WAAY-TV

UPDATE: Huntsville Police identify victim in early Wednesday murder

UPDATE: Huntsville Police Department investigators have identified the victim as 27-year-old Andrew Gilliam. Stick with WAAY for updates. Huntsville Police are looking for whoever shot into an apartment and killed someone early Wednesday morning. It happened at Sunlake at Edgewater apartments off Lakefront Drive around 3 a.m. When officers got...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Domestic violence call leads to Deputy-involved shooting in Hazel Green

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is now investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Hazel Green. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it happened off Dixon Road overnight. Deputies were responding to a domestic violence call with shots fired in the area. No deputies were injured and investigators are not searching for...
HAZEL GREEN, AL
speakinoutweeklynews.net

ALABAMA WOMAN FOUND SHOT IN DRIVEWAY DEAD IN ACT OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, POLICE SAY

On New Year’s Day 2022, Alexis Garth posted a photo with boyfriend Ky’ruan Yarbrough on Facebook in front of their new home in Athens. Exactly one year later, New Year’s Day 2023, Garth was found bleeding to death in the driveway of that home after police and family say Yarbrough shot her multiple times during a domestic dispute.
ATHENS, AL
WAFF

HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Pastor speaks on Edgewater apartment shooting victim

Decatur, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Baptist Church is grieving the loss of a loved one after a fatal shooting. 27-year-old Andrew Gilliam Andrew was shot at 3 AM while sleeping in his apartment. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

North Alabama man found dead in prison, department investigating

A man serving time for a drug conviction was found dead in a central Alabama prison last week. Brandon Taylor was found unresponsive in his bed on Dec. 27 at Staton Correctional Facility, according to Alabama Department of Corrections spokesperson Kelly Betts. Taylor, 39, was taken to the prison’s healthcare unit “where life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” Betts said.
MADISON COUNTY, AL

