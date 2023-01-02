ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

nittanysportsnow.com

Michigan Transfer WR Andrel Anthony Jr. Receives PSU Offer

Michigan transfer WR Andrel Anthony Jr. has received an offer from PSU, he announced via Twitter Thursday afternoon. Anthony announced Wednesday night that he had entered the transfer portal after two seasons at Michigan, and now has an offer from Big Ten rival PSU. Since entering the portal, Anthony has...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

PSU DL Fatorma Mulbah Enters Transfer Portal

PSU DL Fatroma Mulbah has entered the transfer portal after three seasons with the program, he announced via Twitter Thursday afternoon. Mulbah didn’t play at all in 2020 and played in 19 games for Penn State over the past two seasons. He appeared in 12 of Penn State’s 13...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Shades of Saquon: PSU RB Nick Singleton Follows PSU History Big TD Runs in Big Games

LOS ANGELES, C.A. — The first college TD run PSU RB Nick Singleton had was long. Against Ohio in Week 2 of this season, Singleton made his Beaver Stadium debut. On the first play of Penn State’s second drive, Singleton broke a 70-yard run for a score, which reminded people that he was the No. 1 rated running back in the country coming out of high school and the 2021 Gatorade National High School Player of the Year.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Daily Notebook: Jan. 5

Update (9:52 a.m.)- **Penn State football has extended an offer to Jordan Johnson-Rubell. Rubell (2024) is a four-star Under Armour All-American from the famous IMG Academy in Florida. The 5-foot-10, 175-pound DB also has offers from schools such as Alabama, Arizona, Arizona State, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Jackson State, Kansas, Kansas State, LSU, Michigan State, Missouri, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Oregon, SMU, TCU, Texas, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, USC and Wisconsin.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

‘His work ethic makes him unique’: State College hoops standout, Penn State commit Braeden Shrewsberry is one of a kind

Braeden Shrewsberry possesses a special kind of talent. The standout class of 2023 shooting guard has proven he can compete on the hardwood with the best of them. He averaged nearly 20 points and seven rebounds per game for State College last season— he’s also a 1000-point scorer— and he signed to Penn State back in November, too, where he’ll be playing under his father, Nittany Lions head coach Micah Shrewsberry.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
thebablueprint.com

Ms. Hull announces departure from Bellwood

Ms. Beth Hull, the high school and middle school choral director, officially announced her departure from Bellwood-Antis at the end of last month. Ms. Hull has worked at B-A for 8-and-a-half years and will be moving to a new teaching position at Bedford Middle School this month, with her last day being January 17.
BELLWOOD, PA
abc23.com

State College Rape Case Challenged

An update now in a Centre County rape case where police used DNA evidence to arrest a suspect more than twenty years after they say a woman was brutally attacked in State College. But the suspect, with well-known legal counsel, continues to challenge the evidence. Scott Williams was arrested in...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
abc23.com

State College Sinkhole Update

A massive sinkhole has a number Patton Township residents seeking answers from authorities, ahead of a an anticipated meeting this Friday. A sinkhole swallowed a parking lot Christmas night, displacing 18 households. Ahead of Friday’s meeting on the situation, a number of area residents telling us they want answers and relief.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WTAJ

Body found in Clearfield County park, autopsy scheduled

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – A body was discovered in a Clearfield County park on Tuesday, Jan. 3. According to Clearfield County Coroner, Kim Shaffer Snyder they received the call at 2:45 p.m. The also confirmed that the body of a 41-year-old male was found at Woodland Park. An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA
State College

Dollar General Opens in Ferguson Township

Dollar General has opened its newest Centre County location, according to a press release from the company on Tuesday. Located at 3283 W. College Ave. in Ferguson Township, the new State College-area store is open 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day. It offers national and private brand products including food, cleaning supplies, paper products, over-the-counter medicines, hygiene products, baby items, Dollar General’s new line of home décor and expanded party preparation supplies.
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Core boring work scheduled for Route 255 in Clearfield County

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is advising motorists that traffic delays should be expected mid-to-late January on Route 255, north of the Treasure Lake Gate in Clearfield County.   Starting Wednesday, Jan. 18 and running through Friday, Jan. 27, crews will be taking core borings on Route 255 near […]
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PA

