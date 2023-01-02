ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Longboat Observer

Fruitville Road crash snarls Sarasota County traffic

First responders have cleared the scene, though traffic is generally slow in the vicinity and on the adjacent portion of Interstate 75. Sarasota County Sheriff’s deputies and Fire-Rescue personnel are working at the scene of a traffic collision Thursday at Fruitville Road and Cattlemen Road that has traffic tied up both eastbound and westbound.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County announces road closure

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County has announced that there will be a road closure this week at 35th St W at 13th Avenue West. The intersection closure will begin Friday Jan. 6 and last until Monday Jan. 9. The county estimates that the road will reopen for school...
Mysuncoast.com

Pedestrian killed in Lockwood Ridge Road crash

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - A Bradenton man was killed Monday morning when he walked into the path of a car on Lockwood Ridge Road, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a sedan was northbound on Lockwood Ridge Road in the left lane, approaching the intersection of 57th Avenue East at about 9:10 a.m.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Motorcyclist killed in DeSoto crash

DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A 71-year-old Ohio man was killed in DeSoto County Jan. 2 when his motorcycle hit a truck head-on on Kings Highway, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say the motorcycle was traveling north in a right-hand curve on Kings Highway, north of SW Fort Winder...
DESOTO COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Couple killed while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A couple was killed Tuesday night while crossing Gulf Boulevard in St. Petersburg, once again shining a light on the dangers faced by pedestrians in Pinellas County, especially in areas of heavy tourism. According to the Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office, Brian Allen, 61, and Jane Allen,...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

2 hospitalized after crash on I-75 in Bradenton

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol says several vehicles were involved in a crash on Interstate 75 in Bradenton Tuesday morning. It’s still unclear what led to the crash, which happened at about 6:20 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 221. Troopers said two people were taken to Manatee […]
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

City of North Port prepares for Warm Mineral Springs protest

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WWSB) - Advocates of the Warm Mineral Springs in North Port said they aren’t happy with the city’s plans. On Friday at 4 o’clock they plan on holding a peaceful protest outside of the North Port City Hall. In 2019 the city established a...
NORTH PORT, FL
fox13news.com

14 without homes after Bradenton apartment fire

More than a dozen people are out of their homes Wednesday after a fire ravaged their apartment complex in Bradenton. Most of those who lived in the burning building were not home at the time, but It was a startling sight in the middle of the day.
BRADENTON, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Cooler weather moves in behind the front

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Now that the front has cleared we will see much drier air slip into the area on a north to northeast wind at 10-15 mph. Look for temperatures to be closer to seasonable readings through the weekend. Mostly sunny skies will be with us throughout the...
SARASOTA, FL

