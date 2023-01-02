ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Woman killed, 2 children injured in 3-vehicle crash in Phoenix

By Camila Pedrosa, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZjL2_0k11BZ1X00

Phoenix police were investigating a multi-vehicle collision that left an elderly woman dead Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded at about 3:40 p.m. to a collision involving three vehicles on North 51st Avenue, where they found one woman, Faila Butunga, 72, with life-threatening injuries.

Police said fire department personnel took Butunga to a hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Two children in the same vehicle as Butunga were hospitalized with serious injuries.

In a preliminary investigation, officials learned that the primary vehicle in the incident was driving south on 51st Avenue between Osborn Road and Indian School Road when it drifted into the northbound lane. A second vehicle traveling north was struck by the primary vehicle, which caused the third vehicle to crash into the second vehicle. Butunga and the children were passengers in the primary vehicle, according to police.

All three drivers involved were tested for impairment, but police saw no signs of intoxication in any of the drivers. Phoenix police said it believed weather was a factor in the collision.

