Ashland, MA

FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland Hosting Teen Tarot Talk Thursday

ASHLAND – The Ashland Public Library is hosting a teens only Tarot Talk on Thursday, January 5. The event is for teens age 13 to 18 only from 5 to 7 p.m. Teens will learn about tarot card reading through this responsive workshop, followed by a group reading by The Tarot Collective, out of Amesbury.
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Ashland Hosting Kindergarten Movie Night Friday

ASHLAND – The Ashland PTO will hold a Kindergarten Movie Night on Friday, January 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Warren Elementary cafe. The event is free, but please no siblings. Come in jammies, and bring sleeping bag and pillow. Snacks and water will be provided. This is not...
ASHLAND, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Bereavement Services Provider Jeff’s Place Launches The Inventory of Youth Adaptation To Loss Tool

FRAMINGHAM – Founding Director of children’s bereavement service provider Jeff’s Place Dr. Jennifer Kaplan has developed the first and only comprehensive, strength-based standardized tool designed to measure outcomes associated with grief support services. Known as the Inventory of Youth Adaptation to Loss (IYAL), the tool measures changes...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man

Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

MetroWest Medical Center Advertising For Director of Nursing

NATICK – MetroWest Medical Center is advertising for a Director of Nursing for Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick. The Tenet-based facility is seeking a Director of Nursing who will be “responsible for operations management for nursing.”. The Director of Nursing reports to the Vice President of Nursing. “MetroWest...
NATICK, MA
wgbh.org

The post-holiday COVID surge is here

As health experts had feared, COVID-19 numbers are spiking again as Massachusetts comes out of the holiday season. In the Boston area, wastewater COVID-19 levels increased nearly 80% in just the last two weeks. Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations are also up, with the seven-day average increasing 43% in the last two weeks.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Altar-ed states: What is it like to live in a ‘chondo’?

As more churches are converted into residential housing, do the owners feel they must be on their best behavior?. Erica Feldmann and her wife, Melissa Nierman, always wanted their home to be special. So when a 900-square-foot condo with towering columns and oversized windows popped up in their alerts, they went for it.
BOSTON, MA
wgbh.org

When is it time to mask up again? Boston doctors weigh in

The winter season is officially here and with cases of cold and flu, RSV and coronavirus of top concern, is it time to mask up again?. Boston Public Schools recently recommended eight days of masking following winter break, but it is not a mandate. Local doctors on Greater Boston said...
BOSTON, MA
communityadvocate.com

Hudson marijuana retailer no longer required to pay community impact fee

HUDSON – Temescal Wellness will no longer have to give a 3% flat rate of its gross annual sales to the town to cover a community impact fee. This is the second change to community host agreements with marijuana dispensaries in recent months. According to Executive Assistant Thomas Gregory,...
HUDSON, MA
