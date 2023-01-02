The Detroit Pistons have consistently had two rookies on the KIA Rookie Ladder this season, the only team to have more than one player in the top ten. If you are not familiar, the Rookie Ladder is the NBA’s weekly ranking of rookies. Jaden Ivey has been as high as second this season, and Jalen Duren rocketed up to 6th last week.

DETROIT, MI ・ 2 HOURS AGO