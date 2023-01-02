Effective: 2023-01-06 04:11:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-06 20:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued late this morning. Target Area: Whiteside The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Illinois Rock River near Joslin affecting Rock Island, Whiteside and Henry IL Counties. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL THIS EVENING * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Rock River near Joslin. * WHEN...Until this evening. * IMPACTS...At 12.0 feet, Water affects low lying agricultural land. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 3:45 AM CST Friday the stage was 11.8 feet. - Forecast...The river will rise to near flood stage this morning. It will then fall to 11.0 feet by Wednesday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

WHITESIDE COUNTY, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO