We’re about to hit the halfway point of the 2022-23 NHL season and the Colorado Avalanche are not in a playoff position. Colorado entered play on Thursday night riding a four-game losing streak which put it a point behind Edmonton for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference and 11 points behind Dallas for first place in the Central Division. Despite their struggles to get a foothold this season, the Avalanche are still the favorite to win the Western Conference at +280 and the second-choice to win the Stanley Cup at +700. Bookmakers are clearly handling the Avs with caution...

