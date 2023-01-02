Investigation ongoing after fatal Upstate shooting

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting. Deputies responded to reports of shots fired just before 7PM Friday night on Winston Drive in the Homeland Park community just outside of Anderson.

When deputies arrived, they found a gunshot victim on the front porch of the home. The Anderson County Coroner's Office identified the victim as 27-year-old Dalvin Tillman.

No arrests have been announced nor has a suspect been identified, as of the time of this report.