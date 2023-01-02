ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Land O' Lakes, FL

Land O’ Lakes Man Killed In Morning Crash On Nebraska Avenue

By Local - Liz Shultz
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0AKuI8_0k11Bbq700 TFP File Photo

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 54-year-old Land O’ Lakes Man was killed in a crash Monday that happened around 6:13 am, according to Florida Highway patrol.

Troopers say the man was traveling southbound on Nebraska Avenue in the right turn lane, north of Bearss Avenue.

According to investigators, a pickup truck with a utility trailer was stopped in the right turn lane on Nebraska Avenue.

In the news: Appellate Court: Florida School District May Require Trans Students To Use Bathroom Of Birth Gender

The Land O’ Lakes man failed to stop, and troopers say he crashed into the trailer, overturned, and collided with a car.

The man died at the scene of the crash from injuries suffered in the crash.

