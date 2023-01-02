Read full article on original website
‘Yellowstone’s Luke Grimes Speaks Out About the End of the Series
Whether Yellowstone fans admit it or not, we’re possibly nearing the end of the Dutton family legacy. Their legacy began in 1883 with James and Margaret Dutton. It continues to endure in the newest prequel, 1923 with family members, Jacob and Cara Dutton. Unfortunately, if we’re really at the end of their legacy, we won’t get that closure until summer. Paramount Network won’t return for several months following Sunday’s midseason finale. In the meantime, Luke Grimes, known in Yellowstone as Kayce Dutton, made an appearance on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. While there, he shared what he knows, or more accurately doesn’t know, about the end of the series.
John Dutton bids an emotional goodbye to the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch
Warning: This article contains spoilers for season five of Yellowstone. Yellowstone fans knew that the midseason finale of everyone’s favorite cowboy drama would be full of highs and lows, but we didn’t anticipate the tearful goodbye that took place between father and son; or father and daughter-in-law. With significant changes on the horizon in Montana, some of our favorite characters are gearing up for a change in scenery, and one of them is the patriarch himself.
‘Yellowstone’ Brought in Lilli Kay’s Real-Life Partner for Her Makeout Scene
Lilli Kay discusses her makeout scene from 'Yellowstone' Season 5, which she shot with her real-life partner, Juli Kocemba.
‘1923’: Have We Got the Dutton Family Tree All Wrong? Spencer Dutton May Be the Key to Everything
Several grievous injuries and a long-awaited homecoming may change everything we assumed about the Dutton family tree ahead of 1923. But first, please be wary of spoilers for both 1923 and older seasons of Yellowstone ahead. To put it plainly, the raucous events of 1923‘s Episode 3 may entirely rework...
Yellowstone Creator Reveals If Jamie Is the Series' Main Villain
Sunday night's Season 5 Midseason finale of Yellowstone made some major moves, setting up a showdown that positions Dutton against Dutton as Jamie Dutton (Wes Bentley) made his move against his adoptive father, Montana Governor John Dutton (Kevin Costner) by calling for his impeachment. It's a move he made under the guise of protecting the people of Montana, but in reality, it's an attempt to salvage the deal made by antagonists Market Equities and get himself elected Governor in his own plan to "save" the Yellowstone ranch. It's certainly a stunning move, one that marks the biggest threat to the Dutton family yet but when it comes to the matter of whether Jamie is main villain of the series, series creator Taylor Sheridan is weighing in and it's not a yes or no answer.
‘1923’ Premiere Reveals Chilling Fate of Faith Hill’s Margaret Dutton of ‘1883’
As the trailer revealed, Elsa Dutton returns from beyond the grave to narrate 1923 as she did her own Yellowstone prequel, 1883. And it is through her that we finally learn the gruesome fate of her mother, Margaret Dutton. “Violence has always haunted this family. It followed us from the...
‘1923’ Episode 3: Is Harrison Ford’s Jacob Dutton Dead?
Beware of major spoilers ahead as we dissect the future of Harrison Ford‘s Dutton patriarch, Jacob Dutton, after 1923‘s brutal Season 1, Episode 3. The vicious words of Banner Creighton (Jerome Flynn) still echo a day after experiencing his raucous, violent fallout. Banner, a villain truly worth of the Duttons, mocked Jacob’s (Harrison Ford) own words to him in the episode prior as he unleashed utter hell on the patriarch and his family. And again, I must warn you of spoilers ahead as we discuss the ramifications.
Special Forces proves too tough as four celebs forced to pull out
During the first week of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, four celebrities withdrew. That leaves some to wonder if the show is too tough for celebs.
'Sister Wives': Kody 'Absolutely' Wants to Repair Marriage to Janelle, Calls It a 'Negotiation' (Exclusive)
When it comes to the status of Kody and Janelle Brown's marriage on Sister Wives, the estranged pair seem to have a different take on the situation. In ET's exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's One-on-One special, the two confirm what viewers previously saw in the trailer -- that they've been separated for several months.
Fan-Favorite Yellowstone Star Makes Surprising Return in Midseason Finale
Yellowstone stunned fans with its midseason finale with the reappearance of a fan-favorite character, as watchers have been waiting eight episodes for the return of Jimmy Hurdstram. The former meth-head turned Dutton loyalist turned ladies man left toward the end of Season 4 of Yellowstone, joining the real-life 6666 Ranch after John Dutton lost faith in his ability as a cowboy. The show felt Jimmy's absence all season, providing comic relief and a different view at the lifestyle on the Yellowstone that felt unique to the series. And now that he's back, we get a glimpse of what's to come in the Sixes' own spinoff series in the works, 6666.
Luke Grimes Reveals Why 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Won't Tell Him the Show's Ending
Luke Grimes says he doesn't want to know how Yellowstone comes to an end. Like life, Grimes wants to experience the show not knowing what's going to happen. The topic of conversation briefly came up when the 38-year-old actor and budding singer appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Grimes said his "lips are sealed" when it comes to giving away spoilers, but he also shared he doesn't know how the season's going to end and why he doesn't want to know.
‘1923’ Episode 3 Ends After a Heartbreaking Death You Will Not Believe
At least one of 1923‘s main characters is gone too soon by Episode 3’s end, and the ramifications of their death change the Yellowstone forever. Before we dive in, please be aware that major spoilers for 1923 lie ahead. *Again, Major Spoilers for ‘1923’ Season 1, Episode 3...
'Extreme Sisters' Season 2 First Look: These Twins Want to Marry Another Set of Identical Twins (Exclusive)
Extreme Sisters is about to get wilder in season 2. ET exclusively premieres a first look at the cold open for the new season of the TLC reality series, which features the returns of twin sister duos Anna and Lucy, and Christina and Jessica. Viewers will also be introduced to Ashley and Vee; 25-year-old sisters Hannah, Katherine and Nadia; and twins Jordan and Randi, who are one step closer to their dream of marrying identical brothers.
‘Blue Bloods’ Fans in a Frenzy After Fan-Favorite Character’s Return Confirmed
Blue Bloods fans have a right to get excited about this Friday night’s new episode after the winter hiatus. While just getting the show back on the air on CBS might be enough, there are some other points to note. One is the fact that star Bridget Moynahan directs this new episode. But a character that fans seem to love also returns.
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Tribute to Dr. Glenn Blodgett, Explained
'Yellowstone' Season 5 Episode 8 was dedicated to Dr. Glenn Blodgett. Here's why.
'Darcey & Stacey' Season 4 First Look: Darcey Jumps Back Into Dating But Ex Georgi Surprises Her
Darcey is ready to find love again but her ex-fiancé, Georgi, is looming in the background. In this first look at season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey appears to be enjoying the single life, but Georgi makes a surprise appearance that leaves her in a meltdown. During this...
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Jokes She Looks Like 'A Fricking Polygamist' After Kody Split
Christine Brown may be leaving her polygamist lifestyle behind, but she still thinks she looks the part. The 50-year-old Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, joking about trying out a hairstyle where she pulls the front strands of her hair back in bobby pins. "Everyone else...
‘1923’s Darren Mann (Jack Dutton) and Michelle Randolph (Elizabeth Strafford) Talk the Fate of their Star-Crossed Lovers: Outsider Exclusive
1923 is shaking things up in a big way heading into Episode 4, and the actors behind Jack Dutton and Elizabeth Strafford are thrilled to play a major part in it all. “The Duttons are such a fun family to play, you know? They ain’t no sheep,” begins Darren Mann with his signature wide, beaming smile. Audiences today know Mann as Jack Dutton, son of James Badge Dale’s John Dutton Sr., who was 1883‘s only legacy character to make the jump into 1923. The events of Season 1, Episode 3, however, saw Dale’s dutiful portrayal of John Sr. cut short as the Duttons enemies of the 1920s prove some of the most deadly in the family’s history.
Luke Grimes’s Wife Bianca Rodrigues Shared a Rare Selfie in Honor of Their Wedding Anniversary
Congratulations are in order for Luke Grimes and his wife, Bianca Rodrigues. The Yellowstone star (aka Kayce Dutton) and Brazilian model celebrated three years of marriage, and Bianca shared a sweet message on Instagram to commemorate the milestone. Bianca posted a photo with the caption, "3 years married to my...
Brad Pitt & Girlfriend Ines de Ramon Celebrate NYE Together In Mexico: Report
Now that Brad Pitt, 59, is officially dating Ines de Ramon, 30, it was only fitting that they rang in the new year together. The couple, who started publicly hanging out in mid-November, celebrated New Year’s Eve together in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, according to PEOPLE. A source also told the publication that the Bullet Train actor and the jewelry designer are “having fun” together. “They have a good thing going on. There is no stress. Brad is enjoying it,” the source shared.
