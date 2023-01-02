ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Pistons news: A slide on the rookie ladder and fans snub Bogdanovic

The Detroit Pistons have consistently had two rookies on the KIA Rookie Ladder this season, the only team to have more than one player in the top ten. If you are not familiar, the Rookie Ladder is the NBA’s weekly ranking of rookies. Jaden Ivey has been as high as second this season, and Jalen Duren rocketed up to 6th last week.
DETROIT, MI
