey study. “We’re studying turkey population and movement dynamics,...
