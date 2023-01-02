Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Inside the Outsiders’ ‘Time Won’t Let Me’Frank MastropoloCleveland, NY
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SyracuseTed RiversSyracuse, NY
Top 5 Places to Eat in Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Top 10 Things To Do In Syracuse, New YorkReynold AquinoSyracuse, NY
Missing Elbridge Woman Found Dead After Mysterious Disappearance In Carpenter FallsRootbound HomesteadElbridge, NY
Related
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: what history says about the Orange’s 2023 outlook
One of our recent pieces on the TNIAAM site pointed to the same conclusion about the 2022 Syracuse Orange football season: clearly successful given the context of this program. After three straight losing seasons, Syracuse finished 7-6 and clinched a spot in a bowl game for the first time since...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: What to Watch for versus Pittsburgh
The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (10-4, 1-2) hopes to avoid losing three straight games for the first time this season. The Orange will have a chance to redeem itself Thursday night in its matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-7, 0-3). Syracuse is coming off back-to-back single-digit losses to Louisville and NC State, while Pittsburgh looks to bounce back after consecutive defeats to Wake Forest and Miami. Last season, the Panthers finished 11-19 overall and just 2-16 against the ACC.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Seniors keep Orange from losing at Louisville
The Syracuse Orange survived against the Louisville Cardinals. It wasn’t pretty, but the Orange avoided a loss that would have ended any NCAA Tournament hopes in the first game in 2023. Leading the way down the stretch were the two senior starters, Joe Girard and Jesse Edwards. With ten...
waer.org
Fixing Syracuse’s hole at the three
Syracuse basketball is a storied program with storied players to go along with its legacy. Guys like Elijah Hughes, Wesley Johnson, and Carmelo Anthony have manned the small forward position for SU, electrifying crowds and leading SU to wins all while preparing to play at the next level. However, the three spot has been lacking in production this season. Chris Bell, Justin Taylor, and even Quadir Copeland have all seen time at the position with varying degrees of success.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse women’s basketball: the Orange must keep calm and carry on
The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team enters the new year in unfamiliar territory. For starters, the Orange suffered its first home loss of the season to then #6-ranked NC State, snapping the team’s nine-game home win streak. But then, there’s the fact the Orange have now lost back-to-back games for the first time all year, while the upcoming schedule is going to get tougher.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse ice hockey: 2022-23 Midseason report
Syracuse Orange women’s ice hockey is off to a bit of a rough start under new head coach Britni Smith. After winning their second CHA Championship last season, the Orange limped out of the gate against a loaded out-of-conference schedule. Their current 7-13-1 record is a bit misleading though; SU is 0-10 against ranked opponents but has fared much better against the rest of their slate.
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim explains why Symir Torrence didn’t play in win over Louisville
Syracuse, N.Y. ― After appearing in each of Syracuse’s first 14 games of the season, senior guard Symir Torrence watched from the bench as the Orange edged past Louisville, 70-69, on Tuesday night. Following the game, Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim said Torrence didn’t play because of a shoulder...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs Louisville
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (9-5, 2-1) begins the new year on a lighter note as it prepares to take on its easiest ACC opponent of the season in the Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3). Syracuse looks to secure back-to-back wins against the bottom of its conference, while Louisville...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: 2022 season recap and final thoughts
Syracuse Orange football finished the 2022 campaign 7-6 after falling in the Pinstripe Bowl 28-20. It was a year with mixed emotions, with thoughts of the strong 6-0 start seemingly fading away while injuries and superior opponents derailed the remainder of the season. Still, there was plenty of good to take away from this season, and that’s exactly what the TNIAAM staff is doing today:
nunesmagician.com
Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Louisville
Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. Let’s hope 2023 gets off to a rousing start for the Syracuse Orange. Up next for the Orange are. Students: 14,309 students who recognize that Louisville is a volleyball school. The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET) College basketball is full of metrics...
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Louisville
The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (9-5, 2-1) heads down south to compete against the Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3), the ACC’s worst team by record to date. The Orange hope to secure its second-straight ACC win before they head to #13 Virginia next weekend. Tip-off between the Orange...
Paul Harris, international basketball star via Niagara Falls, Syracuse, settles into coaching job in Hartford
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Paul Harris has matured through his basketball adventures around the world, so have his court fashions. The headbands, hair braids and high tops of his youth have been replaced by turtlenecks, sport coats, wingtips and tightly cropped waves. A high-flying phenom from Niagara Falls and prized recruit for Syracuse University, […]
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse men’s basketball: Orange narrowly avoid upset by Cardinals, rally for 70-69 victory
That was certainly one of the basketball games of all time. The Syracuse Orange began 2023 with another slow start, and what could have been disastrous defeat at the hands of 2-12 Louisville ended up as a one-point win over said lackluster ACC opponent. This was a very ugly team...
What Kenny Payne, Louisville Players Said After 70-69 Loss vs. Syracuse
LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Despite leading for most of the second half, the Louisville men's basketball eventually fell behind to Syracuse, surrendering a 70-69 decision to remain winless in ACC play. Here's what head coach Kenny Payne, guard El Ellis and forward Mike James had to say following the loss:. Head...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State lands transfer commitment from standout Syracuse DB with multiple years of experience
Ryan Day earned a transfer commitment from the ACC recently. Ohio State will now have some DB help in 2023. Ja’Had Carter hit the transfer portal on Dec. 15 and has found his new home in Columbus. Carter played in 30 games for Syracuse and recorded 136 total tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, and 5 interceptions.
localsyr.com
Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
All-CNY hockey player scores 100th career point, and he’s only a sophomore
Sophomore All-CNY hockey player Henry Major became Skaneateles’ youngest player to score 100 points in a career on Tuesday night. In the Lakers’ 7-1 win over Oswego, Major had four assists to reach the 100-point mark.
A musician, a coach, a mom: Meet the 18 people killed in Syracuse in 2022
Syracuse, N.Y. — On a sunny Sunday morning last January, Raouf Muharram was on the phone with his wife in Egypt and told her he would speak to her again soon before hanging up. Fifteen minutes later, Muharram, 32, was dead. When his wife of nine years tried to...
Syracuse spring maker is bouncing into new home on city’s North Side
Syracuse, N.Y. — A longtime Syracuse spring maker plans to move into the manufacturing building being vacated by Specialty Welding & Fabricating Inc. Midstate Spring, which has been making custom springs and wire forms since its founding in Syracuse in 1939, said it plans to move into Specialty Welding’s building at 1025 Hiawatha Blvd. E. in the spring of 2023.
Meet Syracuse’s first baby of 2023
Twila Brantley felt her baby drop just after the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve. Her partner, Cassaundra Richardson, and the small army of children they are raising together pushed her out the door and up to Upstate Community Hospital. They pulled into the hospital lot and Brantley turned...
Comments / 0