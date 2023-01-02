SALT LAKE CITY — With additional snow in the forecast for Utah on Friday, the morning commute could be an interesting one. “This is one of those sloppy storms that’s barely snow,” said KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank. “Because it’s so wet and the temperatures are just right there around freezing. So again, it doesn’t look like huge accumulations just a lot of slop.”

