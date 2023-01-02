Read full article on original website
Centre Daily
From Vacation Bae to Split Rumors: ’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Kalani and Asuelu’s Relationship Timeline
In it for the long haul? 90 Day Fiancé couple Kalani Faagata and Asuelu Pulaa have faced obstacles from the very beginning of their relationship — and they faced even more hardship when they returned to TLC for seasons 5 and 6 of the spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Not only were they adjusting to life as husband and wife and parents of two children under 2 but they were also facing financial issues. All of that tension led to constant fights between the couple, which played out on camera.
tvinsider.com
’90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?’: A Couple Walks Off Tell All (RECAP)
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? Season 7 Episode 18 “Tell All: No Limits Part 1.”]. For the first time ever, there are four Tell All: No Limits episodes to conclude this season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?
The Hollywood Gossip
90 Day Fiance Spoiler: Are Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda Sween Still Together?
Just because Shaeeda Sween gave Bilal Hazziez an ultimatum doesn’t mean that it will work. Critics — including his own castmates — have called out his manipulation tactics. He can redirect any conversation, it seems. Viewers doubt that he’ll ever give Shaeeda what she wants. Will she...
thesource.com
Mother of Diddy’s New Daughter Revealed to be 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Professional
Diddy is the father of a new baby girl, Love Sean Combs, who was born on Oct. 15 in Newport Beach, California. According to TMZ, the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran. Dana is known as Dana Tee on social media, and she recently removed her Instagram. Dana works in cyber security and is a native of Southern California.
What Cory Hardrict is Asking For in Divorce From Tia Mowry
Cory Hardrict and Tia Mowry are divorcing after 14 years of marriage. in Hardrict's response to Mowry's divorce petition, he disagrees on why they split.
90 Day: Jenny Is 'Shocked' by Sumit's Total 180 When Announces He Might Want Children in 2 Years
Jenny, 63, and Sumit, 33, agreed early in their 10-year relationship that they wouldn't have kids — but Sumit changed his mind when his parents disowned him 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? stars Sumit Singh and Jenny Slatten are no longer on the same page. In an exclusive sneak peek at Sunday night's episode, Sumit tells Jenny he's thinking about having children in a few years — despite the fact the pair agreed long ago that kids were off the table in their relationship. Sumit, 33, begins the conversation by telling Jenny,...
LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years
Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
Khloé Kardashian Gives Rare Glimpse at Baby Boy in Christmas Photos with Daughter True
Khloé Kardashian is celebrating her baby boy's first Christmas. The Kardashians star, 38, dazzled in a a red gown as she posed with daughter True Thompson, 4, and her 5-month-old son in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree. "Merry Christmas," Kardashian wrote in the Instagram caption of the carousel of gorgeous family photos.
Matthew Lawrence & TLC’s Chilli Are Officially Dating
Matthew Lawrence, 42, and TLC’s Chilli, 51, are coupled up!. Her rep confirmed the news to TMZ, after the pair seemed to make it Instagram official with a dance video a few days ago. Now, TMZ reports the friends started dating just before Thanksgiving. Since then, they spent Thanksgiving...
Rihanna reveals her baby for the first time in a TikTok video showing the two enjoying a playful mother-son car ride
Rihanna shared her first TikTok video on Saturday where she filmed her infant son cooing while strapped in a car seat.
‘Sister Wives’: Christine Brown’s Aunt Kristyn Decker Calls Her ‘False Representation’ on the TLC Show ‘Pathetic’
Christine Brown's aunt, Kristyn Decker, says the producers creating false storylines on the episode of 'Sister Wives' she was on was 'pathetic,' especially the infamous bathroom scene.
Prince Harry Claims King Charles III Told Him There Wasn’t ‘Enough Money’ for Meghan Markle: He ‘Couldn’t Stomach’ Someone ‘Shiny’ Stealing the Limelight
Father and son feud. Prince Harry alleged that King Charles III told him the royal family didn't have enough money to support Meghan Markle while also providing for Prince William and Princess Kate. The Duke of Sussex, 38, claimed that his father, 74, told him "there's not enough money to go around" because he was […]
Popculture
Talk Show Host Pregnant With Baby No. 5
Stacey Solomon's family is growing! Following a brief social media hiatus, the Loose Women co-host returned to Instagram Wednesday with the exciting news that she is pregnant with her fifth child, her third with husband Joe Swash! The beloved UK-based TV personality is already a mom to 1-year-old daughter Rose and 3-year-old son Rex, whom she shares with Swash, as well as son Leighton, 10, whom she shares with ex Aaron Barham, and son Zachery, whom she shares with Dean Cox. Swash is also dad to son Harry, 15, who he shares with ex Emma Sophocleous.
Boyfriend of Lupita Nyong’o called too ‘ugly’ for her
Oscar-winning actress and Black Panther star Lupita Nyong’o is the latest celebrity that fans have taken ownership of in terms of whether they approve of their significant other. Not long after Nyong’o’s new boyfriend, South African native Selema “Sal” Masekela, made their romance Instagram official, folks naturally weighed in...
Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and John Legend Celebrate Christmas with Kids Before Welcoming New Baby
The couple will soon welcome another baby together, joining son Miles and daughter Luna Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are enjoying the holiday season. The couple celebrated Christmas this year with son Miles Theodore, 4½, and daughter, Luna Simone, 6½, plus Teigen's mom, Pepper. On Monday, the pregnant cookbook author shared a sweet family photo with Legend and their kids, showing her baby bump under a lime green maxi dress. The couple's kids and the singer also dressed in festive colors, wearing variations of red outfits to complement Teigen's green look. As Legend also posted the...
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy’s Twin Daughters Gifted Range Rovers On Their Sweet 16: Video
Sean Combs has been on serious daddy duty lately. Being the child of one of the world’s biggest celebrities comes with no shortage of downfalls – a lack of privacy and pressure to follow in your parent’s footsteps among them. However, it also comes with plenty of perks, such as luxurious new vehicles at just 16 years old. Such is the case for Diddy’s daughters, anyway.
NeNe Leakes Seemingly Shades Other Real Housewives Who Have Been Asked To Return In New Tweet
NeNe Leakes is screaming from the rooftops that she wants the same treatment as other Housewives in a new tweet shared recently. NeNe, who is the QUEEN of not only the Real Housewives but of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, has been ousted from RHOA and Bravo after her Season 12 performance. During the series […] The post NeNe Leakes Seemingly Shades Other Real Housewives Who Have Been Asked To Return In New Tweet appeared first on Reality Tea.
Janet Jackson Says Son Eissa Doesn't Know Mom Is Famous, But Friends Are 'Putting It Together'
Janet Jackson opens up about what her 5-year-old son Eissa understands about her fame Janet Jackson's little boy hasn't quite wrapped his head around his mom's icon status. Appearing on Today Friday morning to discuss her recently announced Together Again tour this spring, her first in nearly four years, the "That's the Way Love Goes" singer talked about how part of the growth that's happened throughout her career has been becoming a mom. The Today crew asked Jackson if her son Eissa, 5, has "put it together" when...
thesource.com
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Take Their Son to the Beach for a Photoshoot
Ahead of releasing the first images of their son to Hollywood Unlocked, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky hit the beach. Dressed in all-black, the superstar duo is believed to be setting up a photo shoot. PageSix notes a camera crew was present for Rihanna, who was dressed in a flowing dress...
urbanbellemag.com
Tamar Braxton Has More to Say After Calling Out RHOA Star & Her Husband
Kandi Burruss made some controversial accusations about Carlos King. Tamar Braxton is no stranger to grabbing people’s attention with her social media actions. And although she walked away from reality television because she thought it had become too negative, life away from “Braxton Family Values” hasn’t made life drama free for Tamar. She’s still having a lot of ups and downs in her friendships. Months ago, it was alleged that she is no longer on good terms with NeNe Leakes. Despite defending NeNe against backlash surrounding her current romance, it was alleged that NeNe double-crossed Tamar. And she allegedly did so by trying to hook up her girlfriend with a man she already hooked Tamar up with. Although Tamar didn’t confirm the gossip, she didn’t deny it on Twitter. So some of her fans think it’s some truth to the rumor.
