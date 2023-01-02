ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Related
news3lv.com

Henderson Police chief retires effective next month

Las Vegas (KSNV) — Effective February 28, Thedrick Andres will no longer be the top man of the Henderson Police Department. In an internal memo sent to all Henderson Police Department staff Thursday afternoon Chief Andres announced plans to retire calling the decision “bittersweet” and saying the reason was “primarily due to [my] his desire to move closer to my family.”
HENDERSON, NV
news3lv.com

EXCLUSIVE: Clark County Sheriff Kevin McMahill interview

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — When Las Vegas Metro police officers were assigned to the Strip on New Year’s Eve, there was a familiar face in the mix. Newly elected Sheriff Kevin McMahill, out shaking hands with as many officers as possible. His official swearing in was still two...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Las Vegas city council recognizes late veteran journalist Jeff German

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas City Council honored late veteran reporter Jeff German at its regular meeting on Wednesday. Councilwoman Victoria Seaman recognized German's life and career, which spanned four decades at the Las Vegas Sun and Las Vegas Review-Journal. Review-Journal executive editor Glenn Cook and other...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

How CES tech can address Nevada drought and water crisis

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — CES 2023 kicked off in Las Vegas on Thursday with an expected 100,000 attendees and over 3,200 exhibitors. Organizers said it’s 70% larger than last year’s pandemic-restricted show. With a focus on sustainability this year, several companies are promoting products that can help...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

UNR extensions offering free radon test kits for Nevada residents

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The University of Nevada, Reno is offering all Nevada residents free radon-testing kits in January and February. The university says January is National Radon Action Month, meant to raise awareness of the cancer-causing gas. Radon is naturally occurring, coming from the ground, and it is...
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Clark County hosts landlord open house

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — City officials are looking to give a hand to those who can't afford their own housing right now. Clark County hosted its first annual landlord open house event at the Pearson Community Center on Thursday. Those who stopped by were each assessed and got the...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

Biden touts infrastructure funding during Kentucky visit

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) — President Joe Biden visited Kentucky on Wednesday to tout his landmark infrastructure legislation. The Brent Spence Bridge project is expected to receive $1.6 billion in grants to build a companion bridge and make other improvements. It's considered one of the largest single infrastructure grants in U.S. history.
KENTUCKY STATE
news3lv.com

Brad Pope sworn in as new Lyon County sheriff

YERINGTON, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — There's a new sheriff in town. Brad Pope was officially sworn in as the Lyon County sheriff on Tuesday morning after defeating Frank Hunewill in the November election. Pope, a former sergeant, is shaking things up a bit in the Lyon...
LYON COUNTY, NV
news3lv.com

NV Energy preparing for next winter storm

As NV Energy continues to restore power to the less than 1,000 of the 71,000 customers impacted by the New Year’s Eve storm, the company is also preparing for the next winter storm wave that is expected to bring more wind and heavy snow to the Lake Tahoe and western Nevada region on Wednesday and through the weekend.
NEVADA STATE
news3lv.com

Las Vegas public schools dealing with internet outage

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Public schools in the Las Vegas valley are dealing with an internet outage as students return to class Tuesday morning. The Clark County School District said students and employees might have problems connecting with virtual class sessions and other resources. School safety is not an...
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Parents Defending Education files 3 complaints over discrimination issues

WASHINGTON (TND) — Parents Defending Education filed three complaints with the US Department of Education's Office of Civil Rights over race discrimination in multiple school districts. The cases involve schools in Oregon, Maine, and Vermont. Nicole Neily, who is the president of Parents Defending Education, a nonprofit organization that...
OREGON STATE
news3lv.com

Local business provides CES coworking spaces

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A local business is helping smaller companies during CES. The Coop is renting co-working space to businesses needing an office or meeting space while in town. MORE ON NEWS 3 | How CES tech can address Nevada drought and water crisis. The owner says working...
LAS VEGAS, NV

