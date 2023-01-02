ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

wgnsradio.com

$12,000 Theft / Fraud Spending Spree Case in Murfreesboro

(MURFREESBORO, TN) Local authorities are investigating a theft and fraud case right now that dates back several months. Evidently, the case focuses on a couple that dined at Texas Roadhouse in Murfreesboro on November 19th of last year. As the couple were enjoying a peaceful date night, an unknown thief...
MURFREESBORO, TN
radio7media.com

MCSO Warns of Scam

THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS ALERTING THE PUBLIC OF A JURY DUTY AND EMPLOYEE SCAM THAT SOME MAURY COUNTY CITIZENS ARE FALLING VICTIMES TO. THESE SCAMS WILL COME IN VIA CALL AND OR TEXT MESSAGES. THEY WILL TRY AND CONVINCE YOU TO PUT MONEY ON A GIFT CARD IN ORDER TO HELP OUT SOMEONE YOU MAY KNOW. JURY SCAMS WILL EXPLAIN THAT YOU HAVE MISSED A REQUIRED SUMMONS TO REPORT AND A WARRANT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR YOUR ARREST. EMPLOYEE SCAMS WILL LIKELY EXPLAIN YOU HAVE AN EMPLOYEE WHO HAS MISSED A JURY SUMMONS OR IS CURRELTY IN JAIL AND REQUESTING ASSISTANCE. AS ALWAYS, IF ANY PRIVATE COMPANY OR GOVERNMENT AGENCY REQUEST PAYMENT FOR ANYTHING VIA GIFT CARDS.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Private security proposed for Montgomery County Veterans Plaza

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Montgomery County could soon add a new private security detail to Veterans Plaza. At Tuesday’s informal meeting, the County Commission discussed a resolution that would amend the general fund in order to hire a private security firm to patrol the plaza instead of the Sheriff’s Office deputies.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Pipeline project threatens damage to land near south Montgomery County | OPINION

Clarksville Now publishes opinion pieces representing both sides of a variety of topics. Opinions presented do not necessarily reflect those of the newsroom or management. To join the conversation, email your opinion piece to news@clarksvillenow.com. Contributed commentary by Angela Mummaw of Appalachian Voices in Tennessee. I recently spent a couple...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

VA Hospital in Murfreesboro in Need of Nurses - Qualified Nurses Could Receive a $10k to $20k Sign-on Bonus

(Murfreesboro, TN) There will be a hiring fair for nurses in Murfreesboro on Thursday, January 12th at the York VA Medical Center (building 107). The job fair is open to registered nurses, licensed practical nurses and nursing assistants. According to the VA, sign-on bonuses of up to $10,000 and $20,000 may be offered to highly qualified applicants who are interested in long-term care and medical-surgical specialties.
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

High threat of recession, per Bank of America economist

Bank of America Chief U.S. Economist Michael Gapen says there is a 'high risk' of a recession to hit in 2023. High threat of recession, per Bank of America economist. Bank of America Chief U.S. Economist Michael Gapen says there is a 'high risk' of a recession to hit in 2023.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

UPDATE: Murfreesboro Police Identify Subjects in Alleged Shoplifting Case - Charges Pending

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn. – Charges are now pending against suspects in two Murfreesboro Shoplifting Cases, according to the Police Department. Evidently, the first theft unfolded on November 29, 2022 at the Walmart store on Memorial Boulevard and the second theft happened in December at the Walmart on South Rutherford Boulevard. Public Information Officer Larry Flowers confirmed with WGNS on Thursday that all suspects have been positively identified and charges are pending.
WSMV

Brookmeade Park closes, homeless relocated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Brookmeade Park, and its large homeless community, were closed on Wednesday. There has been an ongoing effort to find housing for the homeless people who were living in the encampment. Metro Council passed an ordinance setting conditions for the closure on Tuesday night, which includes putting up a fence to secure the park, and people are no longer allowed to live on the property.
NASHVILLE, TN
Chalkbeat

Nashville, Shelby County will appeal dismissal of Tenn. school voucher case

Plaintiffs behind two lawsuits challenging Tennessee’s private school voucher law plan to appeal a judicial panel’s dismissal of their remaining legal claims.Metropolitan Nashville and Shelby County governments, which jointly challenged the 2019 law that applies only to their counties, notified the Tennessee Court of Appeals late last month that they will appeal the latest ruling. Attorneys representing parents and taxpayers in a second lawsuit submitted a separate notice of appeal.The appeals...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Hamlin family releases statement

The mayor's office provides an update on efforts to address homelessness throughout Davidson County. Missouri executes transgender inmate convicted of …. A Missouri inmate was put to death Tuesday for a 2003 killing, becoming what is believed to be the first transgender woman executed in the U.S. Severe weather in...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Gallatin Police Issue BOLO for William G. Reynolds

BOLO for William G. Reynolds. On 01/04/2023 Reynolds stole a black 2023 Hyundai Elantra. This vehicle was later recovered by Metro Police on Whites Creek Pike. Petitions are on file for Theft over $10,000 and Runaway in Sumner County. Any information concerning the whereabouts of Reynolds please contact Inv. Pryor...
GALLATIN, TN
smithcountyinsider.com

TWRA Requests Input on Chronic Disease Wasting Strategic Plan

NASHVILLE — A 30-day public comment period is now open for the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s new five-year chronic wasting disease (CWD) strategic plan. The CWD Response and Management plan will serve as a guiding document for TWRA staff and ensure the best science is applied in efforts to control the disease.
TENNESSEE STATE

