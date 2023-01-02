ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Check out Jason Frakes' ballot for Associated Press Kentucky high school basketball polls

By Jason Frakes, Louisville Courier Journal
 3 days ago
Here's a look at how I voted today in The Associated Press Kentucky high school basketball polls. The official polls are scheduled to be released Monday afternoon.

More high school basketball:Best team in state? Warren Central rolls to King of the Bluegrass crown

Boys

1. Warren Central (12-1)

2. Covington Catholic (11-1)

3. Lexington Catholic (13-1)

4. Great Crossing (12-2)

5. Western (10-2)

6. North Oldham (11-5)

7. George Rogers Clark (7-4)

8. Lyon County (12-4)

9. Ballard (10-2)

10. Trinity (9-4)

Five more to watch: Mason County (10-2), Bowling Green (11-3), North Laurel (8-6), Collins (12-1), Pulaski County (13-1)

Girls

1. Sacred Heart (10-2)

2. Manual (10-1)

3. George Rogers Clark (8-3)

4. Mercy (8-5)

5. Ryle (11-3)

6. Cooper (10-2)

7. McCracken County (14-2)

8. Bowling Green (8-5)

9. Notre Dame (9-1)

10. Bullitt East (10-3)

Five more to watch: Henderson County (7-3), Pikeville (8-4), Anderson County (13-0), Owensboro Catholic (11-2), Covington Holy Cross (10-4)

Jason Frakes: 502-582-4046; jfrakes@courier-journal.com; Twitter: @kyhighs.

Comments / 1

