Body found inside donation bin in the Midlands

(From The Associated Press) Authorities say a body found inside a donation bin in the Midlands had likely been dead for at least several months.

Kershaw County investigators say someone found the body Saturday after checking the rusty bin well off U.S. Highway 1 in Lugoff after smelling a bad odor. Coroner David West says investigators first thought the body might be from someone seeking shelter from the recent cold snap, but quickly determined the remains had been in the bin for at least several months.

West says the bin appeared to have not been emptied for years and had VHS tapes inside. Investigators for now are treating the death as a homicide and took the bin and the body away for further investigation. An autopsy has been scheduled for Wednesday.