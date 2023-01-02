Land O’ Lakes Man Killed In Morning Crash On Nebraska Avenue

TFP File Photo

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – A 54-year-old Land O’ Lakes Man was killed in a crash Monday that happened around 6:13 am, according to Florida Highway patrol.

Troopers say the man was traveling southbound on Nebraska Avenue in the right turn lane, north of Bearss Avenue.

According to investigators, a pickup truck with a utility trailer was stopped in the right turn lane on Nebraska Avenue.

The Land O’ Lakes man failed to stop, and troopers say he crashed into the trailer, overturned, and collided with a car.

The man died at the scene of the crash from injuries suffered in the crash.

