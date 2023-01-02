ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amarillo, TX

kgncnewsnow.com

Crime Stoppers Is On The Hunt For A Suspect

Amarillo Crime Stoppers - Fugitive of the Week - Matthew Nunez. Crime Stoppers is looking for 22-year-old Matthew Nunez. He’s wanted on sexual assault of a child and is wanted by the Potter County Sheriff’s Office. He’s described as being a Hispanic male, 5 feet, ten inches tall....
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Officials release more information on Thursday fire in northeast Amarillo

Update (3:26 p.m.) Officials with the Amarillo Fire Department released more information regarding the Thursday morning fire in the 800 block of South Manhattan St. When units arrived around 9:36 a.m., officials reported smoke and heavy fire from the back of the single-story home, according to a news release from the department. Officials also saw […]
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Panhandle Auto Burglary and Thief

Panhandle Auto Burglary and Theif unit has two new vehicles to keep an eye out for, Both vehicles were stolen on December 31st in the 6300 block of Isabella Dr. First is a 2016 Black Chevy Tahoe, the vehicle should display a Texas license plate, RSM-3221 and the last six of the VIN are 207048.
PANHANDLE, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Dumas Man Dead From Semi Crash

Photo Courtesy of Randall County Sheriff's Office. A Dumas man is dead following a two semi-truck crash on Wednesday, January 4th. DPS says at 12:40 p.m., a Cub Cadet semi was going eastbound on FM 297 and another semi was going southbound on U.S. 287. The driver of the Cub...
DUMAS, TX
96.9 KISS FM

Women Only! Amarillo Police Department Needing New Officers

Are you female? Have you ever considered entering a law enforcement career? If you said yes to both of those questions, this event is for you. The Amarillo Police Department is hosting a recruiting event on Saturday, January 28th. The event will be held from 8 am - 11 am at the Amarillo Museum of Art. This event is specifically for women who are interested in a career in law enforcement with the Amarillo Police Department.
AMARILLO, TX
Mix 94.1

New Capital Murder Indictment For Man Accused Of Killing Amarillo Teacher

Nearly two months after his indictment for murder, an Amarillo man's charge has been upgraded after a Randall County grand jury re-indicted him on a count of capital murder. Erik Mitchell Rivas, 33, is the alleged gunman in the shooting death of Shereena Ann Webster. On August 18th of last year, police were called out to a home at 7200 Athens where they found the 36-year-old elementary school teacher deceased.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

New Years’ Day shooting in downtown Amarillo leaves two injured

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo Police Department is currently investigating an early morning shooting in downtown Amarillo. APD says Sunday at 1:18 a.m., officials were dispatched to the area of 700 S Polk on shots fired. Officials say when they arrived they found two male victims with ‘serious’ gunshot wounds....
AMARILLO, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Domestic Violence Court Cases On The Rise

Since the Pandemic Amarillo has seen a rising number of domestic violence-related cases. Family Support Services and the Randall County District Attorney’s Office are looking into the reasons why. Both offices say the numbers are starting to reach a leveling-off point, but courtrooms are starting to see a backlog...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City working to begin repairs on Amarillo Globe-News Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city met insurance adjusters at the Amarillo Globe-News Center to assess the amounts of damage caused by a broken water line discovered over Christmas. Amarillo Director of Facilities Jerry Danforth gave an update over the plan building repairs and what steps are being done by...
AMARILLO, TX
abc7amarillo.com

Dumas man hit, killed when semi ran stop sign, police say

CACTUS, Texas (KVII) — A Dumas man was killed in a crash involving two semis. The crash happened at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday on US 287, about two miles north of Cactus. According to the Texas Department of Pubic Safety, Emilio Valencia, 64, ran a stop sign at the intersection of FM 297 and US 287.
DUMAS, TX
kgncnewsnow.com

Junior High Student Hit By Vehicle

A Randall Junior High School student was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday morning. The Amarillo Police Department, school liaison officers were called in at 8:40 a.m. for a student in a crosswalk that was hit by a vehicle. Police initially...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

City of Amarillo hosting informational meeting about homeless shelter

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The city of Amarillo will host an informational meeting Thursday to talk about a partnership with a nonprofit to shelter the homeless. The meeting about Transformation Park will be from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the central library downtown. Transformation Park is planned to include...
AMARILLO, TX
NewsTalk 940 AM

Drug Traffickers High On Meth Call 911 On Themselves In Town Near Amarillo

It was not a very happy New Year for these suspected drug traffickers who were placed under arrest after calling 911 on themselves. On December 30 in Hartley, a small town northwest of Amarillo, the Hartley County Sheriff Office received a call from an individual reporting that they were being followed. The caller was instructed by the dispatcher to make a stop at a gas station in Hartley to meet with the sheriff's deputies.
AMARILLO, TX

