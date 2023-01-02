Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Cancer Vaccine Created to Fight Glioblastoma Brain Cancer, Using Living Tumor Cells to Pit 'Cancer Against Cancer'Zack LoveBoston, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From BrocktonTed RiversBrockton, MA
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in MassachusettsTravel MavenCambridge, MA
Red Sox Come To Agreement With Star PlayerOnlyHomersBoston, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
nbcboston.com
Students in Some Mass. School Districts Urged to Mask Up After Break
Back to class means back to masks for some students and staff in Massachusetts. In an effort to keep flu and COVID cases down, some school districts have asked students to mask up after returning from holiday break. The move is temporary and is only a suggestion, not a requirement.
School closings and delays in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire
BOSTON - Some school districts will be closed Friday because of snow in the forecast.Check the latest list here.
Ashland Hosting Teen Tarot Talk Thursday
ASHLAND – The Ashland Public Library is hosting a teens only Tarot Talk on Thursday, January 5. The event is for teens age 13 to 18 only from 5 to 7 p.m. Teens will learn about tarot card reading through this responsive workshop, followed by a group reading by The Tarot Collective, out of Amesbury.
Boston researchers testing vaccine for deadly brain cancer
BOSTON -- It is one of the most-feared of cancer diagnoses: Glioblastoma. “This is the most drug-resistant, treatment-resistant, adaptive cancer on the planet,” said David Arons, President and CEO of the National Brain Tumor Society (NBTS), based in Newton. It’s also one of the most deadly. The NBTS reports...
Baker grants money to senior citizen mobility
Senior citizens throughout Western Massachusetts are applauding Governor Charlie Baker's going away gift, in the form of a sizable grant generating more transportation for the elderly.
MetroWest Medical Recruiter Offering $20,000 Signing Bonus for Labor & Delivery Nurse
FRAMINGHAM – For the last two weekends in 2022, MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham was “diverting’ ambulances” from its labor & delivery unit at Framingham Union Hospital. The hospital was short-staffed registered nurses (RNs) for the unit. The CEO of the hospital told the Framingham Mayor,...
Ashland Hosting Kindergarten Movie Night Friday
ASHLAND – The Ashland PTO will hold a Kindergarten Movie Night on Friday, January 6 at 6:30 p.m. at the Warren Elementary cafe. The event is free, but please no siblings. Come in jammies, and bring sleeping bag and pillow. Snacks and water will be provided. This is not...
Framingham High Principal Extends Her Leave & Will Not Return
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Superintendent of Schools Bob Tremblay announced this afternoon, January 4, Framingham High Principal Banach has decided to continue her “leave throughout the remainder of the school year due to personal reasons and will not be returning to Framingham High School.”. “In light of this decision,...
Bereavement Services Provider Jeff’s Place Launches The Inventory of Youth Adaptation To Loss Tool
FRAMINGHAM – Founding Director of children’s bereavement service provider Jeff’s Place Dr. Jennifer Kaplan has developed the first and only comprehensive, strength-based standardized tool designed to measure outcomes associated with grief support services. Known as the Inventory of Youth Adaptation to Loss (IYAL), the tool measures changes...
fallriverreporter.com
Engaged active-duty Plymouth County Sheriff officer with child on the way dies, remembered as kind, caring man
Three Massachusetts officers have died recently, one of which is closer to home. According to Massachusetts State Police, 25-year-old Officer John Santos of The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Department, would have been a member of the Massachusetts State Police 88th Recruit Training Troop. On Wednesday, December 28, 2022, Officer Santos,...
MetroWest Medical Center Advertising For Director of Nursing
NATICK – MetroWest Medical Center is advertising for a Director of Nursing for Leonard Morse Hospital in Natick. The Tenet-based facility is seeking a Director of Nursing who will be “responsible for operations management for nursing.”. The Director of Nursing reports to the Vice President of Nursing. “MetroWest...
wgbh.org
The post-holiday COVID surge is here
As health experts had feared, COVID-19 numbers are spiking again as Massachusetts comes out of the holiday season. In the Boston area, wastewater COVID-19 levels increased nearly 80% in just the last two weeks. Statewide, COVID-19 hospitalizations are also up, with the seven-day average increasing 43% in the last two weeks.
thisweekinworcester.com
See Police Responses to Incidents at Worcester Public Schools this School Year
WORCESTER - Police responded to 188 incidents at 37 Worcester Public Schools between Aug. 29, 2022, and Dec. 26, 2022, according to a crime analysis produced by the Worcester Police Department. Of those incidents, 50 (27%) were classified as Medical. The categories of Assault and Battery (11), Assault (8), Fight...
Boston Globe
Altar-ed states: What is it like to live in a ‘chondo’?
As more churches are converted into residential housing, do the owners feel they must be on their best behavior?. Erica Feldmann and her wife, Melissa Nierman, always wanted their home to be special. So when a 900-square-foot condo with towering columns and oversized windows popped up in their alerts, they went for it.
spectrumnews1.com
Worcester indoor baseball facility holding food and clothing drive to help local homeless shelter
WORCESTER, Mass. - An indoor baseball facility is holding a food and clothing drive to help a local homeless shelter. Strike Zone in Worcester is collecting nonperishable food, as well as items like men's and women's clothing and toiletries for the Blessed Sacrament Emergency Homeless Shelter. Coach Andrew Tuccio said...
wgbh.org
When is it time to mask up again? Boston doctors weigh in
The winter season is officially here and with cases of cold and flu, RSV and coronavirus of top concern, is it time to mask up again?. Boston Public Schools recently recommended eight days of masking following winter break, but it is not a mandate. Local doctors on Greater Boston said...
communityadvocate.com
Hudson marijuana retailer no longer required to pay community impact fee
HUDSON – Temescal Wellness will no longer have to give a 3% flat rate of its gross annual sales to the town to cover a community impact fee. This is the second change to community host agreements with marijuana dispensaries in recent months. According to Executive Assistant Thomas Gregory,...
State Does Not Accept Framingham Into Building Construction Grant Program For New Elementary School
FRAMINGHAM – The Massachusetts School Building Authority (MSBA) has not invited Framingham to be a part of the MSBA’s grant program for building a new elementary school. This is the second time Framingham’s request has been denied. It was first denied in February 2022. Framingham’s Fuller Middle...
Framingham Library’s SparkLab Hosting Shuttle Loom Workshop Wednesday For Teens
FRAMINGHAM – The SparkLab at the main Framingham Public Library will hold a shuttle loom workshop on Wednesday, January 4. The wokshop is for students in grades 5-8 and will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday/. Attendees will learn to use a shuttle loom and weave...
SNOWFALL FORECAST: Tracking wintry weather in western Massachusetts
22News is working for you with what you need to know about conditions before you head out the door Friday morning.
