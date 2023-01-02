WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Parents of teens involved in a disturbance with Wichita police officers and now facing charges, spoke with Wichita city leaders Tuesday at the first meeting of the year for the Wichita City Council. The public input at the meeting followed an incident on New Year’s Eve captured on video that’s gone viral on social media. That footage shows an off-duty Wichita Police Department officer, working security at the Roller City skating rink in south Wichita, in a physical altercation with a 16-year-old boy.

WICHITA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO