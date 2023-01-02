Rising New Orleans rapper Rob49 is reportedly one of nearly a dozen people shot during a recent French Montana video shoot in Miami Gardens, Fla. On Thursday night (Jan. 5), news first broke that around 10 people were shot during a South Florida video shoot featuring French Montana and Rob49, presumably for their new collab "Igloo" off French's new CB6 mixtape. According to NBC 6 South Florida reporter Ryan Nelson, the incident occurred outside of a restaurant called The Licking on Northwest 27th Street, where witnesses say multiple people were shot. Witnesses on the scene reportedly told the news outlet Rob49 was one of the victims of the mass-shooting. The severity of his injuries are unclear. According to 7News Miami, no fatalities have been reported.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO