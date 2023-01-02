Read full article on original website
kiow.com
NIACC Pappajohn Center now accepting applications for Spring 2023 Venture School
The NIACC John Pappajohn Entrepreneurial Center is now accepting applications for the Spring 2023 cohort of the University of Iowa Venture School program. The Spring 2023 program will be held as a hybrid in-person/online on Wednesday evenings, and will begin with an in-person orientation session on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
kiow.com
Stanley John Mayland
Stanley John Mayland, 75, of Britt passed away peacefully on January 2, 2023 at Hancock County Health Systems. Graveside services for Stanley Mayland will be held at a later date. www.ewingfh.com. Ewing Funeral Home. 178 Center Street West. Britt, Iowa, 50525. 641-843-3839.
kiow.com
Ardis Jane (Peterson) Swenson
Ardis Jane (Peterson) Swenson, age 84 of Thompson, Iowa, died on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at MercyOne North Iowa Hospice in Mason City, Iowa. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 201 4 th St. NE in Buffalo Center, Iowa with Pastor Eric Hullstrom officiating.
kiow.com
Winnebago County Receives Partial Delivery on Gravel
The Winnebago County Board of Supervisors were informed that the gravel they received from the rock quarry was only a partial delivery from the total they are scheduled to receive. Winnebago County Engineer Scott Meinders thinks that operations may have stopped due to the weather. Meinders will have to make...
kiow.com
Premiere Screenings of Meredith Willson: America’s Music Man in Mason City
Join Iowa PBS for free, in-person, premiere screenings of Meredith Willson: America’s Music Man. This new, historical documentary follows the career of Iowa native Meredith Willson. A masterful musician, conductor, composer and Iowa’s champion on Broadway, Meredith Willson caught the world’s ear with his many talents. On...
kiow.com
Leland Hugh Hummel
Leland Hugh Hummel, the son of Hugh and Alice (Johnson) Hummel, was born December 4, 1930, on a farm west of Klemme, IA, in Twin Lake Twp. He attended grade school at Twin Lake Twp #2. When the school closed, he attended Liberty Twp #8 and graduated from there in 1944. He attended Klemme High School graduating in 1948.
hot967.fm
MnDOT adds to list of counties where no travel is advised
MANKATO, Minn. – (10:45 a.m.) The Minnesota Department of Transportation added Cottonwood, Jackson, Brown, Watonwan, and Martin counties in southcentral Minnesota to the no travel advisory due to heavy snow with strong winds causing reduced visibility. A no travel advisory was enacted in Rock and Nobles County earlier this...
KAAL-TV
Steady Snow Wednesday
Steady snow will continue throughout the day on Wednesday, leading to minor accumulations. We miss out on the high end totals where locations to our W/NW/N could see upwards of 8-14″! Our snowfall totals will be much less than this, thanks to more of the ice/mix we see throughout the day Tuesday. Look for 5-6″ near Owatonna, Steele County, & northwestern Dodge County. The trend will go down in totals the farther south you travel from Highway 14, with locations in Iowa seeing only a Trace – 2″. Roads will remain a little slick at times due to Tuesday’s ice & Wednesday’s snow.
KIMT
Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of viewing area
Areas Affected: Blue Earth; Faribault; Freeborn; Martin; Steele; Waseca. .The heaviest snow has ended for most locations, with periods of light snow and patchy freezing drizzle expected this evening. Later tonight, steady snow will develop and fill in across the region. This steady snow should last through Wednesday night, with an additional 2 to 5 inches expected for most location. Meanwhile, west central Wisconsin could see some heavier snow overnight into Wednesday morning, so have extended the Winter Storm Warning for a few counties. Elsewhere, a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through Wednesday evening. Please plan on slippery roads and allow extra time for travel. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST WEDNESDAY...
KEYC
Powerful winter storm to bring ice and heavy snow
A powerful winter storm system will bring ice and heavy snow to our area starting this evening and continuing into Wednesday. An Ice Storm Warning is in effect for portions of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa along and south of a line from Mankato to Jackson to Sioux City, IA. Up to one quarter inch of ice and 4 to 8 inches of snow are possible. North of that line, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect. This area will get less freezing rain and more snow. 8 to 12 inches (some places could get up to 18 inches) of snow is possible in the Winter Storm Warning area. Light snow will develop late this afternoon into this evening, mixing with light freezing rain or freezing drizzle at times overnight tonight. On Tuesday, heavy snow will mix with freezing rain, creating slippery roads and dangerous travel conditions. Snow will continue Tuesday night, gradually ending throughout the day Wednesday. Heaviest snow amounts will be along and North of MN Highway 60. Further south, there will be more rain and freezing rain and less snow. The big forecast variable with this system is the storm track. At this point, just a slight north or south shift in the storm track will make a big difference in the snow vs freezing rain forecast. That said, no matter the track of the storm, there will be significant weather-related travel impacts across our region from tonight through Wednesday.
kchanews.com
Appointee Named to Fill Vacant Floyd County Supervisor Seat
The Floyd County Board of Supervisors now has three new members officially set to serve the County. Monday, a state-code-mandated-committee of the County auditor, recorder and treasurer, held a special meeting to appoint a replacement to fill the District 3 Supervisor seat. Jeff Hawbaker won the November 8th election, but 10 days later declined the nomination because he could not devote the time needed to serve.
KIMT
Mason City woman wins $300,000 from Iowa Lottery
CLIVE, Iowa – A Mason City woman has won $300,000 from and Iowa Lottery scratch game. The lottery says Nicole Anderson claimed the 15th top prize in the “Colossal Crossword” game on Friday at lottery headquarters in Clive. Colossal Crossword is a $30 scratch game that features 19 top prizes of $300,000, 56 prizes of $10,000 and overall odds of 1 in 2.29.
steeledodgenews.com
Breaking News: Man dies in fall at CFS facility
An Owatonna man has died after reportedly falling at his workplace on Christmas Day. Frederick Urch, 58, died at Central Farm Services (CFS), 712 N. Cedar Ave., in Owatonna. He was the vice-president of energy at the facility. According to James Honerman, communications director at the Minnesota Department of Labor...
KAAL-TV
1 injured in Cerro Gordo crash Wednesday
(ABC 6 News) – One man suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash in Cerro Gordo County Wednesday afternoon. The crash happened at 1:15 p.m. at the intersection of Raven Avenue and 180th St. in Cerro Gordo county. The sheriff’s office said, Michael Schroeder, 68 of Sheffield, was headed...
kiow.com
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: Scores from 1/2/2022
Bulldogs’ 38th straight conference victory joins Northwood and Forest City as schools who have won at least 38th straight conference games in the North Iowa or Top of Iowa Conference. LAKE MILLS. Lance Helming, 28 points. Aiden Stensrud, 16 rebounds, 13 points. GHV. Drew Britson, 13 points. Braden Boehnke...
KIMT
Winnebago County woman takes plea deal over using child to buy drugs
FOREST CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of using her child to buy drugs has taken a plea deal. Vanessa Anastasia Stevens, 35 of Forest City, has entered an Alford plea to possession with intent to deliver marijuana. Court documents state Stevens used her juvenile child to purchase marijuana...
KIMT
Former Osage police officer, Mitchell County deputy is sentenced to prison
OSAGE, Iowa – A former North Iowa law enforcer is going to prison for attacking his fiancée. Bradley Joseph Evans, 34 of Osage, pleaded guilty to willful injury and two counts of domestic abuse assault. Evans was arrested in March 2022 after his fiancée went to a northeast...
KIMT
More details released on shooting of man in Mason City
MASON CITY, Iowa – A man was shot twice Monday afternoon in Mason City. Police were called to the area of 1st Street SW and Monroe Avenue around 12:42 pm and found a male who had suffered two gunshot wounds. He was treated at the scene by paramedic and taken to MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center.
KIMT
First man sentenced in connection to hours-long Mason City standoff
MASON CITY, Iowa – One of the men arrested after a standoff in Mason City has been sentenced. Cody Dean Dakin, 27 of Manly, has been ordered to spend three years on supervised probation and up to 180 days at a residential correctional facility. Dakin must also complete all recommended substance abuse treatment after pleading guilty to possession of methamphetamine-3rd offense and eluding while participating in a felony.
kchanews.com
Arizona Man Arrested on Felony Drug Charge in Floyd County
An Arizona man is facing a felony drug charge following his arrest in Floyd County over the weekend. The Floyd County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle was pulled over on Highway 18 near Rudd for driving 88 mph in a 65 mph zone at about 3 am Saturday morning. The driver was identified as 42-year-old John Qualls of Tucson and a probable search of the vehicle was conducted.
