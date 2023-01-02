KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm shares the lead at the Sentry Tournament of Champions with a 64. Collin Morikawa and J.J. Spaun also had 64. The low scoring is nothing new to Rahm. Last year he shot 33-under on the Plantation Course at Kapalua. That would have been a PGA Tour record except that Cameron Smith went one better. Rahm says he doesn't feel like Kapalua owes him one. It was perfect weather and low scoring. Weather was perfect for the opening round of the year. Rahm says if it stays that way, Smith's record is in danger.

HAWAII STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO