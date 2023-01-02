Read full article on original website
Mega Millions ticket worth $4 million purchased in the metro
JACKSON, Miss. — A Mega Millions ticket sold in the metro is worth $4 million. The player bought the ticket at Byram Chevron and paid an extra $1 for the Megaplier option in the Tuesday night drawing, according to Mississippi Lottery officials. The prize was the largest in Mississippi lottery history.
Black female country music group honored at Mississippi State Capitol
JACKSON, Miss. — Country music trio "Chapel Hart" was honored Wednesday at the Mississippi State Capitol. The state House and Senate presented resolutions to Danica and Devynn Hart, who are sisters, and their cousin, Trea Swindle. The women are from Poplarville. That's about 75 miles northeast of New Orleans.
Caught on camera: Stolen car falls onto home on New Year's Day
NORTH CALDWELL, N.J. — Some New Jersey residents had a scary start to the new year. Just before midnight, a stolen car dropped down an embankment and into a house. Watch video of the incident in the player above. "We thought we heard garage doors banging real loud," said...
Mississippi governor seeks 2nd term as qualifying opens
JACKSON, Miss. — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has filed to run for a second four-year term. His filing came Tuesday on the first day that candidates could submit qualifying papers for this year's election in Mississippi. Candidates for statewide offices, state district offices, legislative seats and county offices have...
Mississippi House leader modifies stance on tax reduction
Mississippi House Speaker Philip Gunn is modifying his stance on tax reduction. Instead of firmly stating he'll push to eliminate the state income tax, Gunn says he's open to discussing other proposals for putting money back into people’s pockets. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able...
