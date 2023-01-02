ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chicago Tribune

Column: Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Seth Jones’ All-Star nod makes the selection process feel odd

Few NHL defensemen have Seth Jones’ skill set. But whether the Chicago Blackhawk has put enough of those skills on display this season to merit an All-Star selection is up for debate. Jones, 28, was named to the All-Star roster Thursday, his fifth selection and first in a Hawks uniform. “It’s pretty cool,” Jones told reporters Friday before the Hawks played host to the Arizona Coyotes at the ...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy