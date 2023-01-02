Read full article on original website
go955.com
Iowa woman believed to be longest living American dies, aged 115
(Reuters) – A woman in Iowa believed to be the oldest living person in the United States, having lived through historic events ranging from the two world wars and the Great Depression to the Spanish flu and the COVID-19 pandemic, has passed away at age 115. Bessie Hendricks died...
go955.com
Kalamazoo County man wins $500,000 lottery prize
LANSING, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A Kalamazoo County man turned a $10 prize into a $500,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s 5X Multiplier instant game. the Michigan Lottery announced Wednesday that the 50-year-old player, who chose to remain anonymous, purchased his winning ticket at the Meijer gas station, located at 8994 Shaver Road in Portage.
