Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Lawrence woman taken to hospital after Wichita collision
WICHITA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence woman was taken to a hospital in Wichita after she was rear-ended as she attempted to avoid a tree in the road. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 7:25 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 5, emergency crews were called to the area of eastbound Kansas Highway 96 and Webb Rd. in Wichita with reports of an injury crash.
WIBW
Longest serving Kansas AG Bob Stephan passes away
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Longest serving Kansas Attorney General Robert “Bob” Stephan has passed away. He was 89. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced on Tuesday, Jan. 3, that Robert “Bob” Stephan, Wichita native and former AG, has passed away. “I am saddened today to learn...
WIBW
Teens’ parents, city leaders, police union react to violent video at roller rink
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) -Parents of teens involved in a disturbance with Wichita police officers and now facing charges, spoke with Wichita city leaders Tuesday at the first meeting of the year for the Wichita City Council. The public input at the meeting followed an incident on New Year’s Eve captured on video that’s gone viral on social media. That footage shows an off-duty Wichita Police Department officer, working security at the Roller City skating rink in south Wichita, in a physical altercation with a 16-year-old boy.
Comments / 0