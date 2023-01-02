Read full article on original website
localsyr.com
Local heart expert explains road to recovery after cardiac arrest
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The immediate response from trained professionals following Buffalo Bill’s player Damar Hamlin’s collapse Monday night wasn’t just critical to saving his life but St. Joseph’s heart disease specialist Dr. Russell Silverman says was vital for his recovery. “The importance of knowing CPR...
Onondaga Community College gets $2 million to train more health care workers
Syracuse, N.Y. – Onondaga Community College is getting $2 million in federal funding to renovate and expand a hospital simulation center to train nurses and technicians needed to help address staffing shortages at Central New York hospitals. The funding was announced today by Sen. Charles Schumer, D-NY, at a...
localsyr.com
Owners of sick pets have limited options for care
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Laurie Cederquist has always had pets. She just adopted her dachshund, Coco, but had a 10-year-old cat named Lola. Cederquist said Lola didn’t have a regular vet because she says Lola wasn’t very friendly. Last month Lola started breathing very rapidly and Cederquist...
waer.org
Local lab offers free testing for 'tripledemic' illnesses (and our growing need to know)
A private lab in Onondaga County is offering free tests for COVID-19, flu and RSV, a three-disease test that its website shows is usually $140. The one-day event hosted by Drakos Clinical Laboratories in North Syracuse comes amid worries of a tripledemic, and the public's growing demand to specify an illness.
Nursing home tycoon’s son invests in troubled Bishop Rehab Center. A move to skirt scrutiny?
Syracuse, N.Y. – The proposed sale of the troubled Bishop Rehabilitation and Nursing Center is raising red flags, according to an advocate for nursing home residents. Centers Health Care, which operates 40 nursing homes in New York state, entered into a contract early last year to buy Bishop from Edward Farbenblum of Long Island.
Inspire – Dr. Audrey Van Voolen: Founder of Skaneateles Psychology Associates utilizes a strength-based approach
The idea of playing to your strengths resonates with Audrey Van Voolen, PhD. It applies to her professional trajectory as a psychologist, her approach in treating patients, and the way she works with the providers in her group practice. As a pre-law student at Cornell University, she interned at a...
informnny.com
Onondaga County 911 Call Center needs to hire 15 to 20 more dispatchers
TOWN OF ONONDAGA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — They’re the first people to respond to any emergency call. The Onondaga County 911 Call Center is looking to hire more employees. They’re able to take every call, but there’s a strong need to onboard 15 to 20 new call takers and dispatchers.
localsyr.com
Syracuse woman wins award for oldest furnace
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A woman from Syracuse has won Isaac Heating and Air Conditioning’s ‘Oldest Furnace Contest’ with an existing model from 1910. Out of all the 253 entries, Alana A. from Syracuse won for her 1910 furnace still existing in her home. As the...
Longtime Utica Icon and Fan Favorite Polly Sadly Passes Away
A long time fan favorite, Polly has passed away in Utica. Before your ruffle your feathers, it's Polly the Cockatoo at Utica Zoo, not Polly from Big Frog 104. The Utica Zoo made the sad announcement of the passing of one of their most beloved members. Polly the Moluccan Cockatoo was humanely euthanized Thursday, January 5 after being at the zoo for 53 years.
localsyr.com
UPDATE: Dog dumped in Auburn soon to be adopted
AUBURN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After NewsChannel 9 aired that Ani the Pitbull was dumped in Fleming Park, viewers took the problem into their own hands. Back on December 29, 2-year-old Ani was abandoned in Auburn and then left in the hands of the Finger Lakes SPCA of Central New York.
Lillian Cooper Apts Utica New York Reports Unhealthy Living Conditions.
Residents have been making numerous complaints about flooding, Violence, and drug overdoses. Recently a video has been released showing a resident apt underwater. The resident whose name will remain anonymous told us that this is the 3rd flood that's been undergone. Documentation of code violations has been exploited as well. It was reported that some resident was not supposed to be placed back in their apts but was still allowed to live under harsh conditions.
urbancny.com
Syracuse Land Bank Properties: 1807 Bellevue Ave and 1829 Midland Ave/Forest Ave
The primary purpose of the Greater Syracuse Land Bank is to return vacant, abandoned, underutilized, and tax-delinquent properties to productive use in ways that support the community’s long-range vision for its future. “We do this by acquiring these properties, stabilizing them, selling them to responsible buyers for redevelopment, and...
WKTV
Homes at high risk of radon in Madison County
WAMPSVILLE, N.Y. -- Madison County has been reported as a high-risk radon county. Radon is a cancer-causing radioactive gas. According to a member of the county's Board of Supervisors, about 40% of basements in Madison County homes have elevated levels. Radon comes from the breakdown of uranium in soil, rock and water which can enter a building through any cracks or openings. The only way to know for sure if you have a radon problem in your home is to get it tested. All homes are vulnerable.
localsyr.com
$10 million in state funding awarded to Syracuse nonprofits to revitalize city
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Revitalizing neighborhoods continues to be a priority for state and local leaders, but it’s been top of mind for the community advocates tasked with carrying out that responsibility for years. That’s why Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $10 million Downtown Revitalization award for the...
One restaurant fails health inspection: December 18 – December 24
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Onondaga County Health Department released its inspection reports for restaurants checked during the week of December 18 to December 24. One food service failed its inspection: Mingold Kitchen Mingold Kitchen had six violations, none in critical condition. Improper cleaning, washing and sanitizing of equipment and utensils: The inspector found the […]
cnycentral.com
Meet the first babies born in CNY this year
Syracuse, New York — Meet the first babies born in Central New York this year. Cataleya Richardson was born at Upstate Community Hospital at 12:17 in the morning. Parents Cassaundra Richardson and Twila Brantley welcomed the 7 pounds, 19 inches baby girl. Nurses and doctors met the couple in...
Lotte completes purchase of Bristol Myers Squibb’s pharmaceutical plant in East Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- South Korean conglomerate Lotte has completed its $160 million purchase of Bristol Myers Squibb’s pharmaceutical plant in East Syracuse. As part of the transaction, the newly formed Lotte Biologics has offered all employees at the site employment within its business, Bristol said in a statement announcing completion of the transaction. Bristol employed more than 450 people at the site.
cnyhomepage.com
Councilman Frank Dibrango to run for Mayor of Utica
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – As we begin the new year, another local politician is adding their name to the race for mayor of Utica. At the first Common Council meeting of 2023, Councilman Frank Dibrango announced he is running for Mayor of Utica. The announcement was made when the Democrat had the floor during the committee of the whole meeting. Councilmember Dibrango tells Eyewitness News this is an unofficial announcement, and he will address the community at an event in the coming weeks with his plans to run. He currently holds the position of council-at-large.
cnycentral.com
14 fentanyl-related overdoses in 36 hours days before Christmas in Onondaga County
ONONDAGA COUNTY, N.Y. — On December 22nd, Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon dedicated a portion of a planned briefing on winter weather to tell the community about 14 overdoses in 36 hours. "This isn't new, but this has been scattered throughout the community these aren't 14 overdoses just in one area," explained McMahon.
WKTV
Interim principal appointed at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – A new interim principal was appointed recently at Notre Dame Junior/Senior High School in Utica. Richard F. Ambruso will serve as principal through June 2024. Ambruso started his career at Notre Dame in 1978 when he worked as a teacher and varsity coach. Throughout his career, Ambruso has also provided services in parochial, institutional, public, nonprofit and private educational consulting. He was also an adjunct professor at SUNY Oswego.
