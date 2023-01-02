Neighbor runs into burning home to help woman and her dog escape, Georgia officials say

A neighbor’s quick action helped a woman and her dog escape an Atlanta-area home that was “engulfed in flames,” Georgia fire officials said.

Crews responded around 2:45 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 31, after a neighbor called to report a house fire on Lakeway Drive in Dacula, according to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.

The 911 caller said she and her boyfriend had been driving by when they saw the flames.

Her boyfriend went inside to help the resident out of the burning house, the caller told authorities. The homeowner, who wasn’t named, said she was home alone when she noticed smoke in her living room.

Fire crews arrived to find the two-story home ablaze with flames coming from the attic and front door, the fire department said. Firefighters confirmed everyone was out of the house and worked to put out the flames.

The homeowner told authorities she tried to escape to the porch but was still inside when she was met by her neighbor, who helped her and her dog get out safely. Neither was injured or needed medical attention, officials said.

Authorities are working to determine the cause of the fire.

Dacula is about 40 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.

