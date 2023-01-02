ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Eagles reportedly believe Jalen Hurts will be healthy enough to play Week 18 vs. Giants

By John Healy
Audacy
Audacy
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SBkjr_0k11GVbG00

The Philadelphia Eagles appear as if they will have Jalen Hurts back for the final game of the regular season against the New York Giants.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on Monday that the Eagles do believe Hurts will be healthy enough to play in Week 18 as the team still looks to solidify the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye heading into the playoffs.

The Eagles, who are 13-1 with Hurts as their starter, have lost their last two games without him as he deals with a shoulder injury.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni said after Sunday’s loss to the Saints that Hurts was “close this week” to playing, so his availability for this weekend should come as no surprise.

Of course, had the Eagles won one of their last two games and clinched a first-round bye, they may have had the luxury to continue to rest Hurts in order to make sure he is healthy for the playoffs.

Now, the Eagles enter the final week of the season against a Giants team that just clinched a playoff berth in a situation where they must win in order to ensure themselves the first-round bye and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

The Eagles manhandled the Giants four weeks ago in a 48-22 rout and it is possible that the Giants decide to rest their starters since they are locked into the No. 6 seed.

The San Francisco 49ers sit behind the Eagles in the NFC standings at 12-4 and could leapfrog them with a win over the Arizona Cardinals and an Eagles loss for the No. 1 seed.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies Suddenly

Former and current members of the NFL family are offering condolences after former lineman Uche Nwaneri was found dead late last week at his wife's home. According to TMZ, Uche Nwaneri was found dead inside the home after police received a call that the six-foot-four man had collapsed inside a bedroom. First responders were unable to revive Nwaneri.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants' Wink Martindale comes to defense of Kayvon Thibodeaux

The recent criticism of New York Giants rookie linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux and his actions following a sack of Indianapolis Colts quarterback Nick Foles has been well-documented. Colts head coach Jeff Saturday called Thibodeaux’s snow angel celebration alongside an obviously injured Foles tasteless’ and ‘trash.’ Thibodeaux responded by saying that he...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
New York Post

Aaron Rodgers rumored to be dating Mallory Edens, daughter of Bucks owner

Aaron Rodgers is winning on and off the field. The Packers quarterback is rumored to be dating Mallory Edens, the daughter of Milwaukee Bucks owner Wes Edens. A source told Sportsgossip.com that the relationship between Rodgers and Edens, who’ve been friends for years, turned romantic a few months after things fizzled out between him and Blu Of Earth. Rodgers, 39, and Edens, 26, have not yet addressed the dating buzz. The model, who graduated from Princeton in 2018, reportedly attended Green Bay’s 41-17 win over the Vikings at Lambeau Field on Sunday. The outlet shared a screen grab of...
GREEN BAY, WI
Audacy

Audacy

66K+
Followers
60K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy