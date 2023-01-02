ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rappahannock County, VA

theriver953.com

WPD Seeks Assistance with Hit and Run

The Winchester Police Department (WPD) is seeking information involving a Hit and Run crash, which occurred on. January 3, 2023 at approximately 9:45 am. Officers responded to the intersection of Jubal Early Drive and South. Loudoun Street and located an 83-year-old male, from Winchester, who had been struck by a...
theriver953.com

Two-Vehicle Crash Leads to DUI, Drug Arrest/ Seizure

At approximately 8:10 am yesterday morning, Frederick County EOC receive reports of a 2-vehicle crash on. Bloomery Pike in the northern part of the county. Callers indicated that one vehicle was on its side with the driver unable to get out. Units from FCSO’s Traffic Division. arrived as members...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city

King George to Fredericksburg high-speed chase ends in crash in the city. On January 2nd 2023 at approximately 3:56 PM, the Maryland Dept. of Transportation notified our office that an LPR (license plate reader) reported a stolen vehicle had just entered King George County from the Md. bridge on Rt. 301. A deputy in the area spotted the suspect vehicle, a black Kia, heading Southbound on Rt. 301. Prior to the deputy activating his emergency lights to initiate a traffic stop, the vehicle took off at a high rate of speed.
FREDERICKSBURG, VA
wfxrtv.com

Child dead, 4 others hurt after shooting in Prince William County

UPDATE 1/4 11:40 p.m. — Police arrested and charged 20-year-old Kenyatta Lee Oglesby. The child who died was a 3-year-old girl. The other victims were a 17-year-old girl, a 16-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl and a 14-year-old boy. Police said that all of them were taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. All of them lived at the home, and all except for the 14-year-old boys are siblings.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
q101online.com

Accident leads to drug bust

An accident in the northern end of the Valley led to a major drug bust Tuesday morning. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident just after 8 o’clock, finding a car flipped on its side with the driver unable to escape. 28-year-old Shaquille O’Mar Webb, of...
CUMBERLAND, VA
abc27 News

Maryland man charged in pedestrian accident in Chambersburg

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A Maryland man has been charged after allegedly hitting a pedestrian with his vehicle in Chambersburg, according to the Chambersburg Police Department. Around 9:20 p.m. on Jan. 4, police responded to the intersection of S. Second Street and E. McKinley Street for a pedestrian accident, according to the Police Department. The […]
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
NBC Washington

Man Accused of Killing Father With Hatchet in Loudoun County

A 24-year-old man killed his father with a hatchet early Monday morning at a home in Loudoun County, Virginia, authorities say. Sheriff's deputies arrested Angus Brown and charged him with second-degree murder in the death of his father, 62-year-old David Brown, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office said. The killing happened...
LOUDOUN COUNTY, VA
Inside Nova

UPDATED: Woodbridge man charged with murder in Lorton shooting

A 23-year-old Woodbridge man has been arrested for a New Year’s Eve murder in the 9500 block of Unity Lane in Lorton. Residential surveillance footage from the neighborhood identified several individuals seen before and after the fatal shooting of Nahom Beyene, 42, of Lorton. He was found dead in his doorway.
WOODBRIDGE, VA
Yahoo!

Dalmatian puppy expected to have surgery; former Hagerstown man charged

A 13-week-old Dalmatian had progressed enough Thursday morning that officials were anticipating her undergoing surgery Friday after authorities say the puppy received "devastating injuries" at the hands of a Hagerstown man earlier this week, according to court records and the Humane Society of Washington County. "We want to thank the...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Daily Voice

Roommates Charged For Deadly New Year's Eve Stabbing In Frederick

Two in Maryland have been arrested for their roles in an early-morning New Year's Eve murder in Frederick County, authorities announced. Ruben Terod Williams, 38, and Erin Elizabeth Davis, 37, both of Union Bridge, are facing multiple murder and accessory charges for their alleged roles in the fatal stabbing of 41-year-old Mary Alice Seward on Saturday, Dec. 31.
FREDERICK, MD

