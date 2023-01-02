Read full article on original website
Related
ashlandsource.com
Ashland police respond to hoax shooting on Ohio Street
ASHLAND — Local city and county police officers responded to reports of a shooting — later determined to be a hoax — at the 400 block of Ohio Street Thursday afternoon. At 2:43 p.m. the Ashland Police Division received a 911 call about a shooting in a house at 413 Ohio Street. Officers then cordoned off the area and swept the vacant house, Chief David Lay said.
ashlandsource.com
Miller sworn-in to 1st term as State Rep. of 67th Ohio House District
COLUMBUS – State Rep. Melanie Miller (R-Ashland) was sworn-in on Tuesday to her first term as the state representative for the 67th Ohio House District, which includes all of Ashland County and the western portion of Medina County. “The support I have received from family, friends and neighbors has...
ashlandsource.com
Ashland's defense stifles Lexington for OCC road win
LEXINGTON -- Pins and needles were part of the price of admission as Ashland nipped Lexington 35-34 for an Ohio Cardinal Conference road win on Thursday night. Makaree Chapman registered 10 points and eight rebounds and Ashland made a final defensive stand to turn back Lexington in a game that wasn't clinched until the final buzzer.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland holds off Lexington in defensive battle
LEXINGTON — On a night when neither team shot especially well, Ashland found a way to win. Makaree Chapman scored 10 points, including what proved to be the game-winning layup with 59 seconds remaining, and the Arrows held on for a 35-34 win over Lexington in Ohio Cardinal Conference action.
ashlandsource.com
Ontario man sought for alleged murder of Mansfield 16-year-old
MANSFIELD -- An arrest warrant for aggravated murder has been issued for an Ontario man sought in the killing of a Mansfield teenager on Tuesday.
ashlandsource.com
Mansfield police probe shooting death of juvenile at Trimble Road hotel
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield police late Tuesday morning were investigating a shooting death at Quality Inn & Suites, 500 N. Trimble Road. Richland County Coroner Chief Investigator Bob Ball said the body of a male juvenile, whom he didn't identify, was found inside a hallway on the ground floor of the hotel near U.S. 30.
ashlandsource.com
Big public projects coming to Ashland in 2023
ASHLAND — It's a brand new year in Ashland County, and it's looking to be a busy one for local construction crews. They have a full year ahead of them with a number of large public projects set for completion in 2023. Some of these projects have been going...
ashlandsource.com
'Jurassic Wonder' bringing robotic dinosaurs to Ashland County Fairgrounds
ASHLAND — Animatronic dinosaurs are set to roam the Ashland County Fairgrounds this weekend. For $12 per vehicle, people can drive through certain areas of the fairgrounds to spectate on the extinct creatures that have taken on new life through Jurassic Wonder.
ashlandsource.com
Powerhouse performance: River Valley roars to big win over Cardington-Lincoln
River Valley didn't tinker with Cardington-Lincoln, scoring a 52-30 result in the win column for an Ohio girls basketball victory on January 4. Recently on December 22, Cardington-Lincoln squared off with Centerburg in a basketball game. Click here for a recap.
ashlandsource.com
Clear Fork knocks off Loudonville
Mighty close, mighty fine, Clear Fork wore a victory shine after clipping Loudonville 52-46 in an Ohio girls basketball matchup. The last time Clear Fork and Loudonville played in a 61-45 game on January 4, 2022. For more, click here.
ashlandsource.com
Prices for electricity jumping nearly 50% for Ashland County-owned buildings
ASHLAND — The cost to keep the lights on in Ashland County-owned facilities will increase by 50% in June, according to price offers received through the county’s energy consultant. Ashland County’s contract with its electric service supplier, Engie, expires in May. So the county’s energy consultant — Palmer...
ashlandsource.com
Arrows upset Mansfield Senior in OCC thriller
MANSFIELD -- A big second quarter propelled Ashland to a surprising 52-49 Ohio Cardinal Conference boys basketball victory over Mansfield Senior on Tuesday night at Pete Henry Gym. The Arrows forged a 14-13 first-quarter edge, but opened a 29-22 halftime bulge via a 15-8 burst in the second period.
ashlandsource.com
Needlepoint: Highland sews up Centerburg in slim triumph
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Highland defeated Centerburg 46-43 in Ohio girls basketball action on January 3. Last season, Centerburg and Highland squared off with January 23, 2021 at Highland High School last season. For more, click here.
ashlandsource.com
Liberty Union hits the gas after slow start to blow past Fredericktown
Liberty Union turned the tables on Fredericktown with a spirited rally to record a 63-48 win in an Ohio boys basketball matchup on January 3. Fredericktown authored a promising start, taking a 11-10 advantage over Liberty Union at the end of the first quarter.
ashlandsource.com
Clear Fork clips Loudonville in tight tilt
The cardiac kids of Clear Fork unleashed every advantage to outlast Loudonville 52-45 on January 3 in Ohio boys high school basketball action. Last season, Clear Fork and Loudonville squared off with February 2, 2021 at Loudonville High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
Identity of ‘Peach Bowl Girl’ from Ohio State-Georgia game revealed
College athlete Catherine Gurd opened 2023 with a new moniker. Gurd ushered in the new year on Saturday by going viral after attending the College Football Playoff semifinal between Georgia and Ohio State. The Xavier University lacrosse player was featured on the broadcast, with someone later posting on TikTok, “Someone find me this girl from Ohio State… for the love of god.” In a video shared Monday on her own TikTok page, Gurd confirmed internet speculation that she was the “Peach Bowl Girl” in question, captioning a clip, “When you kick off 2023 with a new name.” Gurd previously addressed the attention...
ashlandsource.com
Hillsdale Local School District announces superintendent search
JEROMESVILLE – The Hillsdale Local School District, located in Ashland County, is seeking qualified applicants for the position of Superintendent. Current Superintendent Steve Dickerson is retiring after serving the district for a decade. The Board is seeking a leader who can drive improvements and academic performance, demonstrates fiscal responsibility, and possesses the ability to work collaboratively with faculty members, staff, students, parents, and community stakeholders.
Comments / 0