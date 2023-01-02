Read full article on original website
nittanysportsnow.com
Michigan Transfer WR Andrel Anthony Jr. Receives PSU Offer
Michigan transfer WR Andrel Anthony Jr. has received an offer from PSU, he announced via Twitter Thursday afternoon. Anthony announced Wednesday night that he had entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Michigan, and now has an offer from Big Ten rival PSU. Since entering the portal, Anthony has...
nittanysportsnow.com
PSU DL Fatorma Mulbah Enters Transfer Portal
PSU DL Fatroma Mulbah has entered the transfer portal after three seasons with the program, he announced via Twitter Thursday afternoon. Mulbah didn’t play at all in 2020 and played in 19 games for Penn State over the past two seasons. He appeared in 12 of Penn State’s 13...
saturdaytradition.com
Joel Klatt believes youth is what makes Penn State football scary for years to come
Joel Klatt is one of the members of the sports media world that is buzzing about Penn State after its win over Utah in the Rose Bowl. Klatt talked about what makes the Nittany Lions so scary in the coming years on ‘The Joel Klatt Show’. Klatt thinks...
nittanysportsnow.com
Shades of Saquon: PSU RB Nick Singleton Follows PSU History Big TD Runs in Big Games
LOS ANGELES, C.A. — The first college TD run PSU RB Nick Singleton had was long. Against Ohio in Week 2 of this season, Singleton made his Beaver Stadium debut. On the first play of Penn State’s second drive, Singleton broke a 70-yard run for a score, which reminded people that he was the No. 1 rated running back in the country coming out of high school and the 2021 Gatorade National High School Player of the Year.
nittanysportsnow.com
Michigan’s 2nd Half Run Helps Hold Off Penn State 79-69 Wednesday Night
Michigan went on a 14-0 run in the middle of the second half after. Penn State tied the game, and it was a difference in a game of runs as they held on for a 79-69 victory on Wednesday night at the Chrysler Arena in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Penn State...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Daily Notebook: Jan. 5
Update (9:52 a.m.)- **Penn State football has extended an offer to Jordan Johnson-Rubell. Rubell (2024) is a four-star Under Armour All-American from the famous IMG Academy in Florida. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound DB also has offers from schools such as Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC and Wisconsin.
nittanysportsnow.com
Report: Former Miami WR Romello Brinson Takes Official Visit to Penn State
After getting home from their Rose Bowl victory, Penn State is trying to get even better through the transfer portal. According to Alex Rocco of the Daily Collegian, Penn State is hosting former Miami wide receiver Romello Brinson on an official visit. Brinson (6-foot-2, 185-pounds) was a four-star prospect out...
‘His work ethic makes him unique’: State College hoops standout, Penn State commit Braeden Shrewsberry is one of a kind
Braeden Shrewsberry possesses a special kind of talent. The standout class of 2023 shooting guard has proven he can compete on the hardwood with the best of them. He averaged nearly 20 points and seven rebounds per game for State College last season— he’s also a 1000-point scorer— and he signed to Penn State back in November, too, where he’ll be playing under his father, Nittany Lions head coach Micah Shrewsberry.
‘We are so thankful.’ Bellefonte area fire victims get help from community, NBA star
After a Spring Township fire that displaced several residents, the Bellefonte community and Brooklyn Net’s player Kyrie Irving stepped up.
Local radio stations are changing their tune this year. Where to find your favorite music
“We’re still here. We’re just in new places,” Jerry Valeri said.
thebablueprint.com
Ms. Hull announces departure from Bellwood
Ms. Beth Hull, the high school and middle school choral director, officially announced her departure from Bellwood-Antis at the end of last month. Ms. Hull has worked at B-A for 8-and-a-half years and will be moving to a new teaching position at Bedford Middle School this month, with her last day being January 17.
abc23.com
State College Rape Case Challenged
An update now in a Centre County rape case where police used DNA evidence to arrest a suspect more than twenty years after they say a woman was brutally attacked in State College. But the suspect, with well-known legal counsel, continues to challenge the evidence. Scott Williams was arrested in...
abc23.com
State College Sinkhole Update
A massive sinkhole has a number Patton Township residents seeking answers from authorities, ahead of a an anticipated meeting this Friday. A sinkhole swallowed a parking lot Christmas night, displacing 18 households. Ahead of Friday’s meeting on the situation, a number of area residents telling us they want answers and relief.
State College police looking for man involved in overnight assault
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The State College Police Department is asking the public to help them identify a man they said was involved in a fight at The Lion’s Den. The fight happened around 1:40 a.m. on Dec. 11 at the bar located at 118 S. Garner Street, according to the police report released […]
Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
State College
Dollar General Opens in Ferguson Township
Dollar General has opened its newest Centre County location, according to a press release from the company on Tuesday. Located at 3283 W. College Ave. in Ferguson Township, the new State College-area store is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. It offers national and private brand products including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items, Dollar General’s new line of home décor and expanded party preparation supplies.
Flag-burning political activist sues State College, alleges violation of First Amendment
It’s the second Centre County municipality he’s sued in the past year.
Core boring work scheduled for Route 255 in Clearfield County
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists that traffic delays should be expected mid-to-late January on Route 255, north of the Treasure Lake Gate in Clearfield County. Starting Wednesday, Jan. 18 and running through Friday, Jan. 27, crews will be taking core borings on Route 255 near […]
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police take Mifflin County homicide suspect into custody
MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) in Lewistown have arrested a man that they say was involved in the homicide of 25-year-old Paige Nikole Kibe back in Dec. 2022. According to state police, 26-year-old Trevor Middaugh was taken into custody on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023. Police...
