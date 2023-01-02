ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Michigan program trains prisoners to trim around power lines

JACKSON, Mich. (AP) — When Scott Steffes leaves Michigan’s Parnall Correctional Facility this month he expects to walk into a new life with a new career that will take him upward of 25 feet above ground. The 37-year-old is one of more than a dozen prisoners learning how to climb trees and trim branches around power lines as part of DTE Energy’s $70 million investment to improve the utility’s electric infrastructure. The utility says fallen trees and branches are responsible for 70% of its power outages. DTE Energy often hires trimmers from other states to clear lines during major outages.
California's Newsom to launch 2nd term with contrast to GOP

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom plans to kick off his second term by comparing his leadership style to that of Republican governors and former President Donald Trump. The Democratic governor will lead a march to the state Capitol on Friday followed by a speech. He chose Jan. 6 for the events to draw a contrast with the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol two years ago. Newsom enters his second term with strong support from Californians but potential headwinds in the form of an expected budget deficit. He is widely seen as a future presidential candidate, though he says he plans to support President Joe Biden in 2024.
Rahm shares lead at Kapalua amid more low scoring on Maui

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Jon Rahm shares the lead at the Sentry Tournament of Champions with a 64. Collin Morikawa and J.J. Spaun also had 64. The low scoring is nothing new to Rahm. Last year he shot 33-under on the Plantation Course at Kapalua. That would have been a PGA Tour record except that Cameron Smith went one better. Rahm says he doesn't feel like Kapalua owes him one. It was perfect weather and low scoring. Weather was perfect for the opening round of the year. Rahm says if it stays that way, Smith's record is in danger.
