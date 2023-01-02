Read full article on original website
Related
Utahns dealing with aftereffects of heavy snowfall
With storms this past week and more coming – people are seeing the effects on their homes and in the street.
kjzz.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Overnight rain becomes snow as commute begins
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A winter storm is affecting Friday morning's commute, but things will lighten up for the evening drive home. The 2News Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather for the morning hours as rain and snow are expected to affect northern Utah's highways. Friday,...
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Winter Storm Warnings issued as more snow forecast for Utah mountains
SALT LAKE CITY — After a short breaking during the week, a Winter Storm Warning has been issued for most Utah mountain areas with more snow forecast through Friday morning. In addition, an advisory will go into effect for the Salt Lake Valley starting Thursday night. Snowfall has already...
kslnewsradio.com
Snow coming just in time for Friday morning commute
SALT LAKE CITY — With additional snow in the forecast for Utah on Friday, the morning commute could be an interesting one. “This is one of those sloppy storms that’s barely snow,” said KSL meteorologist Kevin Eubank. “Because it’s so wet and the temperatures are just right there around freezing. So again, it doesn’t look like huge accumulations just a lot of slop.”
kslnewsradio.com
Why is Utah getting walloped with snow this winter?
SALT LAKE CITY — Why is Utah receiving so much snow early this winter? A climatologist comes on to KSL NewsRadio to help explain. Hint: river of pineapples. As of Tuesday morning, Utah’s total snowpack reached 175% of its usual amount. Water levels for 2023 are already the highest they have been in 10 years.
kslnewsradio.com
UDOT reports 320 people lost their lives on Utah roads last year
SALT LAKE CITY — There were 320 lives lost on Utah roads during 2022, that’s according to the Utah Department of Transportation and the Department of Public Safety. This is 12 fewer lives lost than in 2021. As a result, the Road to Zero Fatalities campaign will continue on in 2023. UDOT spokesman John Gleason says its goal every year remains the same – public safety.
ksl.com
Winter storm warning issued for Utah's mountains ahead of next system
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah stands to receive even more snow as an active pattern continues to generate storms that impact the drought-stricken West. The National Weather Service on Thursday morning issued a winter storm warning for Utah's mountainous areas, where accumulations of 6 to 15 inches or more of heavy snow are forecast for later in the day into Friday. It comes a day after the agency issued a winter storm watch for the mountain areas in southern Utah.
kjzz.com
Utah snowpack well above normal early; more needed for good water year
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Utah's snowpack is doing very well so far this season because of the active weather pattern that's brought a series of storms through the state over the past couple months. As of January 3, all basins across the state are sitting between 160-190% of...
Next storm arrives tomorrow
On Friday, the valley rain may transition back to snow in our northern valleys as colder air begins to move in, depending on how long the moisture lingers behind the cold front. Mountains will likely see some decent totals from this system, with early projections anywhere from 6-12" for the high country.
Salt Lake City redesigning stretch of 2100 South in Sugar House
Salt Lake City is redesigning part of 2100 South from 700 East to 1300 East. After months of surveying more than 3,000 community members, the city has narrowed its project down to just two designs.
ABC 4
Deadly House Fire in Salt Lake City
One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. One person has died in a house fire on Thursday, according to the Salt Lake City Fire Department. BEHIND THE BADGE: Science behind fighting fires. Making quick decisions to save lives is...
KSLTV
Cache Valley earthquakes are reminder about potential for Utah’s big one
LOGAN, Utah — The Cache Valley has seen more than a dozen earthquakes in just a few days. All of them centered around the west side of the county. They’re very small quakes but they still deserve our attention. In all, 14 shook rural Cache Valley and they...
Gephardt Daily
Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours rattle nerves in northern Utah
CACHE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Four earthquakes in less than 24 hours have captured the attention of folks in northern Utah. The four small temblors have been centered near Benson in Cache County northwest of Logan. The first quake hit Monday at 6:27 a.m. and...
Multiple Earthquakes Rattle Residents of Northern Utah
Residents in the northern area of Utah faced an unusual concern early this week as a series of earthquakes shook the area. The events were recorded to have occurred first on Monday morning, January 2. The most recently measured earthquake hit on Tuesday morning, January 3. Three Earthquakes Are Recorded...
kslnewsradio.com
One dead after home fire in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — One person is dead after a two-alarm fire at 323 East Williams Avenue in Salt Lake City. However, Chad Jepperson with Salt Lake City Fire said officials are unclear if the person died inside, or later after they were removed from the house. Officials said...
kslnewsradio.com
Utah prairie dogs’ comeback forces change to state management
SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Prairie dogs, found only in the southwestern part of the state, are making a comeback. Consequently, the Utah Wildlife Board of the Division of Wildlife Resources has approved changes to how it manages the animal. Populations of the Utah prairie dog have increased 3-fold...
basinlife.com
Klamath Basin News, Thursday, 1/5/22 – Two Killed on Highway 97 in 3-Car Accident; High Winds Continue Today with Nat. Weather Service Warning for Southern Oregon
The latest and most comprehensive coverage of local News, Sports, Business, and Community News stories in the Klamath Basin, Southern Oregon and around the state of Oregon from Wynne Broadcasting’s KFLS News/Talk 1450AM / 102.5FM and BasinLife.com, and powered by Mick Insurance, your local health and Medicare agents. Thursday,...
3.2 Magnitude earthquake felt in northern Utah on Tuesday, 14 seismic events in that location since New Year’s Day
UTAH — Earthquakes are a reality for many regions regardless of whether the area is on a boundary of tectonic plates or not. Utah is a prime example, as it […]
kjzz.com
Crews continue power restoration efforts throughout Utah, thousands still affected
UTAH (KUTV) — Representatives of Rocky Mountain Power said crews are continuing to work to restore power to all Utah customers. By 3 p.m. on Monday, the agency reported 377 outages in Utah affecting 2,661 customers, a huge and fast improvement from Sunday when nearly 12,000 Utahns were without power by noon.
kslnewsradio.com
Provo airport to reopen by mid afternoon on Wednesday after fatal crash
PROVO, Utah — The Provo Municipal Airport, the site of a deadly crash on Monday, is expected to reopen by 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. In a statement sent to the media, Provo Airport Director Brian Torgersen said that an evaluation by the FAA and NTSB is complete. Torgersen also said the agencies had authorized the Provo airport and the aircraft recovery team to begin their cleanup of the crash site.
Comments / 0