ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Lady Broncos gallop to 8-1 with 92-38 victory over Withrow

By Wade Linville
Brown County Press
Brown County Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17syq5_0k11HTVv00
Leading the way in scoring for the Lady Broncos in their Dec. 22 win over Withrow was senior guard Sadie Foster with 20 points.

The Western Brown Lady Broncos upped their winning streak to seven games with their 92-38 win at Withrow on Dec. 22, rising to an overall record of 8-1 on the season.

Four Lady Broncos reached double figures in scoring during the Dec. 22 win.

Leading the way in scoring for the Lady Broncos was senior guard Sadie Foster with 20 points, sinking eight-of-14 shots from the field, four-of-seven from three point land.

She also dished out five assists.

Western Brown junior guard Olivia Fischer finished with 17 points, draining six-of-eight shots from the field (two-of-four from three point range) and connecting on three-of-four attempts from the foul line. Fischer also recorded seven rebounds, three assists, and three steals.

Western Brown’s junior center Cassidy Armstrong also shot for 17 points, burying six-of-eight shots from the field and five-of-six from the foul line. Armstrong also recorded eight rebounds and five assists in the Dec. 22 win.

Western Brown’s senior forward Amiyah Tull went five-for-11 shooting from the field to finish with 11 points. She also contributed with four rebounds and four assists.

The Lady Broncos dominated from the start, jumping out to a 33-8 lead in the first quarter and outscoring Withrow 28-9 in the second period to hold a 61-17 lead at halftime.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWK 13 News

TORNADO WARNING in Southeastern Ohio

For the latest severe weather alerts, visit our Weather Alerts page. Lewis County SEVERE Flash Flood Warning Tue, Jan 3, 2023, 9:25 AM EST THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN WILMINGTON HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR… NORTHWESTERN LEWIS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN KENTUCKY… EASTERN MASON COUNTY IN NORTHERN KENTUCKY… SOUTHERN ADAMS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN OHIO… […]
OHIO STATE
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries reported on Woodville Road in Blanchester

BLANCHESTER, Ohio — Crash with injuries reported on Woodville Road in Blanchester. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this...
BLANCHESTER, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Crews are responding toa report of a crash with injuries on Millville Avenue and N. Washington Boulevard, in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT...
HAMILTON, OH
Fox 19

Piece of Brent Spence Bridge history discovered

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The staff of the Behringer Crawford Museum found a piece of history linked to the Brent Spence Bridge. FOX19 NOW photojournalist Jason Maxwell has more on the discovery. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report...
CINCINNATI, OH
WTAP

Ohio State Highway Patrol encourages drivers to prepare for winter weather

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of December’s winter storm, the Ohio State Highway Patrol encouraged drivers to remain vigilant as winter continues. The Highway Patrol advises drivers winterize their vehicles and keep a winter car kit on hand. They also said it’s important that people adjust their driving in response to the weather. In winter, this can mean driving more slowly, increasing following distances, and keeping a careful lookout for ice, especially on bridges, ramps and overpasses. The Highway Patrol also said drivers need to make sure their car batteries are in working order and that their tires have enough tread.
MARIETTA, OH
cleveland19.com

Gas prices falling just about everywhere else, so why not Ohio?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s not often Ohio is above the national average for a gallon of gas but that’s where we’re at currently, and there are questions as to why?. The national average for a gas on Tuesday was $3.23 according to GasBuddy but in Ohio the price is $3.31.
OHIO STATE
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 2, 2023

Happy New Year! We are starting 2023 off on a mild and wet note. A strong storm system is shooting northeast out of the Central Plains today. Ahead of the system’s arrival, we will see plenty of clouds for your Monday. However, we stay mostly dry, at least until we get closer to sunset. Scattered showers will develop overnight and then showers and thunderstorms will be here all the way through tomorrow. Parts of Ohio will see rains hold through a large part of Wednesday as well. Draw a line from Cleveland to Cincinnati….south and east of that line we may end of rain lasting all the way into late WEdnesday afternoon. Combined rain totals will be .5″-2″ with coverage at 100%. There is a small chance of stronger thunderstorms, but we think severe weather stays well south into the TN valley and the lower Mississippi river valley. The map below shows rain potential from tonight through Wednesday night.
OHIO STATE
Brown County Press

Brown County Press

632
Followers
1K+
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Brown County Press

 https://www.browncountypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy