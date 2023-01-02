Read full article on original website
Related
Longboat Observer
Fruitville Road crash snarls Sarasota County traffic
First responders have cleared the scene, though traffic is generally slow in the vicinity and on the adjacent portion of Interstate 75. Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies and Fire-Rescue personnel are working at the scene of a traffic collision Thursday at Fruitville Road and Cattlemen Road that has traffic tied up both eastbound and westbound.
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Car fire snarling traffic on I-75
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A car fire has closed several lanes of traffic on southbound I-75 just south of Fruitville Road. Please avoid the area if possible. Drivers should expect delays.
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County announces road closure
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has announced that there will be a road closure this week at 35th St W at 13th Avenue West. The intersection closure will begin Friday Jan. 6 and last until Monday Jan. 9. The county estimates that the road will reopen for school...
Mysuncoast.com
First Alert Traffic: Bradenton police to temporarily close section of 26th Street West
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Bradenton police will be temporarily closing a section of 26th Street West Wednesday. 26th Street West will be closed between 13th Avenue and 16th Avenue, from approximately 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Drivers will temporarily be detoured while the department’s traffic unit completes a follow-up investigation...
Mysuncoast.com
Crash closes lanes of southbound I-75 in Manatee County
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A crash has closed some southbound lanes of I-75 in Manatee County, between U.S. 301 and State Road 64. Expect delays in the area. Avoid the area if possible.
Woman killed in high-speed crash on I-75 in Seffner
At least one person was killed in an early morning crash on Interstate 75 in Seffner Thursday.
FHP searching for suspect involved in fatal Hillsborough hit-and-run
Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) is searching for the suspect involved in a fatal Hillsborough County hit-and-run.
Mysuncoast.com
Pedestrian killed in Lockwood Ridge Road crash
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was killed Monday morning when he walked into the path of a car on Lockwood Ridge Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan was northbound on Lockwood Ridge Road in the left lane, approaching the intersection of 57th Avenue East at about 9:10 a.m.
Englewood Boil water notice issued
The Englewood Water District has issued a water boil notice until further notice because of a loss of pressure at the water plant.
Precautionary boil water notice for entire service area of the Englewood Water District
ENGLEWOOD, Fla. — A precautionary boil water notice has been issued for the entire service area of the Englewood Water District due to a loss of pressure at the water treatment plant. As a precaution, all water used for drinking or cooking be boiled. A rolling boil of one...
Mysuncoast.com
Motorcyclist killed in DeSoto crash
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 71-year-old Ohio man was killed in DeSoto County Jan. 2 when his motorcycle hit a truck head-on on Kings Highway, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling north in a right-hand curve on Kings Highway, north of SW Fort Winder...
2 dead after being struck by vehicle near Gulf Boulevard
Two people are dead after they were struck by a vehicle in Pinellas County around 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
fox13news.com
Couple killed while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Petersburg
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A couple was killed Tuesday night while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Petersburg, once again shining a light on the dangers faced by pedestrians in Pinellas County, especially in areas of heavy tourism. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Allen, 61, and Jane Allen,...
2 hospitalized after crash on I-75 in Bradenton
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol says several vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 75 in Bradenton Tuesday morning. It’s still unclear what led to the crash, which happened at about 6:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 221. Troopers said two people were taken to Manatee […]
Several North Port seniors lose thousands of dollars to construction scam
NORTH PORT, Fla — Investigators in Sarasota County said they have a warrant out for the arrest of a contractor who allegedly scammed elderly couples out of their money. They said the victims wound up paying thousands of dollars to Sarkis Konsulian to build homes, but he kept asking for more and never finished.
Mysuncoast.com
City of North Port prepares for Warm Mineral Springs protest
NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Advocates of the Warm Mineral Springs in North Port said they aren’t happy with the city’s plans. On Friday at 4 o’clock they plan on holding a peaceful protest outside of the North Port City Hall. In 2019 the city established a...
WCJB
Deadly crash in Branford leaves passenger dead after 8-year-old girl overturns UTV
BRANFORD, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a single vehicle crash that left one dead and another with minor injuries. Troopers say a utility terrain vehicle overturned in an open field at 2399 NE County Road 138 in Branford on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. The driver of...
SUV crashes into Florida Highway Patrol cruiser during traffic stop
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper escaped with what a crash report described as "minor injuries" after an SUV crashed into his cruiser and another car that he had pulled over. It happened at 11:10 a.m. on New Year's Day going southbound on Veterans Expressway, in...
fox13news.com
14 without homes after Bradenton apartment fire
More than a dozen people are out of their homes Wednesday after a fire ravaged their apartment complex in Bradenton. Most of those who lived in the burning building were not home at the time, but It was a startling sight in the middle of the day.
Mysuncoast.com
Cooler weather moves in behind the front
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Now that the front has cleared we will see much drier air slip into the area on a north to northeast wind at 10-15 mph. Look for temperatures to be closer to seasonable readings through the weekend. Mostly sunny skies will be with us throughout the...
