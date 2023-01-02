ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chapmanville, WV

Comments / 0

Related
ashlandsource.com

Ashland police respond to hoax shooting on Ohio Street

ASHLAND — Local city and county police officers responded to reports of a shooting — later determined to be a hoax — at the 400 block of Ohio Street Thursday afternoon. At 2:43 p.m. the Ashland Police Division received a 911 call about a shooting in a house at 413 Ohio Street. Officers then cordoned off the area and swept the vacant house, Chief David Lay said.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Miller sworn-in to 1st term as State Rep. of 67th Ohio House District

COLUMBUS – State Rep. Melanie Miller (R-Ashland) was sworn-in on Tuesday to her first term as the state representative for the 67th Ohio House District, which includes all of Ashland County and the western portion of Medina County. “The support I have received from family, friends and neighbors has...
OHIO STATE
ashlandsource.com

Ashland's defense stifles Lexington for OCC road win

LEXINGTON -- Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Ashland nipped Lexington 35-34 for an Ohio Cardinal Conference road win on Thursday night. Makaree Chapman registered 10 points and eight rebounds and Ashland made a final defensive stand to turn back Lexington in a game that wasn't clinched until the final buzzer.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Ashland holds off Lexington in defensive battle

LEXINGTON — On a night when neither team shot especially well, Ashland found a way to win. Makaree Chapman scored 10 points, including what proved to be the game-winning layup with 59 seconds remaining, and the Arrows held on for a 35-34 win over Lexington in Ohio Cardinal Conference action.
ASHLAND, OH
ashlandsource.com

Mansfield police probe shooting death of juvenile at Trimble Road hotel

MANSFIELD -- Mansfield police late Tuesday morning were investigating a shooting death at Quality Inn & Suites, 500 N. Trimble Road. Richland County Coroner Chief Investigator Bob Ball said the body of a male juvenile, whom he didn't identify, was found inside a hallway on the ground floor of the hotel near U.S. 30.
MANSFIELD, OH
ashlandsource.com

Big public projects coming to Ashland in 2023

ASHLAND — It's a brand new year in Ashland County, and it's looking to be a busy one for local construction crews. They have a full year ahead of them with a number of large public projects set for completion in 2023. Some of these projects have been going...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

Clear Fork knocks off Loudonville

Mighty close, mighty fine, Clear Fork wore a victory shine after clipping Loudonville 52-46 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Clear Fork and Loudonville played in a 61-45 game on January 4, 2022. For more, click here.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
ashlandsource.com

Arrows upset Mansfield Senior in OCC thriller

MANSFIELD -- A big second quarter propelled Ashland to a surprising 52-49 Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball victory over Mansfield Senior on Tuesday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Arrows forged a 14-13 first-quarter edge, but opened a 29-22 halftime bulge via a 15-8 burst in the second period.
MANSFIELD, OH
ashlandsource.com

Needlepoint: Highland sews up Centerburg in slim triumph

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Highland defeated Centerburg 46-43 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 3. Last season, Centerburg and Highland squared off with January 23, 2021 at Highland High School last season. For more, click here.
CENTERBURG, OH
ashlandsource.com

Clear Fork clips Loudonville in tight tilt

The cardiac kids of Clear Fork unleashed every advantage to outlast Loudonville 52-45 on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Clear Fork and Loudonville squared off with February 2, 2021 at Loudonville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
LOUDONVILLE, OH
New York Post

Identity of ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ from Ohio State-Georgia game revealed

College athlete Catherine Gurd opened 2023 with a new moniker. Gurd ushered in the new year on Saturday by going viral after attending the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State. The Xavier University lacrosse player was featured on the broadcast, with someone later posting on TikTok, “Someone find me this girl from Ohio State… for the love of god.” In a video shared Monday on her own TikTok page, Gurd confirmed internet speculation that she was the “Peach Bowl Girl” in question, captioning a clip, “When you kick off 2023 with a new name.” Gurd previously addressed the attention...
COLUMBUS, OH
ashlandsource.com

Hillsdale Local School District announces superintendent search

JEROMESVILLE – The Hillsdale Local School District, located in Ashland County, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Superintendent. Current Superintendent Steve Dickerson is retiring after serving the district for a decade. The Board is seeking a leader who can drive improvements and academic performance, demonstrates fiscal responsibility, and possesses the ability to work collaboratively with faculty members, staff, students, parents, and community stakeholders.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy