Few NHL defensemen have Seth Jones’ skill set. But whether the Chicago Blackhawk has put enough of those skills on display this season to merit an All-Star selection is up for debate. Jones, 28, was named to the All-Star roster Thursday, his fifth selection and first in a Hawks uniform. “It’s pretty cool,” Jones told reporters Friday before the Hawks played host to the Arizona Coyotes at the ...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 14 MINUTES AGO