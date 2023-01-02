ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How Lady Vols writer Cora Hall voted in the AP Top 25: Did conference play shake up rankings?

By Cora Hall, Knoxville News Sentinel
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel
 3 days ago

After a two-week hiatus, your favorite AP Top 25 women's basketball column is back.

Conference play has begun , and it has not disappointed. The first week for most conferences saw a number of upsets, which brought new teams into my rankings and saw some top teams fall from grace.

A few teams have tumbled in my rankings this week, like North Carolina. The Tar Heels are on a three-game losing streak. First to Michigan in the Jordan Brand Classic and then Florida State and Virginia Tech to open ACC play 0-2. After dropping UNC out of my top 10 following the Michigan loss, it's fallen to No. 18 on my ballot with a 9-4 record.

WEEK 5: How Lady Vols writer Cora Hall voted in the AP Top 25: How far did UConn drop after Maryland loss?

WEEK 4: How Lady Vols writer Cora Hall voted in the AP Top 25: Louisville joins preseason top 10 graveyard

WEEK 3: How Lady Vols writer Cora Hall voted in the AP Top 25: Is Tennessee still ranked?

Another steep drop this week was Iowa. The Hawkeyes lost to Illinois on Sunday 90-86 and it took Caitlin Clark heroics to keep Iowa in the game – until she fouled out with under a minute left. With an 11-4 record and only one ranked win to show for it, Iowa fell to No. 19.

Illinois, however, makes its first appearance on my ballot at No. 21 this week. First-year coach Shauna Green has transformed the program and Illinois is 3-1 to start Big Ten play. The win over Iowa was the program's first win over a ranked opponent at home since 2015.

Virginia Tech was upset on opening night of ACC play by Clemson – which No. 1 South Carolina obliterated 85-31. The Hokies barely beat UNC on Sunday, and they only escaped overtime because UNC fouled on a 3-pointer with one second left in the game. Georgia Amoore hit all three to give her team a much-needed win. With Michigan's performance against Ohio State, I moved Virginia Tech down to No. 11.

Speaking of the Wolverines, they haven't missed a beat despite the talented players they lost to graduation. Michigan hung with Ohio State the whole game, bringing the score within two points in the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes forced 27 turnovers, but Michigan still almost won. The Wolverines are No. 10 on my ballot and Ohio State moves up to No. 3. A crazy stat about the Buckeyes' defense: only Oregon has committed fewer than 20 turnovers against them, and OSU forced more than 30 turnovers against three teams.

NC State, UCLA and Indiana all lost once this week. But they are all missing a key player to injury, so Indiana is the only one I dropped (mainly because the Hoosiers went to overtime with Nebraska). I did some rearranging of the bottom half of my top 10, but based on the personnel out temporarily and the resume each team has, I didn't feel like they deserved to get dropped. I didn't feel confident in any of the middle-of-the-pack teams moving into the top 10, either.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yKg5U_0k11BTjB00

Duke isn't a newcomer to my ballot (I ranked them last week at No. 25), but it's moving up after a convincing win over NC State. The Blue Devils are 11-2 and 3-0 to start ACC play. NC State is missing its leader in scoring and assists in Diamond Johnson, but the win was still a good one for Duke, which checks in at No. 20.

AP Top 25 Week 8

  1. South Carolina
  2. Stanford
  3. Ohio State
  4. Notre Dame
  5. UConn
  6. NC State
  7. UCLA
  8. Indiana
  9. Utah
  10. Michigan
  11. Virginia Tech
  12. LSU
  13. Maryland
  14. Iowa State
  15. Oregon
  16. Arizona
  17. Creighton
  18. North Carolina
  19. Iowa
  20. Duke
  21. Illinois
  22. St. John's
  23. Oklahoma
  24. Gonzaga
  25. Kansas

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: How Lady Vols writer Cora Hall voted in the AP Top 25: Did conference play shake up rankings?

Comments / 0

Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

