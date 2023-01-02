ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: what history says about the Orange’s 2023 outlook

One of our recent pieces on the TNIAAM site pointed to the same conclusion about the 2022 Syracuse Orange football season: clearly successful given the context of this program. After three straight losing seasons, Syracuse finished 7-6 and clinched a spot in a bowl game for the first time since...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s basketball: What to Watch for versus Pittsburgh

The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (10-4, 1-2) hopes to avoid losing three straight games for the first time this season. The Orange will have a chance to redeem itself Thursday night in its matchup against the Pittsburgh Panthers (7-7, 0-3). Syracuse is coming off back-to-back single-digit losses to Louisville and NC State, while Pittsburgh looks to bounce back after consecutive defeats to Wake Forest and Miami. Last season, the Panthers finished 11-19 overall and just 2-16 against the ACC.
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

Fixing Syracuse’s hole at the three

Syracuse basketball is a storied program with storied players to go along with its legacy. Guys like Elijah Hughes, Wesley Johnson, and Carmelo Anthony have manned the small forward position for SU, electrifying crowds and leading SU to wins all while preparing to play at the next level. However, the three spot has been lacking in production this season. Chris Bell, Justin Taylor, and even Quadir Copeland have all seen time at the position with varying degrees of success.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse women’s basketball: the Orange must keep calm and carry on

The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team enters the new year in unfamiliar territory. For starters, the Orange suffered its first home loss of the season to then #6-ranked NC State, snapping the team’s nine-game home win streak. But then, there’s the fact the Orange have now lost back-to-back games for the first time all year, while the upcoming schedule is going to get tougher.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse ice hockey: 2022-23 Midseason report

Syracuse Orange women’s ice hockey is off to a bit of a rough start under new head coach Britni Smith. After winning their second CHA Championship last season, the Orange limped out of the gate against a loaded out-of-conference schedule. Their current 7-13-1 record is a bit misleading though; SU is 0-10 against ranked opponents but has fared much better against the rest of their slate.
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs Louisville

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (9-5, 2-1) begins the new year on a lighter note as it prepares to take on its easiest ACC opponent of the season in the Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3). Syracuse looks to secure back-to-back wins against the bottom of its conference, while Louisville...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse football: 2022 season recap and final thoughts

Syracuse Orange football finished the 2022 campaign 7-6 after falling in the Pinstripe Bowl 28-20. It was a year with mixed emotions, with thoughts of the strong 6-0 start seemingly fading away while injuries and superior opponents derailed the remainder of the season. Still, there was plenty of good to take away from this season, and that’s exactly what the TNIAAM staff is doing today:
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Fake Nunes previews Syracuse vs Louisville

Welcome back, Fake Nunes fans. Let’s hope 2023 gets off to a rousing start for the Syracuse Orange. Up next for the Orange are. Students: 14,309 students who recognize that Louisville is a volleyball school. The 2022-23 Fake Nunes Equation of Tumult (#FNET) College basketball is full of metrics...
SYRACUSE, NY
nunesmagician.com

Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll for Louisville

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (9-5, 2-1) heads down south to compete against the Louisville Cardinals (2-12, 0-3), the ACC’s worst team by record to date. The Orange hope to secure its second-straight ACC win before they head to #13 Virginia next weekend. Tip-off between the Orange...
SYRACUSE, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Paul Harris, international basketball star via Niagara Falls, Syracuse, settles into coaching job in Hartford

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — As Paul Harris has matured through his basketball adventures around the world, so have his court fashions. The headbands, hair braids and high tops of his youth have been replaced by turtlenecks, sport coats, wingtips and tightly cropped waves. A high-flying phenom from Niagara Falls and prized recruit for Syracuse University, […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
localsyr.com

Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse spring maker is bouncing into new home on city’s North Side

Syracuse, N.Y. — A longtime Syracuse spring maker plans to move into the manufacturing building being vacated by Specialty Welding & Fabricating Inc. Midstate Spring, which has been making custom springs and wire forms since its founding in Syracuse in 1939, said it plans to move into Specialty Welding’s building at 1025 Hiawatha Blvd. E. in the spring of 2023.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Meet Syracuse’s first baby of 2023

Twila Brantley felt her baby drop just after the ball dropped on New Year’s Eve. Her partner, Cassaundra Richardson, and the small army of children they are raising together pushed her out the door and up to Upstate Community Hospital. They pulled into the hospital lot and Brantley turned...
