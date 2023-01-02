ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

PhillyBite

9 Must-Try Best Steakhouses in Pennsylvania

Choosing a steak from Pennsylvania's many steakhouses can be a fun experience. In addition to choosing your meat by type, many top steakhouses allow you to select your knife. Whether you choose from a classic T-bone with vegetables or an exotic beef cut. Pennsylvania Steak-Houses has something for everyone. List...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Hamlin’s hometown; best cheesesteaks; replacement restaurant: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023. High: 58; Low: 40. Cloudy. Republican Kevin McCarthy tried again, and failed, yesterday to become speaker of the U.S. House. With Pennsylvania’s Scott Perry in a rebellion against him, McCarthy fell short despite six votes over two days. In Pa., the new House speaker says he’s going to be “independent.” Our John Baer wonders what that’ll be mean for residents.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wvia.org

New historical subjects will be marked in the region

An American Jazz musician from Pottsville, an illustrator from Williamsport and an explosion in Monroe County that had national implications now have something in common. They’re the subject of three of the 36 new Pennsylvania Historical Markers approved by the Pennsylvania Historical & Museum Commission (PHMC). The new markers were selected from 91 applications. The cast aluminum blue markers with gold writing chronicle the people, places and events that have impacted the lives of Pennsylvanians over the centuries.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Talented line-up announced for Shapiro-Davis inaugural ceremony

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the line-up of Pa. talent that will perform at the upcoming swearing-in ceremony. The ceremony, which will be held on Jan. 17 at the State Capitol, is expected to bring together a geographically diverse group of performances across the Commonwealth. Expected...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PhillyBite

The Most Popular Historical Sites in Pennsylvania

- If you're looking to learn about Pennsylvania's history, there are many places you can visit that will be both educational and fun. These include the Liberty Bell, Independence Hall, Fort Ligonier, Valley Forge, the Johnstown Flood Museum, and the Erie Maritime Museum. Independence Hall. Independence Hall, located in Independence...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
local21news.com

New year rings in slate of new laws in Pennsylvania

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa (WHP) — As 2023 begins, a slate of new laws are taking effect in Pennsylvania. The laws focus on a variety of topics, including drug paraphernalia, sex traffickers, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike. One of the new laws also addresses the crisis of finding volunteer firefighters. Over...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
explorejeffersonpa.com

PA Great Outdoors: 2023 Winter Lodging Specials

Winter is a special time in Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors Region, a time when scenery, spirit, and weather produce storybook scenes and fantastic outdoor adventures. PA Great Outdoors Visitors Bureau has partnered with more than two dozen local lodging providers to offer visitors winter lodging discounts. Experience relaxing in a...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

