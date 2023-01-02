Read full article on original website
ABK Tracking being replaced by new company for electronic home detention services in Vanderburgh Co.
Evansville's ABK Tracking will no longer be providing electronic home detention services for court cases in Vanderburgh County. The decision was made by a group of county council officials on Thursday, to drop ABK Tracking in exchange for Lexington, Kentucky-based company "Corrisoft." The council originally had a motion in place...
Evansville Police K9 receives Bronze Merit Award
Tuesday, EPD K9 Cash was awarded a Bronze Merit Award for his brave actions during a warrant service in April 2021. According to the Southern Indiana Police Canine Association Inc., officers were serving a felony warrant when the suspect ran out of the home, refusing to comply with Sgt. Offerman's K9 warning. K9 Cash was sent, apprehending the suspect.
Family of victim killed on New Year's Day speaks out
Emotional and heartbroken, two words to describe Todd Roll's sister Denise Conner just days after his senseless murder. "It's sad, it's really sad," said Conner. "Trying to stay strong for each other is hard. It is." Wednesday Conner and her two sons stopped by the creek behind Showplace Cinemas on...
Water line work to cause road closures
A pair of projects in Evansville will have drivers looking for alternative routes. According to the Evansville Water Sewer Utility (EWSU) one of those projects is happening on Lincoln Avenue. EWSU says it will close Lincoln Ave to through traffic between Green River Road, and Outer Lincoln Avenue starting January...
Suspect on the loose after pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County
Authorities are searching for a suspect after a pursuit and crash in Vanderburgh County Wednesday morning. Officials with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office tell us that the Joint Drug Task Force was involved in a short pursuit with the suspect before the pursuit was terminated due to being near a construction zone.
New Evansville Police Department officer sworn in
The Evansville Police Department is welcoming its newest officer. EPD says Officer Zachary Henderson was sworn in to the department by Deputy City Clerk Jennifer Shell on Thursday. Officer Henderson is a 30-year-old Evansville native, a graduate of Reitz High School, and a member of the West Side Nut Club.
Henderson emergency officials respond to multiple water rescues caused by overnight flooding
With heavy rains sweeping through western Kentucky overnight Monday into Tuesday, rescue officials stayed busy helping motorists affected by floodwaters. Officials with the Henderson City/County Rescue Squad (HCCR) say they responded to three water rescue incidents since about 11:45 p.m. Monday night. According to HCCR, the rescues were the result...
Evansville murder suspect appears in court, faces maximum sentence of 65 years in prison if convicted
An Evansville murder suspect appeared in court for the first time on Thursday. Brandon Schaefer appeared in court for his initial hearing after being accused of shooting and killing 49-year-old Todd Roll. 44News Reporter Sidney Spencer was there for Schaefer's hearing on Thursday, where she learned that the state added...
Police looking for man accused of burglarizing Evansville apartment complex laundry room
Police in Evansville are turning to the public for help identifying a burglary suspect. The Evansville Police Department put out the alert on Tuesday, asking for the public's help identifying a man who was caught on camera burglarizing a laundry room at a local apartment complex. According to EPD, the...
ATF begins warehouse fire investigation as residents continue to deal with poor air quality
For the second time in just three months, Evansville’s first responders are teaming up with an ATF National Response Team to investigate a massive fire. 44News spoke with John Nokes, Assistant Special Agent in Charge of ATF's Columbus Field Division, to find out what their unit is bringing to the table.
Upcoming changes for use of Henderson Transfer Station
The City of Henderson announced a change regarding the use of Henderson's Transfer Station. Officials say residents will be required to show proof of residency starting Wednesday, February 1st, 2023. If residents of the city wish to use the Henderson Solid Waste Transfer Station for free, city residents will be...
Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson names his second-in-command
The new leader of the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office has named his second-in-command. Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson announced Wednesday that he had named Lieutenant Nathan Sugarman as his Chief Deputy and second-in-command in the sheriff's office. According to a news release from VCSO, Lt. Sugarman was sworn in as...
Evansville Fire Department responded to more than 11,000 calls for service in 2022
The Evansville Fire Department wrapped up a busy 2023 with a 4-alarm fire at the warehouse on North Garvin that was sparked on the morning of New Year's Eve. That was the final run of the month and the year for EFD. The EFD responded to 11,210 calls for service...
Posey County man declares candidacy for mayor of Mt. Vernon
A Posey County man declared his candidacy in the race for the next mayor of Mt. Vernon, Indiana on Wednesday. Steve Loehr filed paperwork to begin his campaign in his run for the city's next mayor. Loehr says he's a life-long resident of Posey County, who retired after 42 years...
'Lofton's Law' bill introduced into Kentucky State Senate in honor of Henderson native, UK student who died
A new bill that would make "hazing" a Class D Felony was introduced into the Kentucky State Senate on Tuesday. The 2023 Kentucky General Assembly officially began on Tuesday, bringing about the introduction of several new bills including Senate Bill 9 - otherwise known as "Lofton's Law." The bill would...
Investigators begin sifting through debris at warehouse fire
Now that smoke and flames are finally gone, the federal investigation into the Garvin Street warehouse fire can begin. Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) National Response Team (NRT) are on scene working to learn more about the blaze that began at the former furniture factory on the morning of New Year’s Eve.
The Slime Factory hosting grand opening in Eastland Mall
The Slime Factory Indiana will host their grand opening in Eastland Mall Thursday, January 5th. The new experience will be located near JCPenny. Customers of all ages can create slimes with a variety of scents, beads, and colors. Hours are as follows:. Monday-Thursday: 2:00 PM-7:00 PM. Friday: 2:00 PM- 8:00...
New Thai restaurant in the works for downtown Evansville
A new restaurant is in the works for Downtown Evansville. Thai Delicious plans to open in the former Shing-Lee Chinese Restaurant Inc. location on Main Street. We're told the restaurant hopes to open very soon with details being released in the near future. Shing-Lee Chinese Restaurant closed back in 2022,...
$130,000 winning 'CA$H 5' Hoosier Lottery ticket sold in Evansville
Hoosier Lottery players in Vanderburgh County should check their "CA$H 5" tickets for winning numbers. Officials with the lottery said Wednesday that a winning "CA$H 5" ticket was purchased at the Right Stuff, located at 1321 N. Fulton Ave. in Evansville. According to Hoosier Lottery, the winning CA$H 5 numbers...
Vanderburgh Humane Society offers 'Cuddlegrams' for Valentine's Day
The Vanderburgh Humane Society is preparing for Valentine's Day. The annual "Cuddlegrams" fundraiser is back and ready to woo the hearts of Tri-Staters. For $100, your Valentine will receive roses, a personalized card, chocolates, and a 30 minute cuddle session with a puppy, kitten, or rabbit. The adoptable animal will...
