ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California keeps wary eye on flooding after powerful storm

KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hEyo4_0k11Cpuq00

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Flood warnings and watches were in effect Monday in parts of Northern California in the aftermath of a powerful “atmospheric river” storm that drenched the state over New Year's weekend.

A new weather system was predicted by afternoon or evening, but the National Weather Service said the rain would be modest until the arrival late Tuesday of another strong atmospheric river, a long plume of Pacific Ocean moisture.

Even with the respite from drenching rains and heavy snowfall, flood warnings and watches remained in effect in the Sacramento County area, where widespread flooding and levee breaches in the agricultural region inundated roads and highways.

Emergency crews rescued motorists on New Year's Eve into Sunday morning. Crews on Sunday found one person dead inside a submerged vehicle near Highway 99, Dan Quiggle, deputy fire chief for operations for Cosumnes Community Service District Fire Department, told The Sacramento Bee.

Sacramento County authorities issued an evacuation order late Sunday for residents of the low-lying community of Point Pleasant near Interstate 5, citing imminent and dangerous flooding. Residents of the nearby communities of Glanville Tract and Franklin Pond were told to prepare to leave before more roadways were cut off by rising water and evacuation becomes impossible.

"It is expected that the flooding from the Cosumnes River and the Mokelumne River is moving southwest toward I-5 and could reach these areas in the middle of the night," the Sacramento County Office of Emergency Services tweeted Sunday afternoon. "Livestock in the affected areas should be moved to higher ground."

To the north in the state’s capital, crews cleared toppled trees from roads and sidewalks, and at least 6,300 customers still lacked power early Monday, down from more than 150,000 two days earlier, according to a Sacramento Municipal Utility District online map.

State highway workers spent the holiday weekend clearing traffic-stopping heavy snow from major highways through the Sierra Nevada.

Near Lake Tahoe, dozens of drivers were rescued on New Year's Eve along Interstate 80 after cars spun out in the snow during the blizzard, the California Department of Transportation said.

Rainfall in downtown San Francisco hit 5.46 inches (13.87 cm) on New Year's Eve, making it the second-wettest day on record, behind a November 1994 deluge, the National Weather Service said.

In Southern California, several people were rescued after floodwaters inundated cars in San Bernardino and Orange counties. No major injuries were reported.

With no rainfall expected during Monday’s Rose Parade in Pasadena, spectators staked out their spots along the city's main boulevard for the 134th edition of the floral spectacle.

The rain was welcomed in drought-parched California. The past three years have been the state's driest on record, but much more precipitation is needed to make a significant difference.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

'Bomb cyclone' brings damaging winds, rain to California

SAN FRANCISCO — (AP) — Damaging hurricane-force winds, surging surf and heavy rains from a powerful “atmospheric river” pounded California on Thursday, knocking out power to tens of thousands, causing flooding, and contributing to the deaths of at least two people, including a child whose home was hit by a falling tree.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

Kilauea volcano eruption resumes on Hawaii's Big Island, alert elevated from watch to warning

NEW YORK — The Kilauea volcano on Hawaii's Big Island has started erupting again. The U.S. Geological Survey said Thursday night that its Hawaiian Volcano Observatory "detected glow" in webcam images of the Kilauea summit, "indicating that the eruption has resumed within Halemaʻumaʻu crater in Kīlauea's summit caldera, within Hawai'i Volcanoes National Park."
HAWAII STATE
KRMG

Feds say railroad must deliver grain to California chickens

OMAHA, Neb. — (AP) — Federal regulators have ordered Union Pacific railroad to make sure a livestock producer gets the grain it needs in California to prevent millions of chickens and hundreds of thousands of cattle from starving. The U.S. Surface Transportation Board told the railroad it must...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRMG

Fuel leak in Virginia shuts down part of Colonial Pipeline

DANVILLE, Va. — (AP) — A diesel fuel leak in Virginia shut down part of the Colonial Pipeline, the nation’s largest fuel pipeline, which supplies roughly half the fuel consumed on the East Coast, but it is expected to restart Saturday, the company said. The spill was...
VIRGINIA STATE
KRMG

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts again, summit crater glows

HONOLULU — (AP) — Hawaii's Kilauea began erupting inside its summit crater Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said, less than one month after the volcano and its larger neighbor Mauna Loa stopped releasing lava. The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory detected a glow in webcam images indicating Kilauea had begun...
HAWAII STATE
KRMG

Biden's agenda, lithium mine, tribes, greens collide in Reno

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — A high-stakes, yearslong legal battle over a huge lithium mine planned in Nevada resumes Thursday with arguments from lawyers for the mining company, the U.S. agency that approved it and the rancher, tribes and conservationists fighting the project. U.S. District Judge Miranda Du...
RENO, NV
KRMG

So close: Mega Millions ticket worth $4M sold in South Dakota

While nobody won the $785 million Mega Millions jackpot on Tuesday night, one lucky player in South Dakota picked a $4 million winner. In a news release, South Dakota Lottery officials said one ticket matched all five white balls, and only a wrong gold Mega Ball number prevented that person from grabbing the grand prize.
RAPID CITY, SD
KRMG

Idaho slayings suspect agrees to extradition to face charges

STROUDSBURG, Pa. — (AP) — A criminology graduate student arrested for the November slayings of four University of Idaho students agreed Tuesday to be extradited from Pennsylvania, where he was taken into custody last week, to face charges in Idaho. Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old doctoral student and teaching...
MOSCOW, ID
KRMG

Stabenow's retirement scrambles Michigan Senate race in 2024

LANSING, Mich. — (AP) — Michigan Sen. Debbie Stabenow, a member of the Democratic leadership, announced Thursday that she will not run for a fifth term in 2024, a surprise decision that sets up a scramble by both parties for an open seat in the key battleground state. "It really was the right time for me," she said.
MICHIGAN STATE
KRMG

Man, woman found dead in Turley identified

TURLEY, Okla. — A man and a woman were found dead in Turley Thursday night in what the Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) is calling a “double murder”. TCSO said a woman found the bodies of 52-year-old Harry Leroy McElfresh and 39-year-old Tiffany Dawn (Sheets) Culkins in a building behind a mobile home on 66th Street North near Highway 75 around 10 p.m. Thursday night.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

TCSO investigating double murder in Turley

TURLEY, Okla. — Tulsa County Sheriff Office (TCSO) confirmed to FOX23 they are investigating a double murder in Turley, Okla. According to TCSO, a man and woman were killed Thursday evening. The male victim has a gunshot wound, but investigators are unsure of the woman’s cause of death.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Norman lawmaker pushing to repeal law limiting gender, race instruction

A democratic state representative from Norman has filed legislation that would repeal a law designed to limit the teaching of gender and race in the classroom. Representative Jacob Rosencrants, a former teacher, is behind the effort to repeal House Bill 1775, a 2021 law that supporters insist bans the teaching of critical race theory.
NORMAN, OK
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
20K+
Followers
113K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy