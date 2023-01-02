Read full article on original website
NBC12
Va. man suspected of crashing into school bus arrested after another crash
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Virginia man accused of crashing into a school bus last month has been arrested after another crash on Wednesday night. Deputies with the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office were called to a single-vehicle crash near the intersection of Cathedral Lane and Mile Road just before 9 p.m. Jan. 5.
theriver953.com
WPD Seeks Assistance with Hit and Run
The Winchester Police Department (WPD) is seeking information involving a Hit and Run crash, which occurred on. January 3, 2023 at approximately 9:45 am. Officers responded to the intersection of Jubal Early Drive and South. Loudoun Street and located an 83-year-old male, from Winchester, who had been struck by a...
theriver953.com
Two-Vehicle Crash Leads to DUI, Drug Arrest/ Seizure
At approximately 8:10 am yesterday morning, Frederick County EOC receive reports of a 2-vehicle crash on. Bloomery Pike in the northern part of the county. Callers indicated that one vehicle was on its side with the driver unable to get out. Units from FCSO’s Traffic Division. arrived as members...
wfxrtv.com
Virginia car crash leads to DUI arrest, $26K in cocaine, crack cocaine, more
FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — Sheriff’s deputies said a man is facing a number of charges after he caused a wreck and they found cocaine and crack cocaine in his car. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office received calls about a crash involving the car and a...
19-year-old killed in single-vehicle crash on I-81 was wearing seat belt, police say
MANASSAS, Va. — A 19-year-old woman who was wearing a seatbelt was killed in a single-vehicle crash on New Year's Eve in Augusta County. The crash occurred on Interstate 81 at the 236-mile marker just before 8 p.m. According to Virginia State Police, the driver of a 2004 Mazda...
Inside Nova
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in Virginia
Fairfax County has the most motor vehicle deaths in Virginia by far but it did not make the list. I realize that this is in order of deaths per capita but a list of the top ten counties by raw number of deaths would be a very telling compliment to this piece.
Maryland Man Captured By PA State Police Fleeing Hit-Run In Chambersburg: Authorities
A Maryland man struck a pedestrian and fled in Chambersburg on Wednesday, Jan. 4, authorities say. Edio Estuardo-Melendrez of Hagerstown, was arrested fleeing the scene at the intersection of S. Second and E. Mckinley streets around 9:20 p.m. by Pennsylvania state police, according to the Chambersburg police department. The pedestrian...
fredericksburg.today
King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city
King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city. On January 2nd 2023 at approximately 3:56 PM, the Maryland Dept. of Transportation notified our office that an LPR (license plate reader) reported a stolen vehicle had just entered King George County from the Md. bridge on Rt. 301. A deputy in the area spotted the suspect vehicle, a black Kia, heading Southbound on Rt. 301. Prior to the deputy activating his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.
wfxrtv.com
Child dead, 4 others hurt after shooting in Prince William County
UPDATE 1/4 11:40 p.m. — Police arrested and charged 20-year-old Kenyatta Lee Oglesby. The child who died was a 3-year-old girl. The other victims were a 17-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. Police said that all of them were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. All of them lived at the home, and all except for the 14-year-old boys are siblings.
q101online.com
Accident leads to drug bust
An accident in the northern end of the Valley led to a major drug bust Tuesday morning. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident just after 8 o’clock, finding a car flipped on its side with the driver unable to escape. 28-year-old Shaquille O’Mar Webb, of...
Inside Nova
Sheriff's office: Delivery driver arrested after approaching child in Aquia Harbour
A Spotsylvania man has been arrested after approaching a juvenile and making a sexual comment Dec. 31 in Aquia Harbour, authorities said. The victim was walking in the 3600 block of Aquia Drive when she was approached by a stranger in a van. "The subject made a sexually explicit comment...
Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office looking for larceny from vehicle suspects
According to police, the three people pictured stole are suspected of stealing from parked vehicles in the Salem Fields and Camelot subdivisions at around 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022.
Maryland man charged in pedestrian accident in Chambersburg
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Maryland man has been charged after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle in Chambersburg, according to the Chambersburg Police Department. Around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 4, police responded to the intersection of S. Second Street and E. McKinley Street for a pedestrian accident, according to the Police Department. The […]
NBC Washington
Man Accused of Killing Father With Hatchet in Loudoun County
A 24-year-old man killed his father with a hatchet early Monday morning at a home in Loudoun County, Virginia, authorities say. Sheriff's deputies arrested Angus Brown and charged him with second-degree murder in the death of his father, 62-year-old David Brown, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. The killing happened...
Inside Nova
UPDATED: Woodbridge man charged with murder in Lorton shooting
A 23-year-old Woodbridge man has been arrested for a New Year’s Eve murder in the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton. Residential surveillance footage from the neighborhood identified several individuals seen before and after the fatal shooting of Nahom Beyene, 42, of Lorton. He was found dead in his doorway.
20-year-old man accused of shooting teen girlfriend and her siblings, killing a 3-year-old girl
DUMFRIES, Va. — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that left a 3-year-old girl dead and four teens injured at a Dumfries home Wednesday. According to a release from the Prince William County Police Department (PWCPD), officers received a call for help just before 11 a.m. from someone claiming they had been shot.
Yahoo!
Dalmatian puppy expected to have surgery; former Hagerstown man charged
A 13-week-old Dalmatian had progressed enough Thursday morning that officials were anticipating her undergoing surgery Friday after authorities say the puppy received "devastating injuries" at the hands of a Hagerstown man earlier this week, according to court records and the Humane Society of Washington County. "We want to thank the...
Roommates Charged For Deadly New Year's Eve Stabbing In Frederick
Two in Maryland have been arrested for their roles in an early-morning New Year's Eve murder in Frederick County, authorities announced. Ruben Terod Williams, 38, and Erin Elizabeth Davis, 37, both of Union Bridge, are facing multiple murder and accessory charges for their alleged roles in the fatal stabbing of 41-year-old Mary Alice Seward on Saturday, Dec. 31.
WLTX.com
'It's just tragic' | Man charged with murdering his father with a hatchet inside Virginia house
HAMILTON, Va. — A 62-year-old man from Hamilton, Virginia died after he was stabbed to death inside his home early Monday morning. Now, his 24-year-old son is facing murder charges. Just before 6 a.m. Monday, deputies from the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to a 911 call at a...
