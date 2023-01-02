Are you female? Have you ever considered entering a law enforcement career? If you said yes to both of those questions, this event is for you. The Amarillo Police Department is hosting a recruiting event on Saturday, January 28th. The event will be held from 8 am - 11 am at the Amarillo Museum of Art. This event is specifically for women who are interested in a career in law enforcement with the Amarillo Police Department.

