‘Sister Wives’ Stars Spend New Year’s Eve Apart Amid Multiple Marriage Breakups

Puddle Monkey Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Only one wife to kiss at midnight. It’s been a tough couple of years for the stars of Sister Wives, and Kody Brown is heading into 2023 with just one wife left out of his once fruitful brood of four.

Fans of the hit TLC show watched as Christine Brown’s decision to leave the former car salesman played out during season 17, about one year after the split was made public. While dynamics were imploding on-camera, In Touch broke the news in December 2022 that Janelle Brown was calling it quits with Kody. Just a few days later, Meri Brown’s marriage with the polygamist was over too. Robyn Brown is the only wife left, though a source exclusively told In Touch that she is “questioning” her relationship with the family patriarch.

“He’s not that shocked,” a separate source told In Touch exclusively about Kody’s fractured dynamic with his ex-wives. “He admitted that their version of polygamy was dysfunctional.”

Courtesy of Meri Brown/Instagram

Amid the split, it appears that the Sister Wives clan spent the holiday separately.

Christine wished her followers a happy New Year while posing for a selfie by herself as she held up a cocktail. “Happy New Year!!” she wrote via Instagram on Sunday, January 1. “Thanks so much for all your support and kindness this year! Cheers!”

While Janelle didn’t share her New Year’s Eve plans via social media, Meri offered an inspirational message to close out the year on Saturday, December 31.

“Just taking a moment today to say thank you to 2022,” Meri captioned a selfie. “A year of challenges and personal growth, a year of confusion and then clarity. A year of clearing out the old to make room for the new. A year of finding myself again and knowing who has my back. A year of travel, new friends, new businesses, epic adventures, fabulous memories, and divine interventions. A year so full of realizations and forward movement and setting the stage for the most amazing 2023.”

She added that she is “here for it all” before concluding, “Thank you 2022, here I come 2023!”

While Christine and Janelle continue to share a close relationship, not all the Brown family members are fans of one another. During a December 2022 YouTube video reacting to season 17 episodes of Sister Wives, Christine’s daughter Gwendlyn Brown shared her rather candid opinion on Robyn, reiterating that “virtually none” of the Brown children watch the long-running series.

“I do feel less about Robyn from watching this, but I feel like that’s not very fair from me, ‘cause I really don’t like her as a person,” Gwendlyn said. “Watching [Robyn] makes me like her less for sure.”

As 2023 commences, fans have questions about the future of the hit TLC show – it is called Sister Wives after all, and though Christine has alluded to a new season on social media, viewers are wondering if the show will be canceled. Other close Sister Wives watchers have even wondered if Kody will get back into the dating scene given his monogamous marriage status as of the new year.