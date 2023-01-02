Read full article on original website
'90 Day Fiancé' Tell-All: Big Ed's Ex Rose Pulls Out the Receipts and Exposes His Lie (Exclusive)
Big Ed gets caught in a big lie in this exclusive clip from part 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?'s tell-all special airing on Sunday on TLC. In the clip, Ed's ex-fiancée, Rose, tells his current fiancée, Liz, that Ed has tried to contact her again despite him previously denying it.
Luke Grimes Reveals Why 'Yellowstone' Creator Taylor Sheridan Won't Tell Him the Show's Ending
Luke Grimes says he doesn't want to know how Yellowstone comes to an end. Like life, Grimes wants to experience the show not knowing what's going to happen. The topic of conversation briefly came up when the 38-year-old actor and budding singer appeared on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Grimes said his "lips are sealed" when it comes to giving away spoilers, but he also shared he doesn't know how the season's going to end and why he doesn't want to know.
Anne Heche's Son Announces Her Posthumous Book 'Call Me Anne'
Homer Laffoon, the 20-year-old son of the late Anne Heche, announced on Thursday that a second memoir, written by the actress before her death, will be published posthumously in the coming weeks. Homer, posting from his late mother's Instagram account, shared a look at the cover of the new book,...
Kim Kardashian Dances to Taylor Swift, Sings About Killing an Ex
Kim Kardashian is leaving fans intrigued with her mixed messaging on TikTok. Kim posted two videos on Thursday afternoon, the first set to Taylor Swift's "Shake It Off" and the second to SZA's "Kill Bill." Both songs are notable picks for the 42-year-old reality star, who recently finalized her divorce from 45-year-old Kanye West.
'90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' Season 4 First Look: This Couple Has a 43-Year Age Difference
90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way is back and judging from the first trailer that dropped on Thursday, it's bringing the drama. The new season of the hit 90 Day Fiancé spinoff -- featuring Americans moving to another country for love instead of the other way around -- features five new couples and a returning couple from 90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise.
Woman Gives Birth to Baby With Parts of Brain and Head Missing Despite Doctors Recommendation to Terminate Pregnancy
Jaxon Buell was a young boy who, against all odds, fought a brave battle against a rare condition that left him with part of his brain and head missing. When he was born in 2014, doctors suggested that his parents terminate the pregnancy, as they believed he would not live long. But his parents refused to give up on him and gave him a chance to fight for his life.
Man who Married and Impregnated his Teen Daughter, claims 'Divine Sanction'
A man married and impregnated his teen daughter after he claimed to have had a ‘divine sanction.’. Afazuddin Ali married and impregnated his 15-year-old daughter, the eldest of his three girls, by passing it off as god’s order. His ex-wife, Sakina Ali, agreed to the arrangement when Ali brought god into the matter, explaining that her ex-husband would never lie in the name of god.
Prince Harry claims Camilla turned his bedroom into her dressing room: ‘I cared’
The heir and the spare (bedroom). In Prince Harry’s forthcoming memoir, “Spare,” out Tuesday, the royal recalls the time Camilla Parker Bowles (now the Queen Consort) allegedly converted his bedroom at Clarence House in London into her own personal dressing room as soon as he moved out. “I tried not to care. But especially the first time I saw it, I cared,” the 38-year-old Duke of Sussex wrote. A similar incident is mentioned in Tina Brown’s book “The Palace Papers” — although curiously, Brown wrote that it was Harry’s old bedroom at King Charles III’s country home, Highgrove House, that underwent the transition from...
Prince Harry Finally Breaks Silence on 'Uncle Andrew' Scandal in Memoir
"He was embroiled in a shameful scandal," Harry writes of Prince Andrew in his headline grabbing memoir.
Prince Harry Claims His Father Made a Shocking Comment to Princess Diana After His Birth
It seems any fears royals have had over Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, may have been justified. Though the book comes out on Jan. 10, the Guardian was able to obtain a copy ahead of its publication. The newspaper shared passages from the memoir that claimed William had physically attacked...
I was sure I wanted to marry my boyfriend of 10 years — until he ended things suddenly. A year later, I've found a strength in myself I've never known before.
Navigating a sudden breakup with the person I planned to spend my life with forced me to learn three lessons. They helped make me a stronger person.
'Sister Wives': Kody 'Absolutely' Wants to Repair Marriage to Janelle, Calls It a 'Negotiation' (Exclusive)
When it comes to the status of Kody and Janelle Brown's marriage on Sister Wives, the estranged pair seem to have a different take on the situation. In ET's exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's One-on-One special, the two confirm what viewers previously saw in the trailer -- that they've been separated for several months.
Kelly Osbourne Says It's 'No One's Place' to Share Information About Her Baby After Mom Sharon's Reveal
Kelly Osbourne wants to keep her son to herself for the time being. The 38-year-old TV personality privately gave birth to a baby boy with her boyfriend, Sid Wilson, and on Tuesday, her mom, Sharon Osbourne, spilled the beans. On Wednesday, Kelly took to her Instagram Story, making a clear...
Jeremy Renner Shares Video Update From ICU of His Sister and Mother Visiting Him
Jeremy Renner is getting some bedside tender love and care! The Hawkeye star gave his fans another update from the Intensive Care Unit in Nevada, following his snowplow accident on Sunday. "A 'not no great' ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mam. Thank you sooooo...
Prince Harry Recalls Crush on Courteney Cox, Says He Took Mushrooms While Staying at Her House
Before he married Meghan Markle, Prince Harry had his eye on another actress. According to Us Weekly, the Duke of Sussex opens up in his upcoming memoir, Spare, about his crush on Courteney Cox and an evening when he stayed over at her house in Los Angeles. Harry writes that...
'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Jokes She Looks Like 'A Fricking Polygamist' After Kody Split
Christine Brown may be leaving her polygamist lifestyle behind, but she still thinks she looks the part. The 50-year-old Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, joking about trying out a hairstyle where she pulls the front strands of her hair back in bobby pins. "Everyone else...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Allison Holker Prioritizing Kids' Mental Well-Being Amid His Death, Source Says
Allison Holker has had a great support system following the death of her husband, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, last month. A source tells ET that the professional dancer has been surrounded by family and close friends in the weeks since his death. "Allison has been receiving so much support and outpouring...
LaKeith Stanfield Celebrates Engagement to Kasmere Trice Amid ‘Secret Family’ Claims From Tylor Hurd
Just hours after LaKeith Stanfield announced his engagement to girlfriend Kasmere Trice, artist Tylor Hurd came forward alleging that the Atlanta star has been hiding the fact that he fathered her daughter, Apollo. Stanfield and Trice announced their engagement on Dec. 30, with the couple sharing a series of photos...
'Harlem' Season 2 Trailer Ramps Up the Mess With Love Triangles, Affairs and Drama Galore
The ladies of Harlem are back for a second round! Prime Video released the trailer for season 2 of its hit series following the chaotic lives of four friends trying to do their best -- even though they often find themselves in some mess. Created by writer and executive producer...
