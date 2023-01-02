ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Investigation ongoing after fatal Upstate shooting

By Rob Jones, Lee Rogers
106.3 WORD
106.3 WORD
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WeXv1_0k11BgFk00

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired just before 7PM Friday night on Winston Drive in the Homeland Park community just outside of Anderson.

When deputies arrived, they found a gunshot victim on the front porch of the home. The Anderson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 27-year-old Dalvin Tillman.

No arrests have been announced nor has a suspect been identified, as of the time of this report.

Comments / 2

Related
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating after man hit-and-killed by train in Greer

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greer Police Department said officers are investigating after a man was hit and killed by a train on Thursday afternoon. Officers said they responded to the intersection of Moore Street and Able Street at around 2:40 p.m. after someone reported the incident. According to...
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Police Investigating Homicide in Anderson County

Fox Carolina's Kari Beal breaks down a recent study about just how dangerous these substances can be for young children. A suspect is in custody after a deadly shooting in Greenwood. Weather Aftermath. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. We're following storm damage across the upstate. Rise of anit-semitism across the...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies: Man charged after jumping through business windows in Oconee co.

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said a man is in jail after disturbing and damaging multiple businesses Tuesday afternoon. According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 12:20 p.m. in regards to a male, later identified as 43-year-old Joseph Allen Tuten of Taylors, who walked into a business at Hartwell Village and was bleeding. Tuten then ran out of the store, acting erratically in the parking lot and then ran into two other businesses.
OCONEE COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies battling rising crime in Anderson Co.

There was a total of 7,000 reports related to the online financial sextortion of minors and at least 3,000 victims. Police are investigating a homicide on Highway 29 near Plantation Rd. A gray or silver SUV was seen in the area. Two save in water rescue in Greenville. Updated: 8...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

No charges filed following shooting in Anderson County

PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said no charges were filed following a shooting that injured one person in Piedmont on Tuesday afternoon. According to deputies, the call came in just after noon about a shooting on Fire Tower Road. Deputies said it appears that...
ANDERSON COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Officers investigating suspicious death in Greenwood

Students driving through a flooded parking lot at T.L. Hanna High School. FOX Carolina's Myra Ruiz has the details. Several customers woke up Wednesday morning to power outages in the Upstate. Teen killed in Spartanburg County crash. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed...
GREENWOOD, SC
FOX Carolina

Driver crashes into building after losing control of car in Walhalla

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Walhalla Police Department said a driver crashed into a building Thursday night after losing control near the intersection of Blue Ridge Boulevard and Earle Street. Officers said crews responded to the crash shortly after 5:05 p.m. and found the car almost entirely inside the...
WALHALLA, SC
FOX Carolina

1 dead, 1 injured following shooting in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Monday night. Deputies said they responded to the scene on Old Cleveland Road at around 9:30 p.m. after someone reported multiple gunshots. When deputies arrived, they...
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
106.3 WORD

106.3 WORD

Greenville, SC
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All news, and all that matters to you in the Greenville region, plus 24-hour traffic updates, weather & sports stories.

 https://www.audacy.com/1063word

Comments / 0

Community Policy