KTVB
Luke Grimes Reveals Why 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Won't Tell Him the Show's Ending
Luke Grimes says he doesn't want to know how Yellowstone comes to an end. Like life, Grimes wants to experience the show not knowing what's going to happen. The topic of conversation briefly came up when the 38-year-old actor and budding singer appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Grimes said his "lips are sealed" when it comes to giving away spoilers, but he also shared he doesn't know how the season's going to end and why he doesn't want to know.
'The Last of Us': Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey on Fan Expectations for the Upcoming Series (Exclusive)
While their characters in The Last of Us have to weather a post-apocalyptic hellscape and cannibalistic attackers, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are up against something perhaps equally ominous: a devoted legion of video game fans waiting with bated breath to see how the HBO adaptation holds up to their hopes and dreams.
'Darcey & Stacey' Season 4 First Look: Darcey Jumps Back Into Dating But Ex Georgi Surprises Her
Darcey is ready to find love again but her ex-fiancé, Georgi, is looming in the background. In this first look at season 4 of Darcey & Stacey, Darcey appears to be enjoying the single life, but Georgi makes a surprise appearance that leaves her in a meltdown. During this...
'You People' Trailer: Jonah Hill and Lauren London Meet the In-Laws
Jonah Hill and Lauren London are meeting the in-laws in You People, the upcoming comedy from writer-director Kenya Barris. Hill, who wrote the script with Barris, stars as Ezra, a man desperate for a relationship, who finds the woman of his dreams in London's Amira. However, the problem comes when Ezra decides to propose, and has to face Amira's parents, Akbar (Eddie Murphy) and Fatima (Nia Long).
Austin Butler Reveals Who He's Bringing as His Date to the Golden Globes (Exclusive)
Austin Butler is bringing a date to the 2023 Golden Globes -- but it may not be who you expect! ET's Denny Directo spoke to the 31-year-old actor ahead of the 34th Annual Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala hosted By ET's Kevin Frazier and Nischelle Turner on Thursday, and he revealed who will be his plus one to the Jan. 10 ceremony.
James Corden Was Originally Going to Play Brendan Fraser's Role in 'The Whale'
James Corden came so close to playing Brendan Fraser's role in The Whale. The revelation came to light in a Deadline column penned by the outlet's awards columnist and chief film critic, Pete Hammond, who said the outgoing Late, Late Show host dropped "the fascinating little nugget" as they both waited to start a Q&A for the comedian's Amazon series, Mammals.
Pregnant Keke Palmer Glows on Babymoon With Boyfriend Darius Jackson: See the Photos!
Keke Palmer is fully leaning into everything that comes with her growing family, including taking time for some serious rest and relaxation. On Tuesday, the mom-to-be shared photos of her babymoon with boyfriend Darius Jackson, and reflected on how she's "really proud of myself for resting this trip." "I am...
Anne Heche's Son Announces Her Posthumous Book 'Call Me Anne'
Homer Laffoon, the 20-year-old son of the late Anne Heche, announced on Thursday that a second memoir, written by the actress before her death, will be published posthumously in the coming weeks. Homer, posting from his late mother's Instagram account, shared a look at the cover of the new book,...
'Stranger Things' Star Noah Schnapp Comes Out as Gay
Noah Schnapp is opening up about his sexuality. In a TikTok on Thursday, the 18-year-old Stranger Things star came out as gay. In the video, Schnapp mouths along to sound that says, "You know what it never was? That serious. It was never that serious. Quite frankly, it will never be that serious."
