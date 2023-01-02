ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thibodaux, LA

Thibodaux Police seek information in Sunday night murder

By Keith Magill, Daily Comet
Daily Comet
Daily Comet
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T3wt4_0k11BPCH00

Thibodaux Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead shortly before midnight Sunday.

The incident, being investigated as a homicide, occurred in the 900 block of St. Charles Street.

"Thus far, it has been confirmed that one subject whose identity is being withheld at this time was shot and killed on scene during the incident," Thibodaux Police Chief Bryan Zeringue said in a news release Monday morning. "This incident remains under investigation and more information will be released as the investigation continues."

Zeringue is asked anyone with information to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at (800) 743-7433. Tipsters could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000 in cash if the information leads to an arrest.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WDSU

New Orleans police say 2 shot, 1 person in custody

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating after two people were shot and injured in the Lower Ninth Ward Thursday afternoon. According to police, the shooting happened at Tupelo Street and North Robertson Street around 12:17 p.m. Matthew Bell, 41, of Monroe, is accused of shooting...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WAFB

POLICE: Gunshot victim found in crashed car on interstate

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said the driver of a car that was found crashed on an interstate early Thursday, Jan. 5, was suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said the car and driver were discovered on I-110 around 2 a.m. They added EMS was contacted...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Baton Rouge police find person shot in head in crashed car

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Police say a man who was found shot in the head in a vehicle is in critical condition. The Baton Rouge Police Department says an officer found the injured victim inside a crashed car on I-110 around 2 a.m. Thursday. No further details were released by the police.
BATON ROUGE, LA
cenlanow.com

One dead in overnight Thibodaux shooting

THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — An overnight shooting left one person dead in Lafourche Parish, Thibodaux Police Chief Brian Zeringue announced Monday morning. According to the police chief, the deadly shooting happened late Sunday (Jan. 1) night, shortly before midnight in the 900 block of St. Charles Street. Other details surrounding the shooting were scarce, however, Zeringue did confirm that one person was shot and killed at the scene.
THIBODAUX, LA
WDSU

NOPD searching for man accused of multiple auto burglaries downtown

New Orleans police are currently seeking public assistance in locating a man who is being accused of breaking into multiple cars downtown. According to police, Travis Jordan, 22, is being accused of smashing car windows at the intersection of Lafayette Street and South Peters. He is also accused of several...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Daily Comet

Daily Comet

1K+
Followers
193
Post
129K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Thibodaux, LA from Daily Comet.

 http://dailycomet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy