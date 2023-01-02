Check out Jason Frakes' ballot for Associated Press Kentucky high school basketball polls
Here's a look at how I voted today in The Associated Press Kentucky high school basketball polls. The official polls are scheduled to be released Monday afternoon.
Boys
1. Warren Central (12-1)
2. Covington Catholic (11-1)
3. Lexington Catholic (13-1)
4. Great Crossing (12-2)
5. Western (10-2)
6. North Oldham (11-5)
7. George Rogers Clark (7-4)
8. Lyon County (12-4)
9. Ballard (10-2)
10. Trinity (9-4)
Five more to watch: Mason County (10-2), Bowling Green (11-3), North Laurel (8-6), Collins (12-1), Pulaski County (13-1)
Girls
1. Sacred Heart (10-2)
2. Manual (10-1)
3. George Rogers Clark (8-3)
4. Mercy (8-5)
5. Ryle (11-3)
6. Cooper (10-2)
7. McCracken County (14-2)
8. Bowling Green (8-5)
9. Notre Dame (9-1)
10. Bullitt East (10-3)
Five more to watch: Henderson County (7-3), Pikeville (8-4), Anderson County (13-0), Owensboro Catholic (11-2), Covington Holy Cross (10-4)
