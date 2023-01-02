ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vincennes, IN

Evansville Police K9 receives Bronze Merit Award

Tuesday, EPD K9 Cash was awarded a Bronze Merit Award for his brave actions during a warrant service in April 2021. According to the Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc., officers were serving a felony warrant when the suspect ran out of the home, refusing to comply with Sgt. Offerman's K9 warning. K9 Cash was sent, apprehending the suspect.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Family of victim killed on New Year's Day speaks out

Emotional and heartbroken, two words to describe Todd Roll's sister Denise Conner just days after his senseless murder. "It's sad, it's really sad," said Conner. "Trying to stay strong for each other is hard. It is." Wednesday Conner and her two sons stopped by the creek behind Showplace Cinemas on...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Water line work to cause road closures

A pair of projects in Evansville will have drivers looking for alternative routes. According to the Evansville Water Sewer Utility (EWSU) one of those projects is happening on Lincoln Avenue. EWSU says it will close Lincoln Ave to through traffic between Green River Road, and Outer Lincoln Avenue starting January...
EVANSVILLE, IN
New Evansville Police Department officer sworn in

The Evansville Police Department is welcoming its newest officer. EPD says Officer Zachary Henderson was sworn in to the department by Deputy City Clerk Jennifer Shell on Thursday. Officer Henderson is a 30-year-old Evansville native, a graduate of Reitz High School, and a member of the West Side Nut Club.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Upcoming changes for use of Henderson Transfer Station

The City of Henderson announced a change regarding the use of Henderson's Transfer Station. Officials say residents will be required to show proof of residency starting Wednesday, February 1st, 2023. If residents of the city wish to use the Henderson Solid Waste Transfer Station for free, city residents will be...
HENDERSON, KY
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson names his second-in-command

The new leader of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office has named his second-in-command. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson announced Wednesday that he had named Lieutenant Nathan Sugarman as his Chief Deputy and second-in-command in the sheriff's office. According to a news release from VCSO, Lt. Sugarman was sworn in as...
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
Posey County man declares candidacy for mayor of Mt. Vernon

A Posey County man declared his candidacy in the race for the next mayor of Mt. Vernon, Indiana on Wednesday. Steve Loehr filed paperwork to begin his campaign in his run for the city's next mayor. Loehr says he's a life-long resident of Posey County, who retired after 42 years...
POSEY COUNTY, IN
Investigators begin sifting through debris at warehouse fire

Now that smoke and flames are finally gone, the federal investigation into the Garvin Street warehouse fire can begin. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) National Response Team (NRT) are on scene working to learn more about the blaze that began at the former furniture factory on the morning of New Year’s Eve.
EVANSVILLE, IN
The Slime Factory hosting grand opening in Eastland Mall

The Slime Factory Indiana will host their grand opening in Eastland Mall Thursday, January 5th. The new experience will be located near JCPenny. Customers of all ages can create slimes with a variety of scents, beads, and colors. Hours are as follows:. Monday-Thursday: 2:00 PM-7:00 PM. Friday: 2:00 PM- 8:00...
EVANSVILLE, IN
New Thai restaurant in the works for downtown Evansville

A new restaurant is in the works for Downtown Evansville. Thai Delicious plans to open in the former Shing-Lee Chinese Restaurant Inc. location on Main Street. We're told the restaurant hopes to open very soon with details being released in the near future. Shing-Lee Chinese Restaurant closed back in 2022,...
EVANSVILLE, IN
$130,000 winning 'CA$H 5' Hoosier Lottery ticket sold in Evansville

Hoosier Lottery players in Vanderburgh County should check their "CA$H 5" tickets for winning numbers. Officials with the lottery said Wednesday that a winning "CA$H 5" ticket was purchased at the Right Stuff, located at 1321 N. Fulton Ave. in Evansville. According to Hoosier Lottery, the winning CA$H 5 numbers...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Vanderburgh Humane Society offers 'Cuddlegrams' for Valentine's Day

The Vanderburgh Humane Society is preparing for Valentine's Day. The annual "Cuddlegrams" fundraiser is back and ready to woo the hearts of Tri-Staters. For $100, your Valentine will receive roses, a personalized card, chocolates, and a 30 minute cuddle session with a puppy, kitten, or rabbit. The adoptable animal will...
EVANSVILLE, IN

