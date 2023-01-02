Read full article on original website
Related
news3lv.com
Former Nevada prisons director re-appointed to lead Department of Corrections
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — James Dzurenda, the former director of the Nevada Department of Corrections, has been re-appointed to the post. A spokesperson for Gov. Joe Lombardo confirmed the return of Dzurenda in an email to KRNV on Thursday. No further details have been provided. Then-Gov. Brian Sandoval first...
news3lv.com
Kalani Hoo named chief judge of North Las Vegas Justice Court for second term
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — North Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Kalani Hoo has been tapped to serve his second term as chief judge of the North Las Vegas Justice Court. Judge Hoo has been named the North Las Vegas Justice Court Department 1 Justice of the Peace since December 2012.
news3lv.com
Henderson Police chief retires effective next month
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Effective February 28, Thedrick Andres will no longer be the top man of the Henderson Police Department. In an internal memo sent to all Henderson Police Department staff Thursday afternoon Chief Andres announced plans to retire calling the decision “bittersweet” and saying the reason was “primarily due to [my] his desire to move closer to my family.”
news3lv.com
EXCLUSIVE: Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill interview
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When Las Vegas Metro police officers were assigned to the Strip on New Year’s Eve, there was a familiar face in the mix. Newly elected Sheriff Kevin McMahill, out shaking hands with as many officers as possible. His official swearing in was still two...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas city council recognizes late veteran journalist Jeff German
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas City Council honored late veteran reporter Jeff German at its regular meeting on Wednesday. Councilwoman Victoria Seaman recognized German's life and career, which spanned four decades at the Las Vegas Sun and Las Vegas Review-Journal. Review-Journal executive editor Glenn Cook and other...
news3lv.com
How CES tech can address Nevada drought and water crisis
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — CES 2023 kicked off in Las Vegas on Thursday with an expected 100,000 attendees and over 3,200 exhibitors. Organizers said it’s 70% larger than last year’s pandemic-restricted show. With a focus on sustainability this year, several companies are promoting products that can help...
news3lv.com
UNR extensions offering free radon test kits for Nevada residents
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The University of Nevada, Reno is offering all Nevada residents free radon-testing kits in January and February. The university says January is National Radon Action Month, meant to raise awareness of the cancer-causing gas. Radon is naturally occurring, coming from the ground, and it is...
news3lv.com
Clark County hosts landlord open house
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — City officials are looking to give a hand to those who can't afford their own housing right now. Clark County hosted its first annual landlord open house event at the Pearson Community Center on Thursday. Those who stopped by were each assessed and got the...
news3lv.com
Suspect in custody after leading law enforcement on chases across Nevada, Arizona
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect is in custody after leading several law enforcement agencies on multiple pursuits across two states late Tuesday night, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. Officers began helping Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol with a traffic stop just before 10 p.m., said Lt. David...
news3lv.com
Democratic Colorado governor planning to send migrants to NYC, Mayor Eric Adams claims
DENVER (TND) — New York City Mayor Eric Adams claims Democratic Colorado Gov. Jared Polis plans to send undocumented migrants who entered the U.S. via the southern border to cities like Chicago and New York City. “We were notified yesterday that the governor of Colorado is now stating that...
news3lv.com
Biden touts infrastructure funding during Kentucky visit
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) — President Joe Biden visited Kentucky on Wednesday to tout his landmark infrastructure legislation. The Brent Spence Bridge project is expected to receive $1.6 billion in grants to build a companion bridge and make other improvements. It's considered one of the largest single infrastructure grants in U.S. history.
news3lv.com
Former Las Vegas airline executive gets prison time for failing to pay $2.6M in taxes
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A former Las Vegas airline executive got a two-year prison sentence for failing to pay over $2.6 million in employment taxes, according to federal officials. William Acor pleaded guilty in March last year to willful failure to collect and pay over employment taxes, the IRS...
news3lv.com
Brad Pope sworn in as new Lyon County sheriff
YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — There's a new sheriff in town. Brad Pope was officially sworn in as the Lyon County sheriff on Tuesday morning after defeating Frank Hunewill in the November election. Pope, a former sergeant, is shaking things up a bit in the Lyon...
news3lv.com
Three trustees sworn in to CCSD school board, regaining community trust a priority
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — There are some new leaders representing the Clark County School District. Two new trustees and an incumbent on Tuesday were sworn into the school board for the nation's fifth-largest district. These trustees make policy decisions impacting more than 300,000 students and 40,000. One by one,...
news3lv.com
7,500 NV Energy customers without power Tuesday, full restoration expected today
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — More than 7,500 NV Energy customers remain without power on Tuesday morning. The utility company told News 4-Fox 11 during an interview Monday, they expected to have all power restored for northern Nevada residents by Tuesday night. At one point, more...
news3lv.com
NV Energy preparing for next winter storm
As NV Energy continues to restore power to the less than 1,000 of the 71,000 customers impacted by the New Year’s Eve storm, the company is also preparing for the next winter storm wave that is expected to bring more wind and heavy snow to the Lake Tahoe and western Nevada region on Wednesday and through the weekend.
news3lv.com
Las Vegas public schools dealing with internet outage
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Public schools in the Las Vegas valley are dealing with an internet outage as students return to class Tuesday morning. The Clark County School District said students and employees might have problems connecting with virtual class sessions and other resources. School safety is not an...
news3lv.com
New Texas law gives senior citizens, people who are disabled property tax break
AUSTIN, Texas (KEYE) — For the first time in Texas history, a new bill is giving property tax breaks to people who are disabled or over the age of 65. KEYE was told the new law will help people stay in their homes. The biggest question, though, is how will schools be able to recoup the expected loss in revenue.
news3lv.com
Parents Defending Education files 3 complaints over discrimination issues
WASHINGTON (TND) — Parents Defending Education filed three complaints with the US Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights over race discrimination in multiple school districts. The cases involve schools in Oregon, Maine, and Vermont. Nicole Neily, who is the president of Parents Defending Education, a nonprofit organization that...
news3lv.com
Local business provides CES coworking spaces
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local business is helping smaller companies during CES. The Coop is renting co-working space to businesses needing an office or meeting space while in town. MORE ON NEWS 3 | How CES tech can address Nevada drought and water crisis. The owner says working...
Comments / 0