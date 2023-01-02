ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

WAPT

Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million purchased in the metro

JACKSON, Miss. — A Mega Millions ticket sold in the metro is worth $4 million. The player bought the ticket at Byram Chevron and paid an extra $1 for the Megaplier option in the Tuesday night drawing, according to Mississippi Lottery officials. The prize was the largest in Mississippi lottery history.
MISSISSIPPI STATE


Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol

JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
JACKSON, MS


Mississippi governor seeks 2nd term as qualifying opens

JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has filed to run for a second four-year term. His filing came Tuesday on the first day that candidates could submit qualifying papers for this year's election in Mississippi. Candidates for statewide offices, state district offices, legislative seats and county offices have...
MISSISSIPPI STATE


Mississippi House leader modifies stance on tax reduction

Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn is modifying his stance on tax reduction. Instead of firmly stating he'll push to eliminate the state income tax, Gunn says he's open to discussing other proposals for putting money back into people’s pockets. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able...


