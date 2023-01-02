Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Huntsville-Madison County Senior Center is 'Closed Until Further Notice' to Recover from Water DamageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Such-n-Such Burgers and Tacos in Decatur is not Closing; Jason Such Addresses 'Rumors and Lies' in a Facebook Video PostZack LoveDecatur, AL
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes defeat Bulldogs 90-59 behind strong second halfThe LanternColumbus, OH
In Huntsville, a grand jury indicts Quartney Smith for corpse abuse of late Laekyn SteelmanEdy ZooHuntsville, AL
A Bilingual Clinic in Huntsville that Offers Important Healthcare Services is Awarded $5K by Toyota of AlabamaZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Related
WAAY-TV
Huntsville community on edge, waiting for police to catch gunman who opened fire at apartment
People who live near the Sunlake at Edgewater apartment complex are worried, as Huntsville Police have yet to find the gunman who killed 27-year-old Andrew Gilliam. Police say the gunman fired multiple rounds into three separate apartments, with Gilliam struck in the crossfire while he was sleeping. Neighbors were stunned...
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Huntsville Police identify victim in early Wednesday murder
UPDATE: Huntsville Police Department investigators have identified the victim as 27-year-old Andrew Gilliam. Stick with WAAY for updates. Huntsville Police are looking for whoever shot into an apartment and killed someone early Wednesday morning. It happened at Sunlake at Edgewater apartments off Lakefront Drive around 3 a.m. When officers got...
WAAY-TV
Domestic violence call leads to Deputy-involved shooting in Hazel Green
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is now investigating a deputy-involved shooting in Hazel Green. The Madison County Sheriff's Office said it happened off Dixon Road overnight. Deputies were responding to a domestic violence call with shots fired in the area. No deputies were injured and investigators are not searching for...
speakinoutweeklynews.net
ALABAMA WOMAN FOUND SHOT IN DRIVEWAY DEAD IN ACT OF DOMESTIC VIOLENCE, POLICE SAY
On New Year’s Day 2022, Alexis Garth posted a photo with boyfriend Ky’ruan Yarbrough on Facebook in front of their new home in Athens. Exactly one year later, New Year’s Day 2023, Garth was found bleeding to death in the driveway of that home after police and family say Yarbrough shot her multiple times during a domestic dispute.
WAAY-TV
Neighbors react to hit and run in Crossville that severely injured man with Alzheimer's
Crossville Police need your help locating a driver involved in an alleged hit-and-run that left an Alzheimer's patient in intensive care at Huntsville Hospital. Authorities say 72-year-old Charles Davis was found in a ditch on Alabama 227 in Crossville about 4 a.m. New Year's Day. Neighbors on that stretch of...
WAFF
Decatur church holds praying service for Huntsville apartment shooting victim
One person in critical condition after Huntsville shooting. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Hartselle School Board faces lawsuit. Updated: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST. Hartselle School Board faces lawsuit. Watch More: Haley Baker interviews Laura Strong.
1 dead in shooting at Huntsville apartment complex
Huntsville police say one person died following a shooting early this morning at a Huntsville apartment complex. Sgt. Rosalind White said police were called to the 400 block of Lakefront Drive, on a report of shots fired, at about 3 a.m. Upon arrival, officers discovered one shooting victim, who was...
HPD searching for suspect in Sunlake murder investigation
Officers and investigators with Huntsville Police Department responded to a shots fired call early Wednesday morning.
WAFF
Gunshot victim dies after shooting at Huntsville apartment
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person has died after they were shot early on Wednesday morning in Huntsville. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Police responded to the shots fired call around 3 a.m. The victim was taken to...
WAFF
Trial of former HPD officer accused of killing his girlfriend is heading to grand jury
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The trial for a former Huntsville Police Department officer accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend is heading to a grand jury. Investigators say David McCoy, who was off duty at the time of the shooting, killed Courtney Spraggins, 26 in January 2022 at Weston Ranch Apartments.
Victim identified in Sunlake murder investigation
Officers and investigators with Huntsville Police Department responded to a shots fired call early Wednesday morning.
WAAY-TV
Residents share safety concerns after shooting at Huntsville apartment complex
Residents of the Sunlake at Edgewater apartment complex in Huntsville are concerned for their safety after an early morning shooting left one person dead. Residents who live at the apartment complex are shocked that their beautiful neighborhood was targeted. They describe it as a serene location, right by the water....
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
One person in critical condition after Huntsville shooting. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Hartselle School Board faces lawsuit. Updated: Jan. 3, 2023 at 10:48 PM CST. Hartselle School Board faces lawsuit. Watch More: Haley Baker interviews Laura Strong.
WAFF
1 person in critical condition after Huntsville shooting
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is in critical condition after they were shot early on Wednesday morning in Huntsville. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments. Police responded to the shots fired call around 3 a.m. The victim was...
WAFF
Pastor speaks on Edgewater apartment shooting victim
Decatur, Ala. (WAFF) - The Decatur Baptist Church is grieving the loss of a loved one after a fatal shooting. 27-year-old Andrew Gilliam Andrew was shot at 3 AM while sleeping in his apartment. According to a spokesperson for the Huntsville Police Department, the shooting happened at Sunlake at Edgewater Apartments.
Inmate died at Limestone Correctional Facility
An inmate at the Limestone Correctional Facility was found dead inside his cell on January 4.
North Alabama man found dead in prison, department investigating
A man serving time for a drug conviction was found dead in a central Alabama prison last week. Brandon Taylor was found unresponsive in his bed on Dec. 27 at Staton Correctional Facility, according to Alabama Department of Corrections spokesperson Kelly Betts. Taylor, 39, was taken to the prison’s healthcare unit “where life-saving measures were unsuccessful,” Betts said.
WAAY-TV
Elderly pedestrian still in ICU, driver sought by police after New Year's Day crash in DeKalb County
Crossville Police Department is asking the public's help in finding the driver responsible for a hit and run on New Year's Day. The person they hit, an elderly man with Alzheimer's disease, is still recovering in the intensive care unit of Huntsville Hospital after being left with internal injuries and multiple broken bones.
Huntsville convict found dead in Staton prison
A Huntsville man serving a 60-month prison sentence for a drug conviction was found dead in his cell shortly after Christmas, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
WAFF
Madison man accused of running women over with his car requests transfer to mental facility
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A man that is accused of running a woman over with his car filed a request on Dec. 27 in a Morgan County District Court to be transferred to Taylor Hardin Secured Medical Facility. According to online court documents, the attorney for Preston Lamar Nelson, 33,...
Comments / 0