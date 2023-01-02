The documentary Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis), about the famed art design studio behind album art from Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin, has landed at Utopia. Anton Corbijn (A Most Wanted Man, The American) makes his feature doc debut on the project, which is heading to the Sundance Film Festival after premiering at Telluride. The doc tells the story of Hipgnosis and its founders Storm Thorgerson and Aubrey “Po” Powell, who were responsible for some of the most recognizable album covers of all time, including Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon and Led Zeppelin’s Houses of the...

18 MINUTES AGO