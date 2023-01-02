Read full article on original website
WIBW
Lawrence woman taken to hospital after Wichita collision
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was taken to a hospital in Wichita after she was rear-ended as she attempted to avoid a tree in the road. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of eastbound Kansas Highway 96 and Webb Rd. in Wichita with reports of an injury crash.
Two killed in northeast Kansas crash
SABETHA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas Highway Patrol troopers say two people died after a vehicle crash in northeast Kansas. The crash happened a half-mile east of Sabetha in Brown County at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers say an eastbound SUV stopped at a stop sign and then pulled onto U.S. Highway 75 in front of a […]
Driver in fatal crash turns himself in to KHP investigators
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal crash have made an arrest. Just after 2a.m Monday, an officer on patrol observed a 2002 Mini Cooper driven recklessly by 22-year-old Brandon Mann of Atchison at 6th and U.S.59 Highway, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. The officer attempted to...
WIBW
Sabetha couple dies after failure to yield right of way on highway
SABETHA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Sabetha couple is dead after failing to yield the right of way to a Texas driver on a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 4, emergency crews were called to the area of Highway 75 and 260th Rd. near Sabetha with reports of a fatality crash.
Kansas man charged after woman found with gunshot wound
BROWN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting and have charged a suspect. Just after 4p.m. Monday, the Brown County law enforcement dispatch received a call of a possible shooting and battery in the vicinity of U.S. 36 Highway near Timber, according to Sheriff John Merchant. Deputies responded and...
WIBW
Drivers identified, details released in fatal Lawrence crash
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Lawrence Police have released the identity of the victims as well as further details into a fatal early-morning crash. The Lawrence Police Department says that around 1:50 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, a Nissan Maxima driven by Katoya Leasa Owens, 39, of Lawrence, had been headed eastbound in the intersection of 6th and Iowa St. Meanwhile, a green Jaguar S30 driven by John Grant Redding, 36, of Lawrence, was headed west in the intersection.
KWCH.com
KHP: 5 killed in 4 crashes, DUI arrests double over New Year’s weekend
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Five people died in four crashes on Kansas highways over a busy New Year’s weekend that also saw the Kansas Highway Patrol make 22 DUI arrests, a number that doubled the total for the same time span last year. The Kansas Highway Patrol on Tuesday, Jan. 3, shared statistics from its activity over the New Year’s weekend that began at 6 p.m. Dec. 30 and continued through Monday, Jan. 2. In that time span, the KHP also reported a jump in citations compared to last year. Crash statistics were slightly up from the previous two years.
WIBW
Atchison man dead after driver attempts to outrun police
ATCHISON, Kan. (WIBW) - An Atchison man is dead and three others are in the hospital after the driver of the car they were in attempted to outrun the police. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 2:11 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to 918 N. 4th St. in Atchison with reports of a fatal crash.
WIBW
One arrested after fight ensues at North Topeka bank
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple Topeka Police Department units surrounded Kaw Valley Bank following an altercation that spilled inside. The Topeka Police Department tells us that just before noon on Wednesday, Jan. 4, two men were outside the Kaw Valley Bank at 1944 NW Topeka Blvd. when an altercation was started with a customer headed inside.
Person arrested in Brown County shooting
Editor’s Note: This article has been updated with a correction. The original article incorrectly identified the alleged shooter. 27 News apologizes for its mistake. BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – The Brown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an apparent shooting. On Monday, deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the area of U.S. 36 near […]
Two Kansas house fires on Thursday started by trespassers
SHAWNEE COUNTY— Fire crews worked two house fires on Thursday afternoon in Topeka that were intentionally started by trespassers. Just before noon, crews responded to a house fire located at 722 SW Buchanan Street, according to city of Topeka spokesperson Gretchen Spiker. The fire was extinguished, but not before...
Atchison man killed in early morning car crash
The Kansas Highway Patrol shows an Atchison man, Jacey Paris, died in a car crash early Monday morning.
Lawrence car crash kills one, seriously injures another
Lawrence police are investigating a crash that killed one person and critically injured another person at 6th Street and Iowa overnight.
WIBW
Lawrence woman sent to hospital after crash near Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was sent to a local hospital after she hit a barrier wall on the interstate near Topeka. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 6:45 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 2, emergency crews were called to the area of mile marker 184.9 on westbound I-70 in Shawnee Co. with reports of an injury crash.
bluevalleypost.com
Overland Park bomb squad looks into suspicious item near Walmart
Members of the Overland Park Police Department’s bomb squad and fire department’s hazardous materials team were called to investigate a suspicious item found in the parking lot of a Walmart in the Blue Valley area Wednesday afternoon. Ultimately, responders were able to fairly quickly dispose of what appeared...
20-year-old Kan. woman injured in Dec. 26 fire has died
SHAWNEE COUNTY —A Kansas woman critically injured in a house fire the day after Christmas has died. Just after 6p.m. Dec. 26, crews responded to the fire in a two-story house at 1278 SW Lincoln Avenue in Topeka, according to Fire Marshal Alan Stahl. During their initial search, firefighters...
Florida woman caught transporting meth in Kansas
JACKSON COUNTY–Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. Just after 3p.m. Monday, a sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop on a Hyundai Accent for a traffic infraction near 150th and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. A Jackson County Sheriff’s K-9 alerted to...
WIBW
One person dies, another with ‘serious injuries’ in Lawrence collision
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A two-vehicle collision in Lawrence left one person dead and another with “serious injuries.”. According to a Facebook post from the Lawrence Kansas Police Department, officers were called to respond to a crash before midnight Sunday at the intersection of 6th and Iowa. Two cars were involved in the collision, with one occupant trapped in each.
Kansas man critically injured in accidental shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a shooting that sent a man to the hospital. Just after 9:30a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of a person who was shot in the 400 block of SE Leland Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Matt Danielson. Officers located a man...
Wyandotte County deputy found dead while off duty
The Wyandotte County Sheriff's Office says one of its deputies has died while off duty, and the man's death is now under investigation.
