Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
Bianca Belair’s Cousins Want To Beat Up Alexa Bliss
Bianca Belair has conquered the women’s division of Monday Night RAW, sitting atop of the mountain as the RAW Women’s champion. Belair has put down the toughest opponents in her path, however, her recent rival Alexa Bliss has beaten down the EST of WWE to the point that now her relatives are gunning for Bliss.
wrestlinginc.com
Update On Alexa Bliss' Heel Status Following Her Actions On 'WWE Raw'
Alexa Bliss' slow descent into madness is locked in for good, according to a new report. According to a new report on PWInsider Elite by Mike Johnson, the five-time WWE world champion is expected to play a heel going forward after weeks of teasing her conflicted personality. WWE has heavily...
Yardbarker
WWE star Dominik Mysterio is engaged to be married
Although Dominik Mysterio is a hated heel on WWE television, he is the opposite of that in real life. The son of Rey Mysterio is now engaged to be married to his longtime girlfriend. The couple has been together for over a decade after first meeting in high school and...
PWMania
Bianca Belair Gets Stitches After WWE RAW, Issues a Warning to Alexa Bliss
Following her victory over Alexa Bliss on the first WWE RAW of 2023, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair needed multiple stitches to close a cut. During the fight, Bliss launched Belair face-first into the steel ring steps. She then DDT-ed Belair onto the bottom half of the steps. Belair began to bleed from her mouth at that point, but the blood continued to flow throughout the match. Bliss walked away from the match after another DDT into the steps. As medics brought out a stretcher, a referee checked on Bliss, and RAW went to commercial. Backstage, Belair was being examined by a doctor, according to the commentary. For those who missed it, you can view the Bray Wyatt – Bliss storyline developments from the match by clicking here.
stillrealtous.com
Update On Matt Riddle’s WWE Return
Matt Riddle was consistently featured on WWE programming throughout 2022. However, it’s been a few weeks since fans have seen Riddle as he was written off TV when he was viciously attacked by Solo Sikoa on the 12/5 episode of Raw. The former United States Champion has been taking...
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Future Plans For The Bloodline
The Bloodline have become one of the most dominant factions in WWE, and even though the group originated on Friday Night SmackDown they’ve been making more appearances on Monday Night Raw in recent weeks. It looks like fans should expect to see more crossovers in the future as Fightful...
tjrwrestling.net
Former WWE Champion Possibly Turning Heel
A former WWE Champion could be set for a change of direction with the company teasing a heel turn for the current Raw star. One of the stand-out acts on Raw in recent years was The Hurt Business, led by group CEO Bobby Lashley. Lashley along with his manager MVP was joined by Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander in the group with the three in-ring stars capturing gold during that time.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Superstars Constantly Complained To Management About Shawn Michaels
Shawn Michaels is a two-time WWE Hall of Famer now, and he enjoys a great position as an executive for the company. Although he has his head on his shoulders now, it wasn’t always that way for HBK. In fact, he used to cause a lot of problems backstage.
411mania.com
Mercedes Mone, Former Sasha Banks, Makes NJPW Debut At Wrestle Kingdom 17
The worst-kept secret in wrestling finally happened, as the former Sasha Banks made her NJPW debut at Wrestle Kingdom 17. Using the name Mercedes Mone, she confronted KAIRI after her IWGP women’s title defense against Tam Nakano. At first, she appeared to be respectful, but then quickly laid out the champion. A title match between the two is set for NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18 in San Jose. The show will be available on FITE.
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns Warns WWE Locker Room To Proceed With Caution With Highlight Video Of His Victims
WWE nowadays finds itself surrounded by the Island of Relevancy ruled by its ultimate leader, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. Flanked by his Bloodline, Reigns has been a force to be reckoned with and recently laid out a warning to anyone who wishes to unseat him from the top of the mountain.
wrestlinginc.com
Backstage Details On Charlotte Flair And Ronda Rousey Following WWE SmackDown Title Change
Much has been made over Charlotte Flair's surprise return during the December 30 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Flair made her way to the ring following Ronda Rousey's successful "SmackDown" Women's Championship defense against Raquel Rodriguez. Flair challenged Rousey to a title match on the spot, and was granted her wish. Rousey went for the armbar, but Flair countered with a pin to earn the three count and the championship.
tjrwrestling.net
Plans Change For Cody Rhodes’ WWE Return
Despite being a heavy favourite for the men’s 2023 Royal Rumble Match, it appears that Cody Rhodes will not be making a surprise appearance. Cody Rhodes has been out of action since suffering a serious pectoral injury in the lead up to his match with Seth Rollins at Hell In A Cell in June. Despite suffering the injury, Rhodes competed in the match as planned and even pulled out the win. The bout received acclaim across the board, especially given Rhodes’ physical condition at the time.
411mania.com
Should Sami Zayn Dethrone Roman Reigns At WrestleMania?
For over 850 days, Roman Reigns has pushed aside all challengers to his WWE Universal Championship. Debate about Roman’s real value aside, whoever finally takes the belts from him will be a made man. That, then, is the crux of the issue. WWE has one shot. One opportunity to use the end of Reigns’ historic title reign to give one of the biggest rubs in the entire industry to another wrestler and, in the process, cement a new top babyface. This is changing of the guard type stuff.
ringsidenews.com
Mercedes Mone Explains Why She Targeted KAIRI At Wrestle Kingdom 17
Sasha Banks finally made her NJPW debut as Mercedes Mone, and the pro wrestling world can’t wait to see how it turns out. She immediately challenged the IWGP Women’s Champion, KAIRI, and now Mercedes Mone has some explaining to do. During a press conference following NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom...
PWMania
William Regal Officially Returns to WWE
William Regal has reportedly returned to WWE this week. Regal has officially returned to WWE as of this morning, according to PWInsider. His official title has yet to be announced, but he previously served as WWE’s Director of Talent Development and Head of Global Recruiting. Regal’s 20-year career with...
stillrealtous.com
WWE Reportedly Changes Raw Star’s Name
You never know when a WWE Superstar’s name could change and over the last few years we’ve seen many stars undergo name changes only to have their names later changed back. In recent weeks there’s been some confusion over Mia Yim’s status as she has at times been referred to as both Mia Yim and Michin.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Has No Plan To Bring Back Former Superstar
WWE’s backstage area is usually filled with interesting people. Depending on which city they travel to that week, any number of people could be around. Summer Rae was backstage as WWE RAW traveled through Nashville last night, but that isn’t a sign that they have plans for her to make that a regular thing.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Producers Revealed for the First RAW of 2023
The following WWE Producers have been revealed for the first RAW of 2023, courtesy of Fightful Select. You can click here for our detailed RAW recap from last night’s show at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN. * The Bloodline promo was produced by WWE Hall of Famer &...
wrestlinginc.com
Naomi Confirms Location Ahead Of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17
Let the speculation for Wrestle Kingdom 17 continue, as Sasha Banks has a close friend who is also in Tokyo. Banks at the very least will not be flying solo in Japan, as Naomi took to Instagram to share her location. Sure enough, "The Boss'" former tag team partner is in Japan, likely to support her friend in whatever she ends up doing at NJPW's biggest show of the year.
Roman Reigns, Ronda Rousey advertised for WWE Raw 30th anniversary episode
The event will take place Monday, January 23, 2023, from Philadelphia's Wells Fargo Center.
Comments / 1