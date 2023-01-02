Read full article on original website
Video Shows Inside of Young Thug’s Former Atlanta Mansion
Video of the inside of Young Thug's former mansion in the Buckhead section of Atlanta is online. The swank digs are listed with William Munoz for the Watson Realty Co. According to the Instagram listing, the mansion has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a movie theater, two living rooms and two wet bars and is located just minutes away from the upscale Phipps Plaza shopping mall. The asking price for the home was $3.1 million. The mansion is currently being used as a short-term rental property.
French Montana Music Video Filming Ends in Gunfire, Rob49 Shot – Report
Rising New Orleans rapper Rob49 is reportedly one of nearly a dozen people shot during a recent French Montana video shoot in Miami Gardens, Fla. On Thursday night (Jan. 5), news first broke that around 10 people were shot during a South Florida video shoot featuring French Montana and Rob49, presumably for their new collab "Igloo" off French's new CB6 mixtape. According to NBC 6 South Florida reporter Ryan Nelson, the incident occurred outside of a restaurant called The Licking on Northwest 27th Street, where witnesses say multiple people were shot. Witnesses on the scene reportedly told the news outlet Rob49 was one of the victims of the mass-shooting. The severity of his injuries are unclear. According to 7News Miami, no fatalities have been reported.
Gucci Mane’s 1017 Label Takes Another Blow With Mac Critter Murder Arrest
Another one of Gucci Mane's artists has run into trouble with the law, fueling speculation of a curse surrounding the Atlanta rapper. On Monday (Jan. 2), 1017 Global artist Mac Critter was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, XXL has confirmed via police records. According to a police affidavit, Mac, born Daniel Bates, is one of three men charged with the murder of Markeith Taylor, which occurred in North Memphis on Dec. 21, 2022. Police say four suspects met Taylor in a vacant lot where all four men brandished handguns. One of the suspects, identified as Gary Taylor, has been ID'd by a witness as the person who fired several shots that struck the victim.
