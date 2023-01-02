THE MAURY COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT IS ALERTING THE PUBLIC OF A JURY DUTY AND EMPLOYEE SCAM THAT SOME MAURY COUNTY CITIZENS ARE FALLING VICTIMES TO. THESE SCAMS WILL COME IN VIA CALL AND OR TEXT MESSAGES. THEY WILL TRY AND CONVINCE YOU TO PUT MONEY ON A GIFT CARD IN ORDER TO HELP OUT SOMEONE YOU MAY KNOW. JURY SCAMS WILL EXPLAIN THAT YOU HAVE MISSED A REQUIRED SUMMONS TO REPORT AND A WARRANT HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR YOUR ARREST. EMPLOYEE SCAMS WILL LIKELY EXPLAIN YOU HAVE AN EMPLOYEE WHO HAS MISSED A JURY SUMMONS OR IS CURRELTY IN JAIL AND REQUESTING ASSISTANCE. AS ALWAYS, IF ANY PRIVATE COMPANY OR GOVERNMENT AGENCY REQUEST PAYMENT FOR ANYTHING VIA GIFT CARDS.

MAURY COUNTY, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO