‘Avatar: The Way of Water’: Watch Sigourney Weaver transform into 14-year-old Kiri [Exclusive Video]
20th Century Studios has provided Gold Derby with a special extended feature focusing on Sigourney Weaver’s performance in James Cameron’s “Avatar: The Way of Water.” As with the original “Avatar,” Cameron’s latest is another fine example of how the Oscar-winning filmmaker uses technology to create the incredible and the impossible on screen. In the sequel to the 2009 mega-blockbuster, the 73-year-old actress plays the teenage Na’vi Kiri, the daughter of Weaver’s “Avatar” character, Grace, who has joined the extended family of Sam Worthington’s Jake and Zoe Saldaña’s Neytiri. The feature includes never-before-seen footage from the set of Weaver performing as Kiri,...
Aubrey Plaza and Michael B. Jordan set to host ‘Saturday Night Live’
Two first-time hosts will make their “Saturday Night Live” debuts when the show returns later this month. To resume its 48th season, the long-running sketch series will welcome “White Lotus” star Aubrey Plaza in her hosting debut on January 21, with musical guest Sam Smith, who is coming back to “SNL” for the third time.
Quavo releases moving Takeoff tribute song
Quavo has released a new song in honor of his late nephew and fellow Migos member, Takeoff. “Without You” pays tribute to Takeoff who was shot and killed in Houston, Texas in November at age 28. The lyrics speak to Quavo’s grief for his loved one and collaborator.
Utopia Lands Anton Corbijn Doc ‘Squaring the Circle’ (Exclusive)
The documentary Squaring the Circle (The Story of Hipgnosis), about the famed art design studio behind album art from Pink Floyd and Led Zeppelin, has landed at Utopia. Anton Corbijn (A Most Wanted Man, The American) makes his feature doc debut on the project, which is heading to the Sundance Film Festival after premiering at Telluride. The doc tells the story of Hipgnosis and its founders Storm Thorgerson and Aubrey “Po” Powell, who were responsible for some of the most recognizable album covers of all time, including Pink Floyd’s Dark Side of the Moon and Led Zeppelin’s Houses of the...
‘M3GAN’ finds horror, laughs and satire in a little girl’s robot friend
Technology run amok and killer dolls (from “The Twilight Zone’s” Talking Tina to Chucky) are hardly new ideas, but “M3GAN” nevertheless finds a way to smartly add to the genre, with a crisp and funny horror tale made tastier because it’s set about 10 minutes in the future. For parents concerned about kids glued to screens, the prospect of a murderous android companion sounds like there but for the grace of Hasbro go I.
