Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair’s Cousins Want To Beat Up Alexa Bliss
Bianca Belair has conquered the women’s division of Monday Night RAW, sitting atop of the mountain as the RAW Women’s champion. Belair has put down the toughest opponents in her path, however, her recent rival Alexa Bliss has beaten down the EST of WWE to the point that now her relatives are gunning for Bliss.
ringsidenews.com
Dustin Rhodes’ Mother Sandra Runnels Passes Away
Dustin Rhodes’ career in the pro wrestling business has seen many highs and lows. Today, The Natural is dealing with a terrible life event, because his mother passed away. Dustin Rhodes revealed via a tweet that his mother, Sandra Runnels, has passed away. She was dealing with serious health issues, and although he didn’t reveal what was wrong, she is not in pain anymore.
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair Shows Stitches After Alexa Bliss’ Attack On WWE RAW
Bianca Belair worked extremely hard to cement herself among the best in WWE. The E.S.T. is currently in her first reign as the RAW Women’s Champion. She successfully retained her title against Alexa Bliss last night, but that defense came at a terrible cost. Bianca Belair dominated Alexa Bliss...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstars Constantly Complained To Management About Shawn Michaels
Shawn Michaels is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer now, and he enjoys a great position as an executive for the company. Although he has his head on his shoulders now, it wasn’t always that way for HBK. In fact, he used to cause a lot of problems backstage.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Warns WWE Locker Room To Proceed With Caution With Highlight Video Of His Victims
WWE nowadays finds itself surrounded by the Island of Relevancy ruled by its ultimate leader, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Flanked by his Bloodline, Reigns has been a force to be reckoned with and recently laid out a warning to anyone who wishes to unseat him from the top of the mountain.
ringsidenews.com
Nia Jax Shuts Down Chances Of WWE Royal Rumble Return
Nia Jax was one of the top stars in WWE’s women’s division after her 2016 main roster call up. Her time in NXT was decent in comparison, as she never really won any titles, unlike on the main roster. She has been gone from WWE for a very long time now and fans don’t really miss her either. That being said, Nia Jax still shut down changes of a return at the Royal Rumble event this month.
ringsidenews.com
Mercedes Mone Explains Why She Targeted KAIRI At Wrestle Kingdom 17
Sasha Banks finally made her NJPW debut as Mercedes Mone, and the pro wrestling world can’t wait to see how it turns out. She immediately challenged the IWGP Women’s Champion, KAIRI, and now Mercedes Mone has some explaining to do. During a press conference following NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom...
ringsidenews.com
WWE Has No Plan To Bring Back Former Superstar
WWE’s backstage area is usually filled with interesting people. Depending on which city they travel to that week, any number of people could be around. Summer Rae was backstage as WWE RAW traveled through Nashville last night, but that isn’t a sign that they have plans for her to make that a regular thing.
ringsidenews.com
Bayley Reacts To Mercedes Mone’s NJPW Debut
Sasha Banks gained free agency from her WWE contract on the New Year’s Eve. The CEO finally made her highly-anticipated NJPW debut at the promotion’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event tonight. Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut under the ring name Mercedes Mone. She confronted KAIRI following her successful...
ringsidenews.com
Eric Bischoff Tells Ric Flair To Stop Embarrassing Himself After False WCW Claims
WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff’s contributions to pro wrestling can never be understated. That being said, Easy E is a respected member of the business and people take notice of whatever he has to say even now. During his time in WCW, Bischoff worked extensively with Ric Flair, for better or for worse. As fans are aware by now, Bischoff and Ric Flair have been engaged in online beef. Eric Bischoff also continued his beef with Ric Flair with yet another tweet recently.
ringsidenews.com
Seth Rollins Drops Cryptic Tweet After Apparent Injury On WWE RAW
Seth Rollins is one of the top stars on the WWE roster today. The Visionary gave another great performance during his match against Austin Theory for the United States Championship last night on RAW. However, Rollins supposedly got injured during the match as he himself threw up the “X” sign....
ringsidenews.com
Ronda Rousey Criticized For Not Caring About Pro Wrestling
Ronda Rousey came back to WWE during the Royal Rumble last year and eventually went on to become a 2-time Smackdown Women’s Champion. That being said, fans haven’t felt Rousey is the same level as a legitimate star since her return. It didn’t help that her booking wasn’t up to the mark either. That being said, Rousey has been criticized for not caring about professional wrestling.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Left SmackDown Before Charlotte Flair’s WWE Return
Ric Flair has been the most active in observing the wrestling business lately. He likes to give his opinion on certain topics every now and then. However, he did not get to witness the return of his daughter, Charlotte Flair on last week’s SmackDown despite being backstage for the show.
ringsidenews.com
What Percentage Of WWE Does Vince McMahon Own?
Several months ago, the wrestling world was shocked to learn that Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the WWE amid sexual assault allegations. The news came as such a shock because nobody expected Vince to ever step down as Chairman. However, just a few months after retiring, reports started emerging...
ringsidenews.com
Mercedes Mone’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 Botch Wasn’t Her Fault
After weeks of anticipation, Sasha Banks finally debuted at Wrestle Kingdom 17 under the name Mercedes Mone. She appeared on the show following KAIRI’s successful title defense. Mercedes would then attack KAIRI by grabbing her for the Gory Special. However, when she tried to spin her into the DDT, she failed to grab her head and the move looked botched.
ringsidenews.com
AEW Planning Big Push For Breakout Star
Tony Khan has a lot of plans for his roster this year. With all the wrestlers under contract, AEW apparently has their eyes on one particular guy for a big push. AEW has a locker room full of talent, and it appears that they are on the verge of pushing one of their stars. Konosuke Takeshita has a lot of attention on him already, and fans should expect a lot more.
ringsidenews.com
Vince McMahon Allegedly Disliked All WWE Talent He Fired During The Pandemic
Vince McMahon was the Chairman of WWE for several years, and he overlooked everything that went on in the company. This included making decisions as to which saw many WWE Superstars released. The pandemic saw many talent getting released, and now it seems Vince McMahon didn’t like any of the talent he released during that time.
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Officially Returns To WWE
William Regal was one of the many names WWE released due to “budget cuts.” His firing was very interesting, because it came in the midst of a slew of releases for “Triple H guys.” This felt like a personal shot at Triple H, but it didn’t take long for the situation to turn around.
ringsidenews.com
CM Punk Seemingly Throws Shade At AEW By Touting Merch Sales
CM Punk undoubtedly remains AEW’s biggest signing to date. The Second City Saint joined Tony Khan’s promotion in 2021 and captured the AEW World Championship in 2022. However, Punk was stripped of the title in the wake of his involvement in a brawl at All Out. He was removed from AEW television as well.
ringsidenews.com
Jordynne Grace Blames ‘Tribalism’ On Why She’s Overlooked In Pro Wrestling
Jordynne Grace is one of the top stars in Impact Wrestling and continues to inspire and motivate many fans who struggle with their own identity. She is the Impact Knockouts Champion and fans will never stop giving her all the support in the world. That being said, Grace blames tribalism for why she is overlooked in professional wrestling.
Comments / 0