Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec 27 – Jan 2

Lowest:

East Meets West – 81

7867 Farmington Rd. Memphis, TN 38138

Violations include: employee did not wash hands when returning to cooking station, improper date marking – food held in preop cooler for over 24 hours with no date mark, improper cooling methods. Unlabeled food containers not in original packaging, bell peppers uncovered on shelf, uncovered food inside cooler, to-go boxes stored on floor in kitchen, bag of rice and carrots stored on the floor. Improperly stored wiping cloths: sitting on the counter, improperly stored utensils, can opener needs to be washed, rinsed and sanitized. Cutting boards need to be replaced. Walls and ceiling are dirty. Light is out below the ventilation hood, grease buildup under ventilation hood.

100s :

Note: Most 100s included on this report are Tattoo Studios or Body Piercing Studios or both.

Inked Memphis

565 S. Highland St. Memphis, TN 38111

No Regrets Tattoo Emporium

1928 Madison Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

Pure Thirteen Tattoo Co.

1626 Union Ave. Memphis, TN 38104

SWP Event Center

4210 Alturia Rd. Memphis, TN 38135

